The 10 Most Awesome Apps You Need To Buy This Holiday Season

Welcome to the SAI: Tools 10 x 10 Holiday Gift Guide! We’re picking the 10 best products from 10 different categories to round out your shopping list this year.
For the next two weeks we’re going to bring you the best in tablets, computers, accessories, you name it.
Today, we pick our favourite apps across all platforms, from iPhone to Android to Mac to PC.
From the best games to the best utilities, here are the greatest values you can find.
Keep reading for the best apps you can buy this Holiday season.
If you use Gmail, Sparrow for Mac is by far the best email client to use on your desktop. If you don't use Gmail, Sparrow's still pretty great.
From the elegant design to the wisely chosen minimalist buttons that adorn its interface, Sparrow is a meticulous and light email client.
It even plugs into Facebook to populate pictures for your contacts.
Price: $9.99 for Mac
World Of Goo is considered one of the best puzzle games ever, but many people still have never played it.
Use tiny goo balls to construct elaborate structures and solve puzzles. But be careful--the goo balls abide by real-world physics. You'll have to be creative so your structures don't topple over.
Price: $9.99 (Mac and Windows)
1Password is an amazing app that is a whole lot more than a password keeper.
1Password lets you log in to all your favourite websites using only one encrypted password. The app then generates a password for each site.
There are even browser extensions to make signing into your favourite websites super simple.
1Password is also great with credit cards. The app safely stores your card numbers so when you reach the checkout screen, it's easy to plug them right in with a couple clicks.
Price: $49.99 (Mac and Windows)
Pixelmator is like Photoshop, but less sluggish and a tenth of the price.
Almost every Photoshop feature is here, plus a ton of premium features like 'Content Aware Delete.' Looking for a fresh, modern photo and image editor? Pixelmator is it.
Price: $29.99 (Mac)
Known as 'the Bible for all chefs,' The Professional Chef has gone digital and is now on your iPad.
While it's quite pricey, it might be the best cookbook you can buy for iPad. It includes over 100 instructional videos, 850 recipes, and the ability to both take notes and read the notes of others.
Price: $49.99 (iPad)
Djay has long been one of the premiere apps in the Mac App Store, and it just hit version 4.0, making it an even better deal.
Djay makes mixing tracks on your computer dead simple, and automatically pulls all of your music from iTunes to do so. 4.0 brings iCloud integration for data sync across computers and iPhones/iPads, as well as 'Harmonic Match,' multitouch support, and a lot more.
Scribblenauts may look like a children's game, but it's actually one of the most ingenious and brilliant games ever made.
In Scribblenauts, you're presented with various challenges. For each challenge, you must type in one or more words. The game brings those words to life (somehow), and helps you complete the challenge.
For example, if a tree stands in your way, you can type in 'wings.' Your character grows wings and can fly over the tree. Or, you can type 'beaver' and have it dispose of the obstacle. Or you could always summon a fire breathing dragon and have him burn the thing down.
You get the idea.
Price: $0.99 (iPhone/iPad)
It's finally the time to jump on board with a music subscription service like Spotify, Rdio, or MOG.
Paying a $9.99 monthly fee seems like a lot, but it's actually an incredible deal given you can listen to and download an unlimited amount of songs on any of these services.
Sure, you only have access to the songs while you're a member, but $9.99 isn't much anyway. You can always still purchase your favourite tracks to have forever.
These services all have great mobile apps, too, which let you listen to music and save stuff you like for offline listening.
Price: $9.99 for Spotify (best social), MOG (best apps), Rdio (best tastemakers) subscriptions
SugarSync is our favourite premium app for keeping files perfectly in sync across iPhones, computers, and other devices.
The app is dead simple to use, lightweight on your computer, and offers folder-sync customisation Dropbox for power users that Dropbox doesn't.
SugarSync also offers better monthly storage deals than Dropbox, by about $4.99 per month, and even has Outlook integration if you need it.
Price: variable, but 5GB/month is free for getting started.
Plans begin at $4.99/month for 30GB of storage.
Price: free app for Mac, Windows, Android, iPhone/iPad
Superbrothers: Sword And Sorcery is one of the most well-loved gaming experiences to come out this year.
It's part game, part music album, and part modern art. It may seem boring the first time you play it, but if you sit down, wire in with some headphones, and dive in, it's an amazing experience.
The Wall Street Journal said, 'Yes, in the end, 'Sword & Sworcery' is just a game, but in its own meta way it's also a kind of pop art for the digital age.'
Price: $4.99 (iPhone and iPad)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.