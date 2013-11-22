The 11 Best Apps For Getting The Most Out Of Your Mac

An Apple computer running Mac OS X Mavericks is one of the best tools available for getting work done.

Whether you’re a programmer, a writer, or a graphic designer, the easy to learn Mac interface on top of the powerful Unix-derived base makes it easy for users to create an environment that allows them to maximise productivity.

Of course, most people don’t like to dig into settings (or code) to make their computers do what they want.

Thankfully, a number of developers have eliminated most of the hassle by creating apps that do most of the work for you — making it easier than ever to do nearly any common task.

