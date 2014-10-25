13 Apps For Getting What You Need, Fast

Let’s face it, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house.
Luckily, it’s never been easier to outsource thanks to our smartphones, and Product Hunt has curated a collection for when you need something brought to you, and fast.
We’ve chosen our favourites and added a couple of own.
From your own private security guard to a bottle of wine, you’d be surprised what you can get delivered.
Throwing a party? Bannerman lets you hire your own private security for the flat rate of $US35/hour. All security guards are trained professionals and have been trained in Powers to Arrest, Crowd Control, Emergency Procedures. Just tell the app where, when, and how many guards you'd like, and you'll be greeted by your own security in as fast as 30 minutes.
Price: Free (iOS)
Hungry for a slice, but feeling too lazy to fill out order forms? Push for Pizza has your back. The first time you use the app, just plug in your credit card, address, and pizza preference. After that, all you'll need to do is push the pizza button and wait for the doorbell. Even the tip has been taken care of.
Price: Free (iOS)
FlyCleaners is great for when you're just too busy to find time to do your laundry. The app lets you choose when to have you laundry picked up, and your first time they provide free bags. Your laundry is then whisked away, and you can set a time on the app to have it dropped off when it's finished.
With delivery in under 90 minutes, BloomThat makes it easy to pick out a bouquet. They start at $US35, and each order includes a hand-written note and the added charm of bike delivery.
Price: Free (iOS)
Medicast is bringing the house call back. If you're feeling sick, you can first schedule a phone call with a licensed doctor online, on the phone, or with the app. Once you explain your symptoms, your doctor will visit your house, home, or hotel, 24 hours a day, and will bill your credit card, FSA, or HSA automatically.
With lunches that cost $US9 and dinners for $US10, Sprig offers a locally sourced, organic meal that's delivered right to your door. The delivery fee includes the tip, and with three different meal options per day, there's always something different to taste.
Price: Free (iOS)
If you have your medical marijuana licence, Eaze will let you choose your favourite strain and deliver it to your door, usually in under 20 minutes.
Price: Free (web app)
MonkeyParking lets you see parking spots that will open up soon and place a bid to be alerted when they're heading out. If you already found a spot, you can offer it up and make a few bucks!
Price: Free (iOS)
Uber's mobile app lets you request a private driver or taxi right from your smartphone, and you can even see where how far away your ride is at any point. You don't have to worry about cash because Uber will charge your credit card and email you a receipt, and the tip is included. You really can just hop in, go to your destination, and hop out.
Price: Free (Android, iOS, Windows Phone)
Lyft is similar to Uber: You can see what cars are nearby, and then request a ride with just a tap. You can then see a picture of your driver and car, and since Lyft uses your credit card, there's no need for cash. When you first try out the app, your first ride is free, just use the code APPSTORE in the payments menu.
