These are the 9 best apps for couples

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away!
In preparation for the holiday, startup discovery platform Product Hunt put together a list of the best Valentine’s Day apps and startups. We went through and picked out nine that are the best for couples.
Whether you live together or you’re miles apart, these startups, websites, and apps will be perfect for you and your sweetie — not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day.
Avocado helps you keep in touch with your significant other -- whether you live together or you're long distance.
Created by a couple of ex-Googlers, Avocado is intended to help couples stay closer and organise their lives together. In the same app you use for messaging your significant other, you can also share photos, make and cross off to-do lists together, have a shared calendar, and more.
The user experience is designed in a way that is supposed to imitate how you actually interact as a couple. The app is named Avocado because avocado trees can't self-pollinate, so they need another close by tree in order to bear fruit -- and avocados grow in pairs.
BloomThat is a two-year-old startup that lets you send flowers within a 90-minute window. The company's claim to fame is its 'ridiculously fast' flower delivery service, which it operates in and around San Francisco and Los Angeles. If you're looking for something thoughtful to give your boo, BloomThat's got you covered: Flowers start at $US35 with free delivery.
BloomThat's mobile app is super simple, so even bouquet-inept boyfriends can send beautiful flowers with a few taps. All you have to do is choose a pre-bundled flower arrangement, type in the information of the person who you want to receive your flowers, and pay with a credit card you upload into BloomThat's system.
Can't be with your significant other on Valentine's Day? Doughbies On-Demand delivers something sweet on your behalf.
If you can't be with the one you love on Valentine's Day, do the next-best thing for that person and send them some fresh-baked dessert. Touting itself as the 'World's Largest Local Bakery,' Doughbies promises fresh-baked cookies in 20 minutes or less, from Monday through Friday, delivered between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
In a Q&A on Product Hunt, Doughbies co-founder Daniel Conway says his company competes against big-name cookie delivery places like Insomnia Cookies 'on quality of cookie & service.' Others on Product Hunt have backed up both parts of Conway's claim: The cookies are delicious, made in small batches by local bakers, and they will get to you fast.
The only catch: the person you're sending cookies to has to be in San Francisco, where the 500 Startups accelerator alum company is located.
Couple makes you feel like your long-distance boyfriend or girlfriend is nearby, even when they're not.
Want to act like you're close to your significant other even when you're not? Couple will let you send messages, share important dates (like Valentine's Day or your anniversary, for instance), send pictures and sketches back and forth, and send 'thumbkisses' to one another. Couple's app can come with its own passcode, adding a layer of security, and pictures uploaded to the app can optionally self-destruct.
The 'Invisible Boyfriend' app will generate texts and calls to convince people you're actually in a relationship.
If you don't have an actual significant other, you can always fake it till you make it with the 'Invisible Boyfriend' (and 'Invisible Girlfriend') app. The product is designed to send you texts, calls, and even leave voicemails to help you convince everyone around you that you've found love, Business Insider's Caroline Moss reports. The service costs $US24.99, and the package includes 100 texts, 10 voicemails, and 1 handwritten note.
Sosh solves one of the worst parts of planning a date: finding something fun to do. The app acts like your own personal concierge, suggesting fun things for you to do nearby.
Instead of acting like Yelp or Foursquare and simply recommending places to go, though, Sosh is more about suggesting specific things to do, which is a more nebulous concept. For example, Sosh users in Seattle or San Francisco might get a recommendation to go on a hike and be given a specific trail map to follow. It also curates lists of concerts and events locally. In August Sosh announced it would break into the dining industry, offering same-day restaurant reservations.
3nder is Tinder for couples seeking a third partner to join in their fun.
The app bills itself as 'threesomes made easy' and it lets couples seek out open minded third parties to join in. It functions like Tinder and syncs with your Facebook profile so you can safely vet potential partners. But don't worry, 3nder promises to hide your profile from friends and family to avoid embarrassment.
Stayed Up All Night is a retro way to create and share mixtapes online for the one you love. 'There are endless ways of creating mixtapes online, but we still miss the feeling of sending someone a personal mixtape. So we've built Suan (Stayed Up All Night),' the company explains. 'You can decorate a personal tape, build your playlist and share. That's it. No ads, no likes, no comments - as personal as it gets.'
