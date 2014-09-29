7 Apps That Every Coffee Lover Needs

Coffee addicts, rejoice. In honour of National Coffee Day on Monday, Sept. 29, we’re rounding up the best apps you can use to get your coffee fix.

1. Starbucks, Free — The official app from the coffee giant has a wide variety of handy features. Find the store closest to you with the store locator, view nutrition information, and build your own drink.

You can even manage your Starbucks Card balance, track your Stars in the Starbucks Rewards program, and send an eGift to a friend.

2. CoffeeGuru, $US1.99 — If you love coffee but big chains aren’t your thing, this app will make it easy to find independent coffee shops wherever you happen to be. CoffeeGuru lists more than 7,200 coffeehouses in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, so check this app before you travel to a new city.

Use the app’s flavour wheel to impress your friends with your description of the coffee’s taste. This app will also give you more info about Direct and Fair Trade roasting and which coffee shops roast their own beans.

3. Spro, $US1.99 — Learn to make your favourite coffee drink at home with Spro, an app that provides step-by-step instructions for a ton of different caffeinated beverages. It also includes facts and proper pronunciation for coffee drinks.

4. Percolator, $US2.99 — Love the bubbles on top of your coffee? This app makes them appear on your photos. Adjust the size and colour of circles to turn your photos into coffee-inspired mosaic masterpieces. This app is only superficially about coffee, but it’s still fun.

5. Art of Coffee, $US2.99 — If you ever wondered how your local barista makes those artful foam designs on top of your morning latte, look no further. Art of Coffee teaches users how to make 30 different patterns out of foam, from a rosette to a heart.

6. New York: Coffee Guide, Free — Find reviews, ratings, and photos of independent coffee shops around New York City. This app saves time by only showing coffee shops that are open near you at the time of your search, and you can easily see which stores have free WiFi right from the search results.

7. CoffeeTalk, $US0.99 — Learn the lingo with CoffeeTalk, a dictionary of coffee terms like “affogato,” “Americano,” and “skinny moo.”

