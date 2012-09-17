10 Apps And Websites That Every traveller Must Have

Tom Samiljan
apps

Photo: dougbelshaw

Back in the olden days of the Web—we’re talking just three or four years ago—the last word in customised, Internet-enabled convenience was the ability to go online and search at any time for a better hotel room rate or that aisle seat you wanted. Trouble was, you had to go back again and again until you found that special deal or sudden availability. Just a few years later, there are apps and sites that do the work for you.More from Travel + Leisure

Foodie Getaways

New Wonders Of The World

Scenic Views From aeroplane Windows

Americas best Hotels For Fall colours

Where To Eat In Los Angeles

Map out Your Vacation: Kayak

Click Factor: This all-in-one search engine is a trip planner's dream: look for prices and deals across all major hotel, airline, and car-rental sites and online travel agents. Other features include deal alerts, a fare calendar, and My Trips, which lets you forward confirmation e-mails to Kayak so it can create a customised itinerary for you.

Runs On: Android, BlackBerry, iPad, iPhone, Windows Phone

Manage Your Trip: TripIt

Click Factor: Book your flight, car, and hotel, then forward your confirmation e-mails to TripIt, which will put them into an easy-to-access online itinerary. TripIt Pro ($49 per year) tracks your frequent-flier miles and provides updates on your gate info, flight delays, cancellations, and more.

Runs On: Android, BlackBerry, iPad, iPhone, Windows Phone

Honorable Mention: WorldMate

Know When to Buy: Bing Travel

Click Factor: Bing's Price Indicator feature uses colour-coded arrows to predict whether a fare from, say, New York to L.A. is likely to go up or down (calculated via historical data). The site just launched its hotel-room rate indicator, which determines whether a price you find is a deal

Runs On: Android, iPad, iPhone, Windows Phone

Honorable Mentions: FareCompare, Yapta

Find Flights In Europe: Momondo

Click Factor: Search on Momondo more than 700 sites, including regional carriers not found on stateside search engines and Euro-centric booking sites such as Opodo and Lastminute.

Runs On: Android, iPhone

maximise Your Points: MileWise

Click Factor: Calculate mileage accrual, historical fare data, potential upgrades, and bonuses to help you decide whether to use miles or cash. MileWise can also track the points in your hotel, car-rental, and airline loyalty accounts; let you know when they expire; and send alerts on offers.

Runs On: Web only

Honorable Mentions: awardwallet.com, pointhub.com

Keep reading at Travel + Leisure

Keep reading at Travel + Leisure >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.