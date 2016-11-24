This is the only type of apple you should be using to make apple pie

The INSIDER Summary:

• Granny smith apples are best for making apple pie because they’re tart and firm.

• Add lemon juice to your apples to keep them from browning, and make sure to chill the pie crust in the pan.

How good — or bad — an apple pie is all depends on its filling.

Which means you shouldn’t just be using the cheapest apple at the grocery store to make your filling.

According to Sydney Kramer, the food blogger behind Crepes of Wrath, granny smith apples are best.

Kramer says they’re tart and firm, and they won’t turn to mush after baking, a common occurrence with other types of the apples.

Kramer likes to leave the skin on the apples for both texture and colour, and she recommends adding lemon juice to the apples before baking to keep them from browning.

In order to avoid a soggy bottom, Kramer says it’s crucial to chill your pie crust after placing it in the pan. And if you’re too lazy to go through all the lattice work for the top of the pie crust, use a crumb topping instead.

