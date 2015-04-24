The 15 Apple Watch apps you need to download first, according to Apple

The Apple Watch hits stores on Friday, and Apple is already telling us which apps it thinks we should download first.

The Apple Watch App Store houses more than 3,000 apps, but Apple has narrowed it down to a few apps that it views as top-notch. BuzzFeed News published the list just as the Apple Watch App Store opened for the first time.

Many of the apps are popular social media apps we already use on our phones, while others are fitness-focused apps that take advantage of the watch’s health-tracking capabilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.