The 15 Apple Watch apps we're most excited to try

The Apple Watch is almost here, and already thousands of apps are being developed for the new device.
Apple announced a few new apps during its big Apple Watch event, but we’ve combed through the entire list of Apple Watch apps and collected the ones we’re most excited about.
From unlocking your hotel room or open your garage door to ordering an Uber, here’s what people will be using their Apple Watch for next month.
Uber's Apple Watch app lets you request a car, track its arrival on a map, and shows a photo of your driver and car so you can easily find it.
Instagram's Apple Watch app lets you browse your news feed, like photos, and post emoji comments right from your wrist.
American Airlines' app alerts you when it's time to leave for the airport, allows you to check-in with your watch, and shows you all your important flight details like your baggage claim and connection info.
Shazam will quickly listen and tell you what song is playing, but the Apple Watch app also shows you the lyrics in-sync as they're playing.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts lets you bypass the check-in desk and go straight up to your room, turning your Apple Watch into a wireless key card for unlocking your door.
Twitter's Apple Watch app gives you access to your Twitter feed on your wrist. You can fav, retweet, track trending topics, and dictate new tweets from the watch's mic.
ESPN's Apple Watch app notifies you with breaking news, lets you track the scores of a specific game, and shows you game details.
Alarm.com's Apple Watch app lets you control your garage door and locks from your wrist and even gives you access to security cameras so you can keep an eye on things back at home.
