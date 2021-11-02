Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is currently on sale – here’s where you can get it

Image: iStock/MJPS

Released in October 2021, you can currently save up to $405 off the latest MacBook Pro model.

You can also save up to $250 off the iPad Pro and $200 off the AirPods Max.

From laptops to tablets and headphones, Apple has firmly established itself as one of the premium technology brands in the world. Unfortunately, that prestige standing comes with a premium price tag.

While some of us are more than willing to pay what Apple is asking for its MacBook laptops or AirPods, being able to save a few hundred dollars off those price tags is always welcome.

Here are the best Apple deals that are currently available in Australia.

Save up to $405 off the 2021 MacBook Pro

Image: Apple

Announced during Apple’s October event and released only last week, the new fifth-generation MacBook Pro is already on sale.

This new Pro model comes in two sizes, a 16-inch and 14-inch, with a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, an internal storage size of either 512GB or 1TB, and runs on Apple’s powerful new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips (although only the M1 Pro model is available during this sale).

Here’s what the 2021 MacBook Pro discounts look like:

It’s worth noting that most of these MacBook Pro models are listed as temporarily out of stock. However, you’re still able to purchase them with the discounts applied. So you can still grab these deals, you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer for your new laptop to arrive.

These aren’t the only MacBook Pro deals currently available either. The fourth-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 is also on sale. Depending on the laptop’s internal storage size, you can either save $192 (256GB) or $220 (512GB).

The 2020 MacBook Air, which runs on an Apple M1 chip, is on sale too. You can save $150 off the 256GB MacBook Air and $185 off the 512GB model with this deal.

Save up to $200 off the AirPods Max

Image: Apple

Apple’s deluxe over-the-ear, noise-cancelling headphones, the AirPods Max, are also on sale too. Released in December 2020, these headphones come with a considerable price tag of $899.

Depending on which colour you pick up, you can either save $200 (pink), $179.99 (space grey), or $170 (sky blue, silver, green).

If that discounted price is still a bit too rich for you, the Apple AirPods Pro is currently on sale for $318, down from $399.

Save up to $250 on an iPad Pro

Image: Apple

Released in May 2021, the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Pro is a luxury tablet that could easily replace your laptop. Running on an Apple M1 chip, with a 12.9‑inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity and up to 10 hours of battery life, the iPad Pro is more than just a tablet.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently on sale, with discounts that include $100 off the 128GB model, $150 off the 512GB model, $200 off the 1TB model, and $250 off the 2TB model.

