The Best Places For Apple Picking Near New York City

Without apples we wouldn’t have some of the best treats out there: apple pie, cider, hard cider, cider doughnuts — basically everything that is right and good in this world.

So, if you’re looking to get away this weekend, why not spend some time picking apples? We rounded up some of the best places near New York City to get away for the weekend and come home with a bushel full of fall’s favourite fruit.

But hurry! Apple picking season winds down near the end of October.

1. Applewood Orchards and Winery

For those wanting to spend the weekend drinking wine and eating apples, head to Applewood Orchards, which also happens to be a winery.

Located in the heart of Hudson Valley, the orchard also has plenty of attractions, including an herb and rose garden, wagon rides, puppet shows, and (of course) freshly pressed apple cider.

There is no admission, parking, or entertainment fees — you simply pay for the apples you take.

Applewood Orchards is located at 82 Four Corners Road, Warwick, NY



Jonezer/ Flickr

2. Fishkill Farm

This apple orchard has been in the same family for nearly 100 years. Fishkill’s mission is to combine the historical identity of the “u-pick” orchard with sustainable farming methods.

They have Harvest Festival Weekends all through October, where they offer homemade food, doughnuts, cider, hayride, and live music. With views of the Catskills, you can relax while listening to live music and eating homemade pies.

Plus, you can pick peaches and nectarines if apples aren’t your thing.

Fishkill Farm is located at 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY

Yi-ching lin/ Flickr

3. Wright’s Apple Farm

Wright’s 453 acres farm produces 100,000 bushels of apples annually. They also grow a variety of other fruits, including cherries, peaches, plums, and nectarines

The farm also has a roadside farmer’s market that’s open year-round and a bakery that makes assortments of pies every day — and plenty of pumpkins.

Wright’s Apple Farm is located at 669 State Route 208, Gardiner, NY

Gabe Fender/ Flickr

4. Masker Orchards

Masker’s has been around for over 100 years and has a 200 acre orchard chock full of apples for the taking.

They are located in the middle of the Hudson Valley, and are a good option for young families since they offer plenty of fun options for children including barnyard baby animals as well as pony and wagon rides.

Masker Orchard is located at 45 Ball Rd, Warwick, NY

Richard Feliciano/ Flickr

5. Stuart’s Fruit Farm

Stuart’s has been a family-operated farm since 1828, and grows 14 different varieties of apples for picking in October.

Plus, they have hayrides on the weekends and a pumpkin patch so you can get all your favourite fall activities on.

Stuart’s Fruit Farm is located at 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY

