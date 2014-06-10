13 Angela Ahrendts Quotes That Prove Why She's The Perfect Person To Run Apple's Retail Business

After searching for the right person for almost a year, Apple finally brought in former Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts to fill its critical senior vice president of retail position.

Ahrendts spent eight years at Burberry, completely turning the struggling fashion company around.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a company-wide email: “I had never met anyone whom I felt confident could lead both until I met Angela.”

