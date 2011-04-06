Our favourite Android Widgets That iPhone Owners Wish They Could Use

Photo: Android Market

One of our favourite things about Android phones is the ability to customise your phone with widgets.Instead of opening an app to get updates on your social networks, news, or weather, widgets will give you live updates from your home screen.



Others widgets are more interactive, letting you send send messages or tweets. You can also customise your widgets to make your home screen look the way you want. Developers make them in several sizes so your can arrange them alongside your favourite apps.

You can’t get that on iPhone without jailbreaking.

If you’re new to Android, widgets often come with apps you download from the market. To get them on your home screen, hold your finger down on a large space that isn’t occupied by any apps. You’ll see a menu pop up that gives you access to your current widgets.

Check out our list of our favourite and most useful widgets we use on our Android phone.

