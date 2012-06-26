The 9 Best Android Tablets You Can Buy Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Google is expected to unveil its first tablet at its I/O developers conference this week.The 7-inch device will be the first Google-branded tablet, and will likely make a splash assuming its rumoured $199 starting price is true.
But other manufacturers have been making their own Android tablets for a while now.
If you don’t like the idea of a Google tablet, there are plenty of alternatives out there.
The Nook Tablet features:
- 7-inch screen
- Android 2.3 OS
- battery life: 11.5 hrs of reading or 9 hrs of video
- 8GB storage (supports up to 32GB with SD card)
- WiFi only
The Excite 7.7 features:
- 7.7-inch screen
- 5MP rear-camera and 2MP front-facing camera
- 720p HD video recording
- 1GB of Memory
- 16GB or 32GB of storage
- gorgeous display
- micro-HDMI port
- Bluetooth
- WiFi-only
Price: $500 (16GB), $580 (32GB)
Price: $500 (16GB), $580 (32GB)
The Kindle Fire features:
- A 7-inch screen
- Dual-core processor
- 8GB of flash memory
- 7-hr battery life
- The Kindle Fire runs a customised Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.
The Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 features:
- 8GB Storage
- 7-inch screen
- Front-facing & Rear-facing camera
- Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) OS
- Bluetooth
Price: $249.00
The Asus Transformer Pad is the cheaper brother of the Transformer Prime and the new Transformer Pad Infinity. The Pad features:
- 10.1-inch screen
- 32GB storage
- 1.2 MP front facing & 8MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording
- Battery life: Pad only 10hrs, Pad with dock accessory 15hrs
- 1GB memory
Price: $375.72
The Excite LE features:
- 10.1-inch screen
- 8.5-hour battery use
- 5MP rear camera & front facing VGA camera
- 1GB of RAM
- 16GB of Storage
- Bluetooth
- mini-HDMI out
- Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system
Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 features:
- 10-inch screen
- Approx. 9-hr battery life
- 3MP Rear facing & front facing VGA camera
- IR-blaster (remote control)
- dual-core processor
- 16GB HDD
- Bluetooth
The Transformer Prime features:
- 32GB Storage
- Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
- MicroSD Card Reader, Micro HDMI port and 8G life time ASUS Webstorage
- 8MP rear auto-focus camera with LED flash
- Full QWERTY keyboard with touchpad and USB port accessory which also extending the battery to 18 hours* when combined with the mobile dock
Price: $524.97
The brand-new Transformer Pad Infinity features:
- An extremely high resolution screen
- 9-hour battery
- 64GB storage
- Bluetooth
- 1GB Ram
- Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS
- quad-core processor
Price: $599.99
