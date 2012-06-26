The 9 Best Android Tablets You Can Buy Today

Google is expected to unveil its first tablet at its I/O developers conference this week.The 7-inch device will be the first Google-branded tablet, and will likely make a splash assuming its rumoured $199 starting price is true.

But other manufacturers have been making their own Android tablets for a while now.

If you don’t like the idea of a Google tablet, there are plenty of alternatives out there.

Keep reading to see our favourite Android tablets.

#9 Nook Tablet

The Nook Tablet features:

  • 7-inch screen
  • Android 2.3 OS
  • battery life: 11.5 hrs of reading or 9 hrs of video
  • 8GB storage (supports up to 32GB with SD card)
  • WiFi only

See our review of the Nook Tablet here >
Price: $199

#8 Toshiba Excite 7.7

The Excite 7.7 features:

  • 7.7-inch screen
  • 5MP rear-camera and 2MP front-facing camera
  • 720p HD video recording
  • 1GB of Memory
  • 16GB or 32GB of storage
  • gorgeous display
  • micro-HDMI port
  • Bluetooth
  • WiFi-only

Click here for our review of the Toshiba Excite 7.7 >
Price: $500 (16GB), $580 (32GB)

#7 Kindle Fire

The Kindle Fire features:

  • A 7-inch screen
  • Dual-core processor
  • 8GB of flash memory
  • 7-hr battery life
  • The Kindle Fire runs a customised Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.

See our review of the Kindle Fire >Price: $199.99

#6 Galaxy Tab 2 7.0

The Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 features:

  • 8GB Storage
  • 7-inch screen
  • Front-facing & Rear-facing camera
  • Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) OS
  • Bluetooth

Click here for our review of the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 >Price: $249.00

#5 Asus Transformer Pad

The Asus Transformer Pad is the cheaper brother of the Transformer Prime and the new Transformer Pad Infinity. The Pad features:

  • 10.1-inch screen
  • 32GB storage
  • 1.2 MP front facing & 8MP rear-facing camera with 1080p video recording
  • Battery life: Pad only 10hrs, Pad with dock accessory 15hrs
  • 1GB memory

Click here for our review of the Asus Transformer Pad > Price: $375.72

#4 Toshiba Excite LE

The Excite LE features:

  • 10.1-inch screen
  • 8.5-hour battery use
  • 5MP rear camera & front facing VGA camera
  • 1GB of RAM
  • 16GB of Storage
  • Bluetooth
  • mini-HDMI out
  • Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system

See our review of the Excite LE here >Price: $469.97

#3 Galaxy Tab 2 10.1

Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 features:

  • 10-inch screen
  • Approx. 9-hr battery life
  • 3MP Rear facing & front facing VGA camera
  • IR-blaster (remote control)
  • dual-core processor
  • 16GB HDD
  • Bluetooth

See our review of the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 here.Price: $398.00

#2 ASUS Transformer Prime

The Transformer Prime features:

  • 32GB Storage
  • Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
  • MicroSD Card Reader, Micro HDMI port and 8G life time ASUS Webstorage
  • 8MP rear auto-focus camera with LED flash
  • Full QWERTY keyboard with touchpad and USB port accessory which also extending the battery to 18 hours* when combined with the mobile dock

Check out our full review of the Transformer Prime >Price: $524.97

#1 Asus Transformer Pad Infinity

The brand-new Transformer Pad Infinity features:

  • An extremely high resolution screen
  • 9-hour battery
  • 64GB storage
  • Bluetooth
  • 1GB Ram
  • Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS
  • quad-core processor

Price: $599.99

