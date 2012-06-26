The 9 Best Android Tablets You Can Buy Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google is expected to unveil its first tablet at its I/O developers conference this week.The 7-inch device will be the first Google-branded tablet, and will likely make a splash assuming its rumoured $199 starting price is true.



But other manufacturers have been making their own Android tablets for a while now.

If you don’t like the idea of a Google tablet, there are plenty of alternatives out there.

Keep reading to see our favourite Android tablets.

