10 Essential Android Apps You Need To Download

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Stay organised and on top of your busy life with these useful Android productivity apps. The apps on this list aim to make your life simple, easy, and eliminate excessive processes.Keep track of your documents in the cloud by using Box, then edit them on your phone or tablet with CloudOn, a full port of Microsoft Office.



You can even type easier by using Swiftkey, remember everything with Any.DO, and much more.

Chrome for Android The first app we download as soon as we get a new Android phone or tablet is Google Chrome. Ditch your phone's stock browser and take advantage of this excellent browser. Chrome allows you to sign in to your Google account and sync your open tabs, bookmarks, passwords, and omnibox data from your computer to your mobile device. On top of all that, Chrome is super fast and polished. Price: Free Robin Robin is quickly becoming one of our favourite Android apps. The virtual assistant is better than Siri in many ways. She can tweet for you, give you turn by turn directions, provide real-time parking info, and so much more. Price: Free Evernote Evernote is our favourite note-taking app. It's full of features and helps us to stay organised by syncing across all our devices. Price: Free Any.DO Any.DO is a to-do manager that keeps you on top of all your tasks. It's simple to use and full of features to help you remember everything you need to do. Price: Free (Available for the Chrome browser too) CloudOn CloudOn gives you full access to Microsoft Office on your tablet or phone. Users can create and edit PowerPoint presentations, draft Word documents, and even maintain Excel spreadsheets. It's like running a virtual PC on your Android phone or tablet. Price: Free Google Drive Supercharge your productivity by taking advantage of Google Drive. The storage service gives you 5GB of free space (with the option to buy more) and encourages you to save everything. The app allows you to,upload files to Google Drive directly from your Android device, make any file available offline so you can access them even when you don't have an Internet connection, take a photo of printed text and convert it to a Google document, and sync files to with your PC. Price: Free Swiftkey 3 Swiftkey improves your productivity by helping you to type better. Swiftkey gives much more accurate corrections and predictions than other keyboards. Very sloppy typing will make sense, even if you miss spaces, and SwiftKey 3 also predicts your next words. Price: $3.99 CamScanner CamScanner turns your phone into a document scanner and fax machine. You can scan multiple pages, receipts, bills, business cards, membership cards, books, magazines, etc. and store them to your Android device. CamScanner even allows you to fax scanned documents via the Internet and merge multiple documents into one. Price: Free Box Box is cloud-based mobile access to all your files. Box lets you view your files from anywhere and is secure, with file-level encryption, passcode lock and auto logout when app is closed. It also syncs nicely with your Google Account. Price: Free Friday: The Personal Assistant Friday's makers say that the app brings self discovery to your life by introducing the first passive auto journal. Friday captures your entire life through your phone and builds a timeline of the things you do. You can even filter and search your life to find the exact information you want. Friday allows you to share and log your favourite activities that you've been doing all day. Price: Free To find out a little more about Friday check out this video: Now check this out> 6 Things The iPhone 5 Must Have Or I'm Switching To Android>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.