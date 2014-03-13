Some Lucky Person Just Bought The Best Android Phone In The World Before It Even Launches

eBay This may be the Verizon version of HTC’s new One.

HTC plans to unveil its followup to its One flagship later this month, but one lucky person has already supposedly snatched the gadget on eBay.

The seller was believed to be auctioning a Verizon model of the upcoming 2014 HTC One for $US499.99.

The eBay listing details specs matching the dozens of leaks that have been circulating the Web for weeks, including the highly rumoured Duo Sense camera.

This camera is expected to come with two lenses for capturing low-light images more clearly and potentially adding 3D effects to photos.

A 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video chatting and snapping selfies was also mentioned in the retail packaging, along with a 5-inch full HD display and a slightly improved processor.

The phone is expected to launch with an updated version of HTC’s own software, Sense 6.6, which will be layered over the newest version of Android 4.4 KitKat.

We’ll know exactly what HTC has in store for its next-generation flagship when it hosts its launch event on March 25.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.