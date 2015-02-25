The 10 best Android apps on sale right now

There are too many apps in the Google Play store to notice when each one goes on sale.

Luckily, we’ve collected the best Android apps on sale at this very moment so you don’t have to.

From delightfully charming games like Worms 2 and Violett to apps for controlling your computer from your phone, you’re bound to find a good deal on something new.

Just remember these deals could end at any time, so act quick!

Fragment turns your photos into angular works of art. Fragment is great for creating wallpapers for your phone or tablet using the pictures you've already taken. The app lets you 'fragment' your photos with prism-like shapes, frames, and angular patterns that add an artistic touch to your favourite photos. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US1.99) Type faster with Swype. Swype offers an incredibly fast way to type, allowing you to swipe through letters to string together a word rather than tapping each letter out. The more you type, the smarter it gets at predicting your words, too. It supports emojis, custom layouts, and even lets you add your own words to the dictionary. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US3.99) If you like Call of Duty, try Modern Combat 5: Blackout. Modern Combat 5: Blackout offers stunning graphics and a new single-player campaign with locations such as Venice and Tokyo. There's multiplayer, four customisable classes, and you can create your own squad with your friends. Price: $US3.99 (usually $US6.99) Control your computer with your phone with Remote Desktop Client. Need a file or photo from your PC at home? Remote Desktop Client allows your phone to securely connect to your Windows PC, giving you mouse and keyboard and controls so you have access even while you're away. Price: $US1.99 (usually $US14.99) Have fun blasting worms to bits with Worms 2: Armageddon. This delightful little game pits you against other players as you await your turn to destroy the other worms on the map using an arsenal bristling with deadly weapons. If you're a fan of the past Worms games, you'll be pleased to find Worms 2 continues to include the snarky background dialogue between the worms as they await their doom. Price: $US1.00 (usually $US4.99) Weather Now animates your homescreen to show what it's like outside. Weather Now adds weather effects to your phone's wallpaper to animate what the current weather is like. You can choose your own wallpaper or pick from one of the many included in the app. If you're looking for more specific weather stats, the app's widget presents a more detailed look at current conditions. Price: $US1.99 (usually $US2.99) Dive into the action or sneak with stealth in Deus Ex: The Fall. Deus Ex: The Fall puts you in control of former British SAS Mercenary Ben Saxon as he fights his way to the truth through mafia hideouts in Moscow and the Panama slums. You'll need to use stealth, hacking, and a quick trigger finger to make it out alive. Price:

$US0.99 (usually $US6.99) Search for treasure in Assassin's Creed Pirates. Assassin's Creed Pirates lets you build up your own pirate ship and crew and take to the seas to battle it out and search for treasure. The new expansion also introduces a Temple Run-style endless runner game if you end up feeling a little seasick. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US3.99) The Witcher Adventure Game is a fantastical online board game. Based on the wildly popular 'Witcher' video games, this virtual board game takes you on an adventure that includes quests, solving mysteries, and the classic monster hunting that makes the 'Witcher' games so much fun. Price: $US3.99 (usually $US5.99) Explore the hidden world inside a rabbit hole with Violett. Violett follows a rebellious teenage girl through a hidden rabbit hole in her room as she explores the odd world and all its tiny details. Explore objects, solve puzzles, and use special powers as you make your way through this spectacularly intricate little world. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US3.99)

