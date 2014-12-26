The Best Apps For Your New Android Phone

So you managed to get your hands on a new Android phone, but what apps do you download?

While it’s always good to have the essentials like Spotify and Uber, there’s also some impressive newcomers like Humin, which acts like your digital butler, and Elevate, which helps you improve your focus, speaking skills, and memory.

To help you get started, we’ve collected the best apps to get your Android phone ready for action.

Humin acts like your very own digital butler. Humin is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, so you can focus on the moment rather than remembering logistics. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contact using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' Price: Free Elevate trains your brain. Elevate features 25 short mini games that train your brain by asking you questions that will build your memory, reading comprehension, writing, maths, focus, and speaking skills. Price: Free Level Money helps you budget your spending in an easy and elegant way. Level Money links to your bank account to help you know how much you can spend today, meaning you never have to manually input your purchases. It takes into account your income, monthly spending habits, and how much you're trying to save. If you spend more than you should on a given day, the app will adjust and tell you to spend less the following day. Price: Free Spotify is the best music app out right now. Spotify has millions of songs, from small indie bands to major record label releases. You can search for specific tracks, build playlists, stream curated radio stations, listen offline, and discover new music. And since Spotify has deals with most major record labels, you can usually enjoy your favourite band's new album the same day it hits the shelves. Price: Free (Spotify Premium is $US9.99/month) Muzei promises to turn your home screen into a 'living museum.' Muzei is a live wallpaper that changes your home screen into a different famous work of art each day. It's also exclusive to Android. Price: Free Threes is a smart and simple game that quickly grows on you. Threes is all about adding tiles together that add up to three or a multiple of three. Combing blocks frees up space, and keeps you in the game. Price: $US1.99 Photo Editor by Aviary is the best photo editing app for Android. Photo Editor is incredibly powerful editing app with a great design that isn't confusing. However you're looking to touch up your photo, this app can handle it. Price: Free Lux gives you complete control of your phone's brightness. Lux lets you tweak your phone's brightness settings. You can lower the screen's brightness below zero for reading at night, and there's Night Mode that can be turned on automatically at sunset. Price: $US3.80 Transform your keyboard with Swype. Swype has always been huge on Android, and if you prefer to swype rather than tap with your keyboard, it's a great alternative and an easy way to up your typing speed. Price: $US0.99 Stay entertained with BuzzFeed. If you're in the mood for some quizzes or just want a laugh, BuzzFeed's app has your back. Its newest update includes a widget that will let you see trending posts in the 'Today' view in the Notification Center. Price: Free Never forget your password again with 1Password. 1Password securely stores all of your passwords, logins, and credit card info in one place so you don't have to keep track of them. You can then log in to apps and website with a single tap. Price: Free Monument Valley is one of the most beautiful mobile games out right now. Monument Valley is brimming with surreal environments featuring complex structures with impossible geometry. By rotating each map, you can help guide Princess Ida through the maize of hidden paths and optical illusions. Price: $US3.99 Google Keep is a powerful tool for recording what's on your mind. Google Keep is a flexible note-taking and reminders app. You can colour-code your notes and take pictures from within the app, and if you record a voice memos on the go, the app will automatically transcribe it for you. Price: Free KineMaster Pro is the best video editing app for Android. KineMaster Pro is the only professional-grade video editing app out for Android, but it also has a great design that's pretty intuitive. You'll want to upgrade to the paid version, however, otherwise your videos will feature a watermark. Price: Free

Evernote is the best collecting your notes and ideas in one easy-to-access place. Whether you're writing, collecting pictures, making a list, or scanning business cards, Evernote is the best app for storing your projects, and they will sync across all devices. Price: Free See what people are interested in with Tumblr. Tumblr lets you follow blogs and create simple updates via text, audio, photos, quotes, and video. It's a great way to seamlessly manage your blog while also seeing what other people are interested in. Price: Free Sunrise is a calendar app that performs flawlessly. Sunrise is another gorgeous calendar app that pulls directly from LinkedIn so you can see the picture and profile of who you're meeting with. It supports multiple Google Calendars, and its Quick Add Event cleverly adds events as you type them in. Price: Free If you see something you want to view later, save it with Pocket. Pocket lets you save articles, videos, and links for later viewing, even if you're stuck without an internet connection. Price: Free VLC's media player lets you play practically any video format. VLC media player is the best way to watch video without worrying if your phone or browser supports that particular file format. Price: Free Cerberus is the best anti-theft app out there. Cerberus does a lot more than just let you track your stolen device. You can control it remotely using the website or via text message, sound an alarm even in silent mode, wipe everything, lock the device with a code, record audio from the mic, see a list of sent and recieved calls, and even hide the Cerberus app so the thief doesn't notice it. Price: Free trial, 2.99€ one-time upgrade Uber lets you hail your own private car with the tap of a button. Uber's mobile app lets you request a private driver or taxi right from your smartphone, and you can even see where how far away your ride is at any point. You don't have to worry about cash because Uber will charge your credit card and email you a receipt, and the tip is included. You really can just hop in, go to your destination, and hop out. Price: Free

