The First 20 Android Apps You Need To Download

Simply put, Google Goggles is the future.

That's not a prediction for this particular app, nor even an endorsement of it -- much of the functionality is still hit-or-miss. But the basic idea -- you snap pictures with your phone's camera, and Goggles runs a search, and performs various actions based on what it sees -- is going to be big, and the parts of it that already work are pretty amazing.

Take a snapshot of some printed text in a foreign language, and Goggles will translate it into English for you in a matter of seconds.

Or point your camera at any of the QR codes in this feature, and Goggles will take you to the download page of the app in question in the Android Market.