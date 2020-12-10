10 of the best and 10 of the worst TV shows that came out this year

Netflix ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ soared, and ‘Space Force’ flopped.

With the end of the year approaching, Insider rounded up the best and worst TV shows of 2020, according to critics.

Series like “Feel Good,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “High Fidelity” impressed critics with their memorable acting performances and clever writing.

Other television shows, like “Too Hot to Handle” and “Hoops,” failed to garner positive reviews across the board.

Like any year, 2020 has had its fair share of acclaimed hits and disappointing flops.

Even amidst the cancelled shows and changing release schedules, critics still have their favourite picks.

Read on to dive into the 10 best and 10 worst TV series of the year, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: The scores listed throughout the piece were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

“Feel Good” charmed reviewers with its authentic characters.

Netflix Mae Martin on ‘Feel Good.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

100%

Summary: On the heartfelt Channel 4-Netflix romantic drama “Feel Good,” comedian Mae (Mae Martin) tries to reclaim control over her love life and career after a pattern of addiction.

“Feel Good” was an early hit in 2020, with some critics comparing it to the dry, quick tone of BBC Three’s “Fleabag.”

“Anchoring all of this of course, is Martin, whose quippy humour is both refreshingly goofy and, at times, painfully introspective,” Jude Dry wrote for IndieWire.

“Dash and Lily” offered critics a welcome dose of holiday cheer.

Netflix Midori Francis on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

100%

Summary:Based on the novel by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, teenagers Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) fall in love over a series of missed connections, dares, and scavenger hunts during New York’s holiday season.

Critics quickly warmed up to Netflix’s “Dash and Lily” after its release, calling it a fun distraction and a modern Christmas classic.

“There is absolutely no denying that there’s also a very big place in my heart for charming, feel-good content like this,”critic Perri Nemiroff said in a YouTube review.

Critics praised “The Queen’s Gambit” as an inventive character study.

Netflix Marcin Dorociński and Anya Taylor-Joy on ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

99%

Summary: Orphaned at a young age, Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) enters the male-dominated field of 1960s competitive chess and trains to become a world-renowned player.

Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” is based on Walter Tevis’ novel by the same name, and critics were drawn to the seriesdue to Taylor-Joy’s magnetic lead performance and the show’s technical achievements.

“‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is a visual character study thanks to its period setting and nifty cinematography,” Brandon Katz wrote for the Observer.

“The Flight Attendant” took reviewers on a wild ride.

HBO Max Kaley Cuoco on ‘The Flight Attendant.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

98%

Summary: After spending a romantic evening with a charming passenger (Michiel Huisman), flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up as the prime suspect in a murder case.

Darkly funny and rife with mystery, HBO’s “The Flight Attendant” garnered rave reviews from critics, due in large part to Cuoco’s riveting central performance.

“Like the best of all such genre-melding stories, it’s a lot more complicated thanks in no small part to a career-best performance from Cuoco,” Allison Shoemaker wrote for Roger Ebert.

Critics said “I May Destroy You” took a sensitive approach to a difficult subject.

HBO Michaela Coel on ‘I May Destroy You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

97%

Summary: Set in London, the BBC One-HBO comedic drama “I May Destroy You” follows Arabella (Michaela Coel) on an introspective journey after she is sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

Critics called “I May Destroy You” a highly watchable and intelligent show that handled a difficult subject with care.

“‘I May Destroy You’ is moving and, despite the subject matter, at times very funny,” Tambay Obenson wrote for Indie Wire. “It should inspire plenty of conversation about very sensitive subject matter with ever-increasing complexities.”

“Never Have I Ever” earned warm reception from critics across the board.

Lara Solanki/Netflix Jaren Lewison and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

96%

Summary: After losing her father, Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) manoeuvres the ups and downs of being a sophomore in high school.

Rich with emotional depth, Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” was praised by reviewers for balancing grief and humour with aplomb.

“Devi ultimately has a lot of trauma to deal with, and the series compassionately guides her to where she needs to be,” Gwen Ihnat wrote for the AV Club.

“The Last Dance” is a powerful homage to a modern legend.

ESPN/Netflix ‘The Last Dance’ is a docuseries.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

96%

Summary: On Netflix’s sports documentary series “The Last Dance,” Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teammates aim for their sixth championship title in eight years during the fall of 1997.

Critics said “The Last Dance” was so emotionally impactful and well made that it expanded its scope beyond just sports fans.

“‘The Last Dance’ knows its toolkit well and uses them with prudence to paint a proper portrait of a legend,” Sebastián Valencia wrote for Cine Premiere.

Critics called “Lovecraft Country” a refreshing take on Lovecraftian horror.

HBO ‘Lovecraft Country’ is an inventive HBO drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

90%

Summary:Based on the novel by Matt Ruff, HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” centres on Atticus (Jonathan Majors) as Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and George (Courtney B. Vance) help him search for his missing father in 1950s America.

A horror series that confronts fictional monsters as well as societal ones, “Lovecraft Country” was praised as an inventive drama with depth.

“Lush with lore and spilling with subtext, ‘Lovecraft Country’ has the rare ability to be deadly serious yet hugely entertaining at the same time,” Rohan Naahar wrote for the Hindustan Times.

“Normal People” was a hit relationship drama among reviewers.

Hulu Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones on ‘Normal People.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

90%

Summary:Adapted from the book by Sally Rooney, Hulu’s “Normal People” explores the complex relationship between Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as they grow up in Ireland together.

Thanks to the lead actors’ immeasurable chemistry and vulnerability, “Normal People” earned countless rave reviews.

“It’s a beautifully done series about love, sex, and class in Ireland that features a pair of indelible lead performances,”Matthew Gilbert wrote for the Boston Globe.

Critics praised Zoë Kravitz for taking “High Fidelity” to new heights.

Hulu Zoë Kravitz on ‘High Fidelity.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

86%

Summary: A spiritual successor to “High Fidelity” (2000), this TV adaptation centres on Robyn Brooks (Kravitz) as she runs a record store in the heart of New York with her two best friends.

Although it was unfortunately cancelled after its first season, “High Fidelity” was praised by critics for its notable soundtrack and electric cast.

“Transcending the stereotypes of the original film, Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ takes the narrative to a new place while revisiting how music shapes our outlook on relationships, the world, and who we are,” Lina Lecaro wrote for LA Weekly.

On the other hand, shows like “Social Distance” struck the wrong chord with critics.

Netflix ‘Social Distance’ was not a critical success.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

55%

Summary: On this eight-part Netflix series, people from different walks of life grapple with the effects of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many critics felt like “Social Distance” was produced and released too quickly, without the benefit of time or perspective on a global event that is still ongoing.

“While some episodes went down easier than others, one question lingered on after each episode. Why?” Chris James wrote for Awards Radar.

For many reviewers, “Black Narcissus” came across as a needless adaptation.

FX ‘Black Narcissus’ is a TV adaptation of the 1947 film by the same name.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

53%

Summary: A television remake of the 1947 film and based on the novel by Rumer Godden, FX’s “Black Narcissus” follows a group of devout Anglican nuns as they attempt to establish a convent in the Himalayas.

Critics praised the efforts of the show’s cast but felt like the miniseries itself had little to say in comparison to the original.

“Too much of FX’s ‘Black Narcissus’ echoes its predecessor … and the aspects that do deviate nonetheless have trouble distinguishing themselves as particularly compelling or necessary,” Caroline Framke reviewed for Variety.

Critics thought “Council of Dads” had potential, but they didn’t love the follow-through.

Quantrell Colbert/NBC Michele Weaver stars on ‘Council of Dads.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

50%

Summary: On the NBC melodrama “Council of Dads,” Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott) recruits his three best friends to fill in as father figures for his children after he receives a cancer diagnosis.

Critics wanted to love “Council of Dads” for its charismatic and diverse cast, but the tone of the show seemed too hackneyed for some.

“‘Council of Dads’ isn’t as ridiculous as some of the other ‘This Is Us’ rip-offs we’ve seen in the past few years, but it’s also not all that good of a show, either,” wrote Decider critic Joel Keller.

Although they were intrigued, Critics were ultimately disappointed by “Utopia Falls.”

CBC/Hulu Akiel Julien and Robyn Alomar on ‘Utopia Falls.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

43%

Summary: In the distant future, 24 teenagers are plucked from the last living colony on Earth to compete in an event known as the Exemplar.

By and large, critics gave negative or mixed reviews to CBC-Hulu’s “Utopia Falls,” quoting cheap writing, lagging storylines, and an overall lack of direction.

“There’s a good heart and some strong ideas behind ‘Utopia Falls,’ but they’re all drowned out by poor direction, even worse writing, and an unimaginative world,” James wrote for Awards Circuit.

“Brews Brothers” failed to garner a steady stream of laughs from critics.

Netflix Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle on ‘Brews Brothers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

40%

Summary: On Netflix’s “Brews Brothers,” siblings Adam (Mike Castle) and Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg) try to keep their competing personalities from getting in the way of running their family brewery.

Most critics weren’t too fond of “Brews Brothers,” causing many to mark it off as an uninspired comedy with too much air time between laughs.

“I’d feel much more confidence in [it] moving forward if the writers had dedicated half the time to characterization that they gave to types of yeast, beer classifications, and what happens if and when somebody dips their balls in a frothy beverage,”Dan Fienberg wrote for the Hollywood Reporter.

Critics said “Space Force” was an ill-timed satire.

Netflix Steve Carell stars on ‘Space Force.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

38%

Summary: On this Netflix comedy, General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is tasked with heading up the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, known as Space Force.

Despite the star-studded ensemble cast, “Space Force” was too tepid and one-note to be an enjoyable satire.

“So strange and ill-conceived and ill-timed that not even Carell’s avuncular bonhomie can save it,” Sophie Gilbert wrote for The Atlantic. “For all its cinematic trappings, ‘Space Force’ is a series with a single joke running through it, and that joke is American idiocy.”

“Too Hot to Handle” was discounted as being too shallow for its own good.

Too Hot To Handle/Netflix ‘Too Hot to Handle’ was a critical misstep.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

37%

Summary: On the Netflix reality show “Too Hot to Handle,” contestants from all over the world are invited to compete for a huge cash prize on one condition: they can’t hook up.

Shallow and predictable, “Too Hot to Handle” was panned by critics who couldn’t even enjoy it as guilty pleasure fun.

“Pre-quarantine, I doubt this any of would have rankled me, but right now I can’t even enjoy the schadenfreude; it all just feels a little too on the nose,” Emma Specter wrote for Vogue.

Critics said “Selena” underserved the iconic figure it set out to portray.

Netflix Christian Serratos on ‘Selena.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

32%

Summary: On Netflix’s biographical drama, singer Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) rises to stardom and grapples with her changing lifestyle.

Serratos earned praise for her portrayal, but critics largely noted that “Selena” played it safe and failed to capture the full scope of the namesake icon.

“The production quality was not there. The scripts felt really safe,” said critic Kristen Maldonado in a YouTube review. “It was missing the depth and the heart and the star power of what Selena should be about.”

Critics said “The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow” was too out of touch to feel relatable.

Netflix Gwyneth Paltrow on ‘The Goop Lab.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

30%

Summary: On this Netflix docuseries, Gwyneth Paltrow gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into her business at Goop’s wellness headquarters.

Marred by insincerity and an overt disconnect from viewer’s everyday lives, “The Goop Lab” had a hard time winning over critics.

“To watch ‘The Goop Lab’ as a series, with its arcing assumptions about the limitations of medical science, is also to wonder where to locate the line between open-mindedness and gullibility,”Megan Garber wrote for The Atlantic.

“Hoops” scored low points with critics.

Netflix ‘Hoops’ was a miss with critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

14%

Summary: On this animated Netflix series, high school coach Ben Hopkins (voiced by Jake Johnson) tries to turn his failing basketball players into all-stars.

Critics called “Hoops” outrageous, foul-mouthed, and too infrequently funny to be graded as a comedy.

“The show should have been a slam dunk, but somehow, it clanks off the back rim and fails to score any points through 10 episodes of low-wit comedy,” Michael Frank wrote for the Film Inquiry.

