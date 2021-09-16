- Insider asked chefs to share their thoughts on the best and worst avocado dishes and cooking hacks.
- You can use unripe avocados to make fries since the heat softens them.
- Although the fruit is a great base for mousse, avocado ice cream can be bland and flavorless.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“Few people know this, but baking avocados really softens up the fibers in the fruit and make them extra-buttery,” said Pitchkhadze.
For toppings, Pitchkhadze suggested adding a dash of kosher salt and a drizzle of lime juice.
“Handmade guacamole is a non-intimidating dish with lots of healthy fats and fiber,” said Harrington. “All you need to do is mash avocado with salt, pepper, lime, and maybe a little red onion.”
For extra heat, try adding red chili flakes or a few slices of fresh jalapeño.
“Avocado gives chocolate mousse an incredibly luxurious texture and plenty of richness without being too heavy,” said Mullen.
To make a simple avocado chocolate mousse, blend two ripe avocados with 1/4 cup cocoa powder and 1/4 cup of chocolate chips. Add milk, salt, and sweetener to taste.
“Blend a whole avocado with about 250 milliliters of oat or coconut milk, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, and sweetener to taste,” he said. “It tastes like a fast-food milkshake, but healthier.”
If you prefer a thicker shake, you can add a tablespoon of uncooked oats or use slightly unripe avocados.
“Avocado fries are a great way to take advantage of slightly firmer avocados, as the heat softens them up,” said Mullen.
For crispy avocado fries, dust them with chickpea flour or tapioca flour before frying, Mullen recommended.
“Avocado gives pasta sauce a creamy texture without feeling overly rich,” said Harrington. “It’s great when you want something light but more substantial than a pesto.”
Add a tablespoon of puréed avocado to your pasta sauce at a time to achieve a good balance of flavor and richness.
“Avocado is a great substitute for cream on chili,” Harrington said. “It gives the same type of cool creaminess as dairy-based sour cream.”
“To be blunt, avocado ice cream shouldn’t be a thing,” said Harrington. “It tastes bland and feels like a vain attempt to make ice cream ‘healthier’ or ‘guilt-free.'”
Harrington said if you want to cut down on your sugar or calorie consumption, you may want to just have a smaller portion of regular ice cream rather than going out of your way to make or buy the avocado alternative.
“If you use both avocados and bananas, you’ll need a lot of water or milk to get them liquid enough for a smoothie,” said Pitchkhadze. “This dilutes the taste of both ingredients and gives you a bland, unremarkable paste.”
“I’m a fan of sliced avocado on salad but not necessarily salad with an avocado mash,” he said. “When avocado is turned into an amorphous mush, it makes for an unappealing salad.”
Instead of mashing up avocado for a salad, consider slicing it to avoid ruining the texture of your dish.
“I tend to stay away from dishes that combine avocados and potatoes,” said Mullen. “The idea of topping some french fries with guacamole or avocado purée doesn’t sit right with me.”
“Depending on how the avocado is prepared, it can have an odd texture,” said Harrington. “Avocado toast can also be bland if eggs or exciting seasonings aren’t included.”