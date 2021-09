Guacamole is a classic and delicious way to use avocados.

Chef and registered dietitian Julie Harrington told Insider that guacamole is one of the best ways to enjoy the flavor and texture of a ripe avocado.

“Handmade guacamole is a non-intimidating dish with lots of healthy fats and fiber,” said Harrington. “All you need to do is mash avocado with salt, pepper, lime, and maybe a little red onion.”

For extra heat, try adding red chili flakes or a few slices of fresh jalapeño.