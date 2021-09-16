Baking your avocados can make them even creamier.

Chef George Pitchkhadze of Thrive Cuisine told Insider that he recommends baking avocados to maximize their creaminess.

“Few people know this, but baking avocados really softens up the fibers in the fruit and make them extra-buttery,” said Pitchkhadze.

For toppings, Pitchkhadze suggested adding a dash of kosher salt and a drizzle of lime juice.