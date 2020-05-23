7 foods you should put in the microwave and 6 you shouldn't

Shutterstock Some foods aren’t meant to be heated up in a microwave.

Insider asked several chefs to share the best and worst foods to cook or reheat in the microwave.

They said microwaving potatoes and oatmeal can produce tasty results and save you time.

Proteins and bread won’t maintain their quality if you microwave them.

Microwaves can be handy if you’re in a hurry, but not every food fares well in this convenient appliance.

Insider asked three chefs to share what you should and shouldn’t cook or reheat using a microwave. Here’s what they said.

A great alternative to carb-laden pasta, spaghetti squash cooks quickly in the microwave.

Joey Hadden/Insider Spaghetti squash can be the base for a tasty vegan dinner.

Instead of spending over 30 minutes baking spaghetti squash in the oven, you can microwave it and still get delicious results, according to Dennis Prescott, chef and host of “Restaurants on the Edge” on Netflix.

“Spaghetti squash steams from the inside out, and cooks in a flash in the microwave,” Prescott told Insider.

Just poke a few holes in the squash, and microwave it until it’s soft – about five to 10 minutes, per Kitchn’s recommendation. After it has softened, you can split it and shred the flesh.

You don’t need a special appliance to make fluffy rice.

Shutterstock/Sakarin Sawasdinaka You don’t need a rice cooker to prepare the perfect rice.

If you have difficulty overcooking your rice on the stovetop, try sticking it in the microwave.

Prescott said the right liquid-to-rice ratio – not the appliance you use – makes all the difference in preparing fluffy, perfect rice.

According to the Food Network, you’ll want to use 3 ½ cups of water or stock for every 2 cups of rice. You can also add 1 ½ teaspoons of butter or oil and some salt or ground pepper.

Soups and stews can be easy to reheat.

Shutterstock No need to use your stovetop to heat up soup.

When it comes to soups and stews, it’s best to stick them in the microwave, said Thomas Griffith, chef and vice president of Freshly’s research and development.

Since stew is often dense and gelatinous, he said, it can be tricky to heat up in a pot on your stovetop without scorching it.

Oatmeal can easily be microwaved to the perfect consistency.

iStock Oatmeal is easy to prepare in a microwave.

When you’re short on time and are in need of breakfast, microwaving a bowl of oatmeal is a lifesaver, according to Prescott.

It will cook quite quickly, and all you need to do is add your favourite toppings.

Popcorn and the microwave are an excellent pair.

INSIDER/Paige DiFiore You can add flavored powders to give your popcorn a punch.

This might go without saying, but popcorn and the microwave are a great pair, Prescott told Insider.

You can go with the classic, buttered version or get more creative by making caramel, smoked paprika, or parmesan popcorn, he said.

Nachos are a tasty snack that can be ready in seconds.

Tallie Spencer/Insider For nachos, you just need chips, cheese, and some toppings.

Nachos also fare well in the microwave, according to Griffith. All you need to do is add some grated cheese to a plate of tortilla chips and then, if you’d like, add some additional toppings.

“When it’s done, the cheese is gooey and yummy and perfect to top with freshly chopped salsa,” Griffith said.

If you want to quickly prepare a baked potato, you can use a microwave.

Shutterstock You can cook a potato quite quickly using your microwave.

Preparing a baked potato in an oven can take about an hour, but creating a similar result in the microwave will take about 12 minutes, Prescott said.

Just make sure you use a fork to poke a few holes in your potato, or it may create a mess in your microwave.

On the other hand, anything involving bread should not go in the microwave.

Shutterstock A burger’s bun can become soggy when you microwave it.

Anything with bread probably won’t fare well in the microwave, according to Ryan Dodge, executive chef for LifeCafe in Life Time Fitness.

This includes items like burgers, sandwiches, and carb-heavy leftovers.

“After just a few seconds in there, you’re really going to take out the moisture from the bread and make it stale,” Dodge told Insider.

Defrosting frozen meat in the microwave is also a mistake.

Shutterstock If you want to defrost your meat, plan ahead.

According to Prescott, defrosting meat in the microwave will effectively start your recipe in the worst way and create an uneven cook.

By trying to cut down on defrost time, you’re actually starting the cooking process using the heat from your microwave, he explained.

Ideally, he told Insider, you want to defrost your frozen meat overnight in the fridge to guarantee the best results.

Protein can get rubbery and dry in the microwave.

victorsoh/Getty Images Chicken might dry out if you put it in the microwave.

Proteins are another bad choice for the microwave, according to Dodge.

If you microwave proteins like chicken and steak for long periods of time, the moisture will be taken out of them, he explained. This can make the meat rubbery and tough.

Seafood needs careful attention and would benefit from being cooked with a more gentle method.

Getty Images Try steaming your shrimp instead of putting it in the microwave.

You should also avoid putting seafood in the microwave, according to Prescott.

Since seafood needs to be treated delicately, you may want to try preparing it with a gentler cooking method, such as steaming or grilling.

Microwaving kale and leafy greens could be disastrous.

stacey_newman / iStock If you’re going to microwave kale, keep a close eye on it.

Don’t put kale or any other leafy green in the microwave, Prescott advised, adding that they “might light on fire” if you do so.

In particular, some have experienced sparking when microwaving kale. The exact cause of the sparks isn’t clear, but it’s possibly related to the vegetable’s moisture content or the sharp edges that are arranged so closely together in the microwave, per Cook’s Illustrated.

Reheating sauce is likely to make a mess in the microwave

Shutterstock You’re better off heating up red sauce on your stovetop.

If you’ve ever reheated sauce in the microwave, you’re well aware of the messy eruption waiting just around the corner, Prescott said.

If you want to avoid a mess, heat your sauce in the oven or on a stovetop.

