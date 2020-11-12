All of Stanley Tucci's movies, ranked

Screen Gems/Lionsgate/Open Road Films Stanley Tucci has starred in a range of films.

Stanley Tucci is an actor best known for “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), “The Hunger Games” (2012), and “Easy A” (2010).

Tucci’s highest-rated films include “Conspiracy” (2001) and “Spotlight” (2015).

His lowest-rated films are “Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back” (2010) and “Jury Duty” (1995).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A remarkable actor who’s transcended genre, Stanley Tucci has starred in dozens of movies. And for many film critics, the “Devil Wears Prada” actor is often the highlight of the films he appears in.

Insider took a look back on Tucci’s career and ranked his extensive filmography according to critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read on to see how his movies stacked up.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Tucci’s lowest-rated movie is “Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back” (2010).

20th Century Fox ‘Space Chimps 2’ received lacklustre reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: In this animated sequel, a wisecracking chimp named Comet (voiced by Zack Shada) and his friends, Ham (voiced by Tom Kenny), Luna (voiced by Cheryl Hines), and Titan (voiced by Patrick Warburton), race to stop the evil alien Zartog from destroying the Earth.

Tucci voiced the Senator in the animated movie.

Critics said the sequel was so poorly written that even kids would have a hard time sitting through it.

Film critic James O’Ehley called it the “sort of unnecessary sequel that should never even have been made in the first place.”

The actor played Frank in “Jury Duty” (1995).

TriStar Pictures Stanley Tucci and the cast of ‘Jury Duty.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: In the courtroom comedy“Jury Duty,” an unemployed erotic dancer named Tommy Collins (Pauly Shore) is on the verge of homelessness when he realises jury duty could be his ticket to an upscale stay at a local hotel.

In the film, Tucci appeared as Frank, a fellow juror.

“Jury Duty” earned low marks from critics across the board for its derivative plot and lazy comedy.

“The less said about this, the better,” Marc Savlov wrote for the Austin Chronicle.

He was the Professor in “Patient Zero” (2018).

Vincent Newman Entertainment Stanley Tucci in ‘Patient Zero.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the sci-fi horror film “Patient Zero,” a group of survivors look for an antidote for a rapidly spreading virus that turns victims into hordes of ravenous, but evolved, sub-humans.

Tucci starred as the Professor, one of the infected victims.

Aggressive, brash, and nearly unwatchable, “Patient Zero” failed to impress most critics.

“A post-apocalyptic pandemic movie that’s more grade-Z than ‘World War Z,'” Geoff Berkshire wrote in his review for the Los Angeles Times.

In “Night Hunter” (2019), he played commissioner Harper.

Saban Films Stanley Tucci in ‘Night Hunter.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: “Night Hunter” is a psychological thriller that centres on detective Walter Marshall (Henry Cavill) and vigilante Michael Cooper’s (Ben Kingsley) attempts to apprehend a serial abductor before he strikes again.

Tucci had a supporting role in the film as commissioner Harper.

Critics lamented the fact that such an exceedingly talented cast seemed wasted in this aimless drama.

“Mysteries abound in David Raymond’s ‘Night Hunter,’ perhaps none so pressing as how Stanley Tucci and Ben Kingsley were prevailed upon to join its flailing cast,” Jeannette Catsoulis wrote for The New York Times.

He was Merlin in “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017).

Paramount Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘Transformers: The Last Knight.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Summary: In this “Transformers” sequel, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) joins forces with the left behind Autobots as the world descends into chaos when Optimus Prime vanishes and humanity wages war with the Transformers.

Tucci appeared briefly as Merlin in a flashback set in 484 AD.

Called overlong and, at times, incomprehensible, the fifth “Transformers” movie was largely received as a noisy, derivative action sequel.

“A movie that’s cut like the world’s longest and most tedious trailer, pinballing from scene to scene and rarely spending more than a few seconds on any single shot,” wrote Washington Post critic Stephanie Merry.

Tucci voiced Philippe in “Show Dogs” (2018).

Reliance Entertainment Stanley Tucci voiced Philippe, a French papillon, in ‘Show Dogs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: In this comedy, a Rottweiler (voiced by Ludacris) and his human partner, Frank (Will Arnett), go behind the scenes of a globally renowned dog show to stop an animal smuggler.

In the family film, Tucci voiced Philippe, a French papillon.

Poorly plotted to the point of inducing boredom, “Show Dogs” was a light children’s movie that critics found hard to recommend.

“Packed with forgettable wisecracks, this is a very American brand of children’s entertainment, crass and overbearing but harmless,” Jake Wilson wrote for the Age.

The actor played Joshua Joyce in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014).

Paramount Pictures Li Bingbing and Stanley Tucci in ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Summary: In the aftermath of “Dark of the Moon” (2011), a group of humans – led by Cade Yeager (Wahlberg) – teams up with returning Transformers and new Dinobots to prevent worldwide destruction.

Tucci had a supporting role in the action instalment as Joshua Joyce.

Most critics saw “Transformers: Age of Extinction” as another tough franchise sequel to slog through.

“Well, this is another overlong and over-the-top action extravaganza from Bay about the cars that turn into robots,” wrote Guardian critic Peter Bradshaw.

The actor played Martin Zaidenweber in “Gambit” (2012).

CBS Films Stanley Tucci in ‘Gambit.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Summary: In this crime comedy, British art curator Harry Deane (Colin Firth) tries to trick his pretentious boss (Alan Rickman) into buying a forged Monet with the help of a Texas rodeo queen (Cameron Diaz).

Tucci had a supporting role in the comedy as Martin Zaidenweber, Harry’s art-world rival.

Critics felt like the dialogue of renowned screenwriters Joel and Ethan Coen didn’t rise to expectations in this comedic misfire.

“This nominal remake of the 1966 art caper that starred Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine has all the fizz of flat soda,” wrote New York Times critic Nicolas Rapold.

He was Hugh Andrews in “The Silence” (2019).

Netflix Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka in ‘The Silence.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: In a near future where the planet has been overrun by alien creatures who hunt and kill by sound, a teenager (Kiernan Shipka) seeks shelter with her father (Tucci).

Critics felt like “The Silence” unfortunately fell under the shadow of the better-reviewed science-fiction hit “A Quiet Place” (2018), despite the best efforts of the cast.

“Even the always-welcome Stanley Tucci can’t add any flair to a movie that feels so much like a relative of John Krasinski’s 2018 smash hit,” film critic Brian Tallerico wrote.

In “Beethoven” (1992), he played Vernon.

Universal Pictures Stanley Tucci and Oliver Platt in ‘Beethoven.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: In the family film “Beethoven,” a loveable but clumsy St. Bernard turns a family’s life upside down as a nefarious veterinarian (Dean Jones) and his cronies (Oliver Platt and Tucci) try to steal the pet away.

Although it was sure to please younger viewers, “Beethoven” didn’t earn high praise from many critics.

“If I were under the age of 14 and had not already seen all of those earlier animal movies, I might well have enjoyed Beethoven more,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times critic Roger Ebert.

He was Baby in “Wild Card” (2015).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci in ‘Wild Card.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Summary: In this action thriller, a recovering gambling addict named Nick Wild (Jason Statham) works as a freelance bodyguard to increase his cash flow. While trying to help a friend (Dominik Cristina García-Lorido), Nick stumbles upon a mafia conspiracy.

Tucci had a memorable role in the film as Baby, a Las Vegas mobster.

Critics signed up for a fun action ride but felt like it fell flat on arrival.

“It’s hard to not feel a slight sense of disappointment when what looks like a steaming hot slab of fresh action filmmaking hot off the grill turns out to be microwaved leftovers,” James Rocchi wrote for The Wrap.

Tucci was George Harvey in “The Lovely Bones” (2009).

Paramount Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘The Lovely Bones.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Summary: Based on the novel by Alice Sebold, “The Lovely Bones” follows young Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) into the unknown after she is murdered by her neighbour (Tucci) and tries to warn her family.

Despite heaving plenty to praise about Ronan and Tucci’s performances, critics had a difficult time praising the drama itself.

“This movie has about seven different tones it hops around, and it does so at all the wrong times,” Will Leitch reviewed.

The actor played Dave Kingman in “America’s Sweethearts” (2001).

Sony Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘America’s Sweethearts.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Summary: In the dramedy “America’s Sweethearts,” personal assistant Kiki (Julia Roberts) complicates her relationship with Hollywood star Gwen Harrison (Catherine Zeta-Jones) when she falls for her boss’ estranged husband (John Cusack).

Tucci had a supporting role as film studio head Dave Kingman.

Although it had a promising cast, “America’s Sweethearts” lacked relatable characters and genuine laughs, according to critics.

Critic Peter Rainer called it “both harmlessly cynical and deeply fatuous.”

The actor voiced the Senator in “Space Chimps” (2008).

20th Century Fox Much like its sequel, ‘Space Chimps’ did not soar among critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: In “Space Chimps,” three chimpanzees – Ham III (voiced by Andy Samberg), Luna (voiced by Hines), and Titan (voiced by Warburton) – head into space to confront an alien named Zartog.

Tucci originated his voice role as the Senator in this family-friendly film.

For a lot of critics, the 20th Century Fox picture did not measure up to the quality of contemporary works from Pixar and DreamWorks.

“‘Space Chimp’s’ narrative pendulum swings illustrate, in contrasting fashion, the care, depth and shading given to storylines by Pixar and creators of other top-shelf animated fare,” Brent Simon wrote for Screen International.

He starred as Don in “Blind Date” (2009).

Variance Films Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci in ‘Blind Date.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: In this intimate drama, Don (Tucci) and his wife, Janna (Patricia Clarkson), pretend to meet each other for the first time on a series of blind dates to reconnect after a family tragedy.

In addition to starring in the film, Tucci also cowrote and directed “Blind Date.” Critics admired his efforts but felt like the movie was ultimately underdeveloped.

New York Daily News critic Joe Neumaier wrote that it was like “watching two always-fine actors do a lot with very little.”

In “The Fifth Estate” (2013), he played James Boswell.

Walt Disney Studios Stanley Tucci in ‘The Fifth Estate.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: In this biographical thriller, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg (Daniel Brühl) act as a resource for whistle-blowers, but the two have a fallout after a major data breach.

Tucci played the supporting role of James Boswell, the assistant secretary of the state for diplomatic security.

Despite enthralling performances from the main cast, “The Fifth Estate” came across as melodramatic to many critics.

“Yes a stellar cast was compiled … but it rings false nonetheless,” Jared Mobarak wrote for the Film Stage.

He appeared as Muerte in “Undercover Blues” (1993).

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Stanley Tucci in ‘Undercover Blues.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Summary: “Undercover Blues” is an action-comedy about a pair of veteran secret agents, Jane (Kathleen Turner) and Jefferson Blue (Dennis Quaid), who leave the game to raise a family in New Orleans – however, that proves more difficult than expected.

Tucci had a supporting role as a mugger named Muerte.

By and large, “Undercover Blues” was called an empty-headed comedy, but Tucci earned praise for his committed performance.

“Tucci’s go-for-broke presence alone justifies the picture’s very existence,” David Nusair wrote for Reel Film.

Tucci was Sean in “Burlesque” (2010).

Screen Gems Cher and Stanley Tucci in ‘Burlesque.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Summary: In the musical dramedy “Burlesque,” a small-town singer (Christina Aguilera) with big dreams moves to Los Angeles and becomes a cocktail waitress at a burlesque lounge run by chic proprietor Tess (Cher).

Tucci played Sean, Tess’ managerial partner.

Although it wasn’t critically acclaimed, “Burlesque” did earn some positive marks for being a fun guilty pleasure.

“‘Burlesque’ is so bad that it’s good: over-the-top, ridiculous fun,” Ramin Setoodeh wrote for Newsweek.

The actor played Jerry Siegel in “Maid in Manhattan” (2002).

Sony Pictures Stanley Tucci and Ralph Fiennes in ‘Maid in Manhattan.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: In “Maid in Manhattan,” single mother and hardworking housekeeper Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez) bumps into prospective senator Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes) who mistakes her for a wealthy hotel guest.

Tucci played Jerry Siegel, Christopher’s assistant.

A romantic comedy that was a little too formulaic, “Maid in Manhattan” had critics yearning for better chemistry between the leads and more inventive dialogue.

“The rags-to-riches plot should keep hopeless romantics happy, but you just can’t help wondering what Hugh Grant, Sandra Bullock and a team of decent joke writers might have achieved with this one,” Anna Smith wrote in her review for Empire magazine.

The actor played Lucky Luciano in “Billy Bathgate” (1991).

Buena Vista Pictures ‘Billy Bathgate’ was based off a novel by the same name.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: Based on a novel by E. L. Doctorow, “Billy Bathgate” is set in 1930s Bronx, New York, and follows teenager Billy Behan (Loren Dean) as he joins a powerful mob and falls for an associate’s girlfriend (Nicole Kidman).

Tucci appeared as mob member Lucky Luciano.

Called dull by critics, “Billy Bathgate” had moments of intrigue that faded as soon as the credits rolled.

“The story sounds promising, yet there’s a joyless, dutiful air to everything that happens,” Owen Gleiberman wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

He was Martin Fox in “Swing Vote” (2008).

Walt Disney Studios Stanley Tucci in ‘Swing Vote.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: After a presidential election comes down to the undecided vote of a cynical man (Kevin Costner), his daughter (Madeline Carroll) urges him to take the future of their country seriously.

Tucci had a supporting role in the film as ambitious campaign manager Martin Fox.

Despite a strong central turn from Costner, “Swing Vote” earned a mixed reception from critics who felt like the themes of the movie rang false.

“‘Swing Vote’ seems to be suggesting that the voter deserves a better class of candidate; allow me to suggest that the viewer deserves a better class of film,” Sonny Bunch reviewed for the Washington Times.

He played Preston D’Ambrosio in the drama “In Too Deep” (1999).

Miramax Films Stanley Tucci in ‘In Too Deep.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: In the crime drama “In Too Deep,” a rookie cop named Jeffrey Cole (Omar Epps) goes undercover to track down and earn the trust of an infamous drug dealer (LL Cool J) in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tucci had a supporting role in the filma as Cole’s superior Preston D’Ambrosio.

Critics said that “In Too Deep” was largely harmless but also relatively forgettable.

Gary Dauphin called the movie “empty at the core but superficially diverting” in his review for the Village Voice.

He played Dr. Conrad Zimsky in “The Core” (2003).

Paramount Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘The Core.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In this disaster movie, a team led by Dr. Josh Keyes (Aaron Eckhart) drills to the centre of the planet in the hopes of setting off a series of explosions that will reorient the rotation of the Earth’s core.

Tucci played team member Dr. Conrad Zimsky.

Although critics said “The Core” suffered from silly writing and a nonsensical plot, they did appreciate the involvement of key actors like Tucci and Eckhart.

“Scientists may shudder, but at least some good actors are getting work,” Moira Macdonald wrote for the Seattle Times.

In “A Life Less Ordinary” (1997), Tucci played Elliot Zweikel.

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci in ‘A Life Less Ordinary.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In this dark romantic comedy, two angels (Holly Hunter and Delroy Lindo) are sent to earth to help humans fall in love, but their latest charges (Diaz and Ewan McGregor) could be their hardest case yet.

Tucci played dentist Elliot Zweikel.

With Danny Boyle in the director’s chair for this film, critics had higher expectations for the romantic drama.

“Lovely to look at, a semi-chore to sit through, this flick could have used an extra blast of pixie dust,” Mike Clark wrote for USA Today.

The actor played Mr. D in “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” (2013).

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci in ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: Adapted from the book series by Rick Riordan, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” picks up where the first film left off – with Percy (Logan Lerman) and his friends journeying to the Sea of Monsters to retrieve the Golden Fleece.

Tucci appeared as Mr. D, also known as Dionysus.

Despite a wealth of material to pull from, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” faltered in execution.

“The vivid fantasy visuals provide wonderful imagery in this sequel about demi-gods and their quests, although to its detriment, the film is plot-heavy and lacking in its emotional arc,” Louise Keller wrote in her review for Urban Cinefile.

The actor played Frank Haley in “Spin” (2003).

Screen Media Films Stanley Tucci in ‘Spin.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Summary: After losing his parents in a plane crash as a young boy, Eddie (Ryan Merriman) grows up on his Uncle Frank’s (Tucci) ranch and feels called to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a pilot.

Critics agreed that although it had some inspired scenes, “Spin” wasn’t a successful adaptation of the original book written by Donald Everett Axinn.

“Much of the material here doesn’t translate well from book to film,” wrote Deseret News critic Jeff Vice.

He was Link in “Shall We Dance?” (2004).

Miramax Stanley Tucci showed off his dancing chops in ‘Shall We Dance.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Summary: Overworked lawyer John Clark (Richard Gere) has a loving wife (Susan Sarandon) and daughter, but he still feels like there’s a hole in his life. Taking a chance on something new, John signs up for dance classes with Paulina (Lopez).

Tucci shined in a supporting role as a competitive dancer named Link.

A majority of critics said that “Shall We Dance?” was chock full of great acting choices but suffered from a lack of firm direction.

“‘Shall We Dance?’ stumbles into a tight corner between comedy and romance, failing to satisfy on either count,” Stella Papamichael wrote for BBC.

In “Big Trouble” (2002), he was Arthur Herk.

Buena Vista Pictures ‘Big Trouble’ is set in Miami, Florida.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: In this crime comedy, a diverse group of people comes together under a series of bizarre circumstances in the heart of Miami, Florida.

Tucci had a central role in the film as Arthur Herk, a man who embezzles money from his company and sets off a chain of events.

But even a fun premise and promising cast couldn’t save “Big Trouble” from mixed reviews.

“In this clumsy attempt to merge farce with satire, the jokes repeatedly miss the mark,” Jeff Strickler wrote for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

He was Philippe in “A Little Chaos” (2015).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci in ‘A Little Chaos.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: In this period drama, groundskeeper Sabine De Barra (Kate Winslet) is tasked with cultivating the expansive palace grounds for King Louis XIV (Rickman) in Versailles.

In the film, Tucci portrayed Philippe, Duke of Orléans.

Despite a beautiful backdrop, “A Little Chaos” failed to earn full-throated praise from critics.

The Wrap critic Inkoo Kang called it “a lazy and off-puttingly anachronistic feminist fantasy.”

Tucci starred as Ted Swenson in “Submission” (2017).

Olive Productions Stanley Tucci and Addison Timlin in ‘Submission.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Summary: In “Submission,” tenured professor Ted Swenson (Tucci) puts his career and marriage in jeopardy when he falls for a promising young student (Addison Timlin).

Despite Tucci and Timlin in the starring roles, “Submission” felt like a missed opportunity for a lot of critics who wanted it to explore modern issues with more insight.

“… viewers will most likely overlook the strong performances by stars Stanley Tucci and Addison Timlin and instead focus on the wasted opportunity to say something important about this moment in our time,” Travis Hopson reviewed for Punch Drunk Critics.

The actor played Scott Solomon in “What Just Happened?” (2008).

Magnolia Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘What Just Happened?’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: Movie producer Ben (Robert De Niro) dodges obstacles left and right as he tries to spearhead his film projects and balance time with his family.

Tucci appeared as Scott Solomon, a screenwriter who interferes with Ben’s marriage.

A satire with a bunch of players but not much bite, “What Just Happened?” earned its fair share of both positive and negative reviews.

“Precise, smart, and very funny in its specifics but rather clumsy and obvious when it comes to the big picture,” Kelly Vance wrote for East Bay Express.

The actor played Mr. Stringer in “The Witches” (2020).

Warner Bros. Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Witches.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: In the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book,“The Witches” follows a young boy (Jahzir Bruno) and his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) as they cross paths with a coven of witches, led by the Grand High Witch (Anne Hathaway).

Tucci played hotel manager Mr. Stringer.

Critics loved the campy nature of “The Witches,” even if it didn’t quite measure up to the quality of the original adaptation.

“Despite featuring quite a bit of family-friendly fun, Robert Zemeckis’ 2020 reimagining doesn’t fully hit the horror notes of the source material,” Nicola Austin wrote for We Have a Hulk.

He was detective Brikowski in “Lucky Number Slevin” (2006).

MGM Stanley Tucci in ‘Lucky Number Slevin.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In this crime thriller, a mix-up lands unsuspecting Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the crosshairs of a street war between two rival mafia bosses, the Rabbi (Kingsley) and the Boss (Morgan Freeman).

Tucci played a central role in the movie as detective Brikowski, who tails Slevin.

Although critics said it was a little too clever and convoluted for its own good, “Lucky Number Slevin” still earned a smattering of praise amidst the negative reception.

“Enjoyable enough, but its major distinction is more its too calculated oddness than anything else,” Ken Hanke reviewed for Mountain Xpress.

In “Jack the Giant Slayer” (2013), he was Lord Roderick.

Warner Bros. Stanley Tucci in ‘Jack the Giant Slayer.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In this fantastical coming-of-age movie, young farmhand Jack (Nicholas Hoult) accidentally reignites an age-old battle between humans and giants.

Tucci appeared as Lord Roderick, a royal advisor in Jack’s kingdom.

Critics could tell a lot of work was put into the costuming, special effects, and design, but overall “Jack the Giant Slayer” failed to impress many reviewers.

“Some detailed design work doesn’t save a lacklustre whole,”David Jenkins wrote in his review for Little White Lies.

He played Khamel in “The Pelican Brief” (1993).

Warner Bros. Stanley Tucci in ‘The Pelican Brief.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Summary: In the legal thriller “The Pelican Brief,” law student Darby Shaw (Roberts) and journalist Grey Grantham (Denzel Washington) are targeted by an assassin (Tucci) after they uncover evidence against him.

Most critics said “The Pelican Brief” was a riveting thriller that overstayed its welcome.

“It’s too bad that Pakula allows this 1993 movie to dawdle after its climax, but prior to that he’s adept at suggesting unseen menace and keeping things in motion,” Jonathan Rosenbaum wrote for the Chicago Reader.

Tucci was Ray Fuller in “The Company You Keep” (2013).

Sony Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘The Company You Keep.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In this political thriller, journalist Ben Shepard (Shia LaBeouf) exposes single father Jim Grant (Robert Redford) as a former member of a militant group who evaded the FBI for 30 years.

Tucci appeared as Ben’s editor, Ray Fuller.

It didn’t blow critics away, but “The Company You Keep” was largely received as a conventional, passable drama.

“Redford is an adequate director, and he keeps things moving at a moderate pace, passing up exits to more spectacular vistas or hotter issues,” Joe Williams wrote for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The actor starred as Fred in “Some Velvet Morning” (2013).

Tribeca Film Stanley Tucci and Alice Eve in ‘Some Velvet Morning.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: Years after their split, Velvet (Alice Eve) and her former lover Fred (Tucci) reunite after he finally leaves his wife.

Well-matched leads couldn’t save “Some Velvet Morning” from disappointed reviews.

“Stanley Tucci and Alice Eve ably trade verbal volleys, but the movie feels like an acting and writing workshop more than anything else,” wrote critic Robert Levin.

The actor played Heinrich Grigoris in “The Alarmist” (1998).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci in ‘The Alarmist.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: In this comedic drama, up-and-coming salesman Tommy Hudler (David Arquette) breaks into homes to drive up business for his company’s burglar-proof alarm systems.

Tucci played Hudler’s mentor, Heinrich Grigoris.

Fuelled by its oddball charm, “The Alarmist” garnered its fair share of admiration and disappointment from an array of critics.

“Electric performances, the plot, and the cheerful guitar score by Christophe Beck, help make ‘The Alarmist’ a fun and … well… ‘quirky’ experience,” Jeffrey M. Anderson wrote for Combustible Celluloid.

He was Griffin in “Footpaths of New York” (2001).

Paramount Vantage Stanley Tucci in ‘Footpaths of New York.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: In a series of interconnected storylines, three men and women come together against the backdrop of early-2000s Manhattan, New York. Tucci played one of those New Yorkers, Griffin.

It was never going to win any Oscars, but “Footpaths of New York” was received as a charming, harmless romantic comedy.

“While it may not have anything new to say about love, life, or even New York, it’s entertaining enough to keep you occupied,”Jamie Russell reviewed for BBC.

In “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008), he voiced Boldo.

Universal Pictures Stanley Tucci lent his voice to ‘The Tale of Despereaux.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Summary: In “The Tale of Despereaux,” courageous mouse Despereaux (voiced by Matthew Broderick) befriends sweet Princess Pea (voiced by Emma Watson) and rushes to protect her when she’s placed in danger.

Tuccia voiced Boldo, a friend of the palace chef.

The animation impressed some critics, but others couldn’t look past an overly familiar plot.

“It amounts to less than the sum of its artfully conceived parts but remains a nice and visually interesting film,” wrote Apollo Guide critic Brian Webster.

He played Frank Dixon in “The Terminal” (2004).

DreamWorks Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘The Terminal.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Summary: When Eastern European tourist Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks) lands at JFK, he finds himself stuck at the New York airport after a military coup in his home country prevents him from entering the US or returning home.

In “The Terminal,” Tucci played Frank Dixon, a customs agent at the airport.

Although “The Terminal” had the right ingredients, many critics said that it failed to stick the landing.

“The concept was there; the production abilities were there,”Andrew Sarris wrote in his review for the Observer. “It’s the execution that fell apart.”

Tucci was Arthur in “The Imposters” (1998).

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci and Oliver Platt in ‘The Imposters.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Summary: In this film, Arthur (Tucci) and Maurice (Platt), an odd couple of out-of-work actors in the midst of an economic depression scrape by any way they can.

Another feature written and directed by Tucci, “The Imposters” benefited from strong direction and fun performances even though it didn’t earn high marks from every critic.

“There was nothing I actively disliked about the film,” Ebert wrote in his review. “But my affection was more polite than impassioned.”

The actor played Taylor in “Prelude to a Kiss” (1992).

20th Century Studios Meg Ryan, Alec Baldwin, and Stanley Tucci in ‘Prelude to a Kiss.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: In this romantic fantasy film, newlyweds Peter (Alec Baldwin) and Rita (Meg Ryan) face a bewildering challenge when a kiss causes Rita to switch bodies with an elderly guest at their wedding reception.

Tucci appeared in the film as Taylor, a friend of the couple.

“Prelude to a Kiss” inspired wonder in some critics and bewildered confusion in others.

Movie Metropolis critic John J. Puccio called it a “gentle, romantic fantasy that will delight most viewers and leave a few others scratching their heads.”

The actor voiced Herb Copperbottom in “Robots” (2005).

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci voiced Herb Copperbottom in ‘Robots.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: In “Robots,” Rodney Copperbottom (voiced by McGregor) travels to Robot City to become an inventor with the help of scrappy executive Cappy (voiced by Halle Berry).

In the animated movie, Tucci voiced Herb Copperbottom, Rodney’s father.

Critics said “Robots” was more than meets the eye, even if it wasn’t a total crowd-pleaser.

“‘Robots’ is more than a load of spare parts, but there are some sprockets and rivets missing,” James Berardinelli wrote for Reel Views.

He was Sal in “The Public Eye” (1992).

Universal Pictures/Handout/Getty Images Stanley Tucci in ‘The Public Eye.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Summary: Set in the 1940s, the crime thriller “The Public Eye” follows tabloid photographer Leon Bernstein (Joe Pesci) who is famous for arriving first to the scene of a crime to capture salacious photos.

In the film, Tucci played Sal, a local gangster.

Neither a flop nor a huge critical hit, “The Public Eye” fell squarely in the middle of critical regard.

“‘The Public Eye’ is the sort of film that frankly never had any chance of becoming a financial success … yet it’s good enough that we’re thankful the studio elected to waste money on it anyway,” Matt Brunson wrote for Film Frenzy.

In “Joe Gould’s Secret” (2000), he starred as Joe Mitchell.

Hulton Archive/Handout/Getty Images Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci in ‘Joe Gould’s Secret.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Summary: “Joe Gould’s Secret” centres on New York writer Joe Mitchell (Tucci). In 1940’s Manhattan, he meets ageing Joe Gould (Ian Holm), a bohemian who is compiling a 9 million-word novel on everyday human observations.

Critics said that the dramatic comedy benefited from Tucci’s direction, but many wished he had penned the screenplay as well.

“‘Joe Gould’s Secret’ – slow, detailed, cautious, and ultimately kind of obtuse,” Karina Montgomery wrote for Cinerina. “Perhaps the problem is that this is the first movie [Tucci] has directed that he hasn’t written.”

He starred as Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (1999).

Searchlight Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: In the 1999 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Hermia (Anna Friel) falls for Lysander (Dominic West) before she’s set to marry Demetrius (Christian Bale), the object of Hermia’s friend Helena’s (Calista Flockhart) affection.

Tuccia had a central role in the movie as Puck, a mischievous fairy.

Some said that the more artful nature of Shakespeare’s work was lost in translation, but most critics praised it as a worthy adaptation.

“Your high school English teacher would approve, and parts are terrifically enjoyable,” Maitland McDonagh reviewed for TV Guide.

Tucci lent his voice to “Scottsboro: An American Tragedy” (2001).

Cowboy Pictures Stanley Tucci narrated some parts of the documentary ‘Scottsboro: An American Tragedy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: The documentary “Scottsboro: An American Tragedy” details the horrific 1931 trial in which nine Black teenagers were accused of rape without evidence and the effect the conviction had on the boys’ lives.

Tucci joined other actors, including Frances McDormand and Jeffrey DeMunn, in reading written material for the documentary from trial transcripts to testimonies.

The subject alone was harrowing enough for reviewers, but some felt like vital material was left on the cutting room floor.

“Scottsboro is fine TV, but it suggests that too much material was left behind,” Amy Taubin wrote for the Village Voice.

The actor played Frank Zioli in “Kiss of Death” (1995).

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci in ‘Kiss of Death.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: In the action thriller “Kiss of Death,” Jimmy Kilmartin (David Caruso) is approached in prison by district attorney Frank Zioli (Tucci), who offers Jimmy a deal if he goes undercover to pin a murder on a crime lord (Nicolas Cage).

For many reviewers, the script left something to be desired, but the cast elevated the material they were working with.

“What’s most effective about the new ‘Kiss of Death’ is Tucci’s marvelously slimy prosecutor,” wrote Time magazine critic Richard Schickel.

The actor portrayed Stanley Kubrick in “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2004).

HBO Stanley Tucci in ‘The Life and Death of Peter Sellers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: This biographical drama details the eventful life of Peter Sellers (Geoffrey Rush), a radio broadcaster who later became known for playing inspector Clouseau in “Pink Panther.”

Tucci appeared in the movie as filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.

An engaging film with an electric cast, “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” was largely received as an imperfect drama.

“… ‘The Life and Death of Peter Sellers’ is a wonderfully entertaining film, the one thing that’s missing is Sellers’ singular ability to be hilarious,” Ray Bennett wrote in his review for the Hollywood Reporter.

He was Caesar Flickerman in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci played host Caesar Flickerman in all of the ‘Hunger Games’ installments.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: In the fourth and final instalment of “The Hunger Games” movie series (based on Suzanne Collins’ book trilogy), Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) leads a team on a mission to take out the dystopian figurehead President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

Tucci returned in his role as “Hunger Games” host Caesar Flickerman.

Collins’ “Mockingjay” was split into two adaptations, and the final film felt incomplete to some critics.

“Feels like the fragment it is, but provides a satisfactory end to the larger saga,” wrote Brent McKnight for The Last Thing I See.

In “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014), he returned as Caesar.

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci in ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: In the wake of District 12’s bombing,Katniss (Lawrence) awakens in the covert hideout of District 13 to the news that Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) has been brainwashed.

Tucci once again reprised his role as Caesar.

Just like with “Mockingjay – Part 2,” critics enjoyed the franchise instalment while acknowledging that the first few films were better.

Despite giving it a solid review, critic Richard Propes agreed that this entry lacked “the cohesive action and compelling spirit so evident in the first two films.”

He played Eddie Biasi in “It Could Happen to You” (1994).

Columbia TriStar/Handout/Getty Images The cast of ‘It Could Happen to You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: New York cop Charlie Lang (Cage) offers waitress Yvonne (Bridget Fonda) half of his lottery ticket winnings in lieu of a tip, only to go on to win $US4 million.

Tucci appeared as Eddie Biasi, Yvonne’s estranged husband.

An homage to earlier romantic comedies, “It Could Happen to You” didn’t reinvent the genre, but it was received as an affable affair.

“In the end, ‘It Could Happen to You’ is a lot like the cop and the waitress: sweet, naive, not too smart, but likable,” John F. Kelly wrote for the Washington Post.

Tucci was Cadenza in “Beauty and the Beast” (2017).

Disney Stanley Tucci and Audra McDonald in ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: After her father is taken captive in a mysterious castle, Belle (Watson) pleads to take his place instead. As she stays in the enchanted home, Belle starts to soften the rough exterior of the Beast (Dan Stevens) who lives there.

Tucci had a supporting role as Cadenza, a servant who is turned into a harpsichord.

Despite a few missteps, “Beauty and the Beast” was warmly received by most reviewers.

“The film has an old-fashioned, studio-bound look, despite the reliance on digital effects,” Wilson wrote for the Age.

He narrated “Magic Trip” (2011).

Magnolia Pictures Stanley Tucci narrated ‘Magic Trip.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: In this inventive documentary narrated by Tucci, filmmakers Alex Gibney and Alison Ellwood track author Ken Kesey’s road trip to the 1964 New York World’s Fair

An immersive and touching experience, “Magic Trip” was called a solid documentary, even if it didn’t delve deep enough for some.

“Helps us to dive headfirst into both the journey and period and decide for ourselves whether to take it or leave it,” wrote Dave Calhoun for Time Out.

The actor played Louis D’Amico in “The Daytrippers” (1996).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci and Hope Davis in ‘The Daytrippers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: In the dramatic comedy “The Daytrippers,” Eliza D’Amico (Hope Davis) turns to her family in Long Island after she finds a love letter written to her husband Louis (Tucci) from a mysterious woman.

Critics called “The Daytrippers” a good-natured B-movie with a spirited cast.

“Thanks to the superb cast and Mottola’s deft touch, this modest-looking comedy proves quite memorable,” wrote Newsweek critic David Ansen.

He was Paul Epstein in “Deconstructing Harry” (1997).

Fine Line Features Stanley Tucci played the fictional character Paul Epstein in ‘Deconstructing Harry.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: After using his friends and family’s stories as material for his books, an author (Woody Allen) is confronted by people, both fictional and real, on a trip back to his old university.

Tucci appeared in the film as a character named Paul Epstein.

Funny and self-aware, “Deconstructing Harry” was described by critics as a throwback to earlier dramatic comedies even if it was often overly verbose.

“‘Deconstructing Harry’ is abrasive, complex, lacerating and self-revelatory,” Variety critic David Stratton wrote. “It’s also very funny, most of the time.”

In “The Children Act” (2017), he played Jack.

A24 Stanley Tucci in ‘The Children Act.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: In this drama, high court judge Fiona Maye (Emma Thompson) grapples with ordering a family to do a life-saving medical procedure that goes against their religion for the sake of a child’s health.

Tucci starred alongside Thompson as Fiona’s husband, Jack Maye.

Critics said “The Children’s Act” felt a little incomplete, but the cast more than made up for any failings.

“[Thompson] is so good that she overwhelms the story’s shortcomings,” Bill Goodykoontz wrote for AZ Central.

He had a memorable role as Nigel in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006).

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: Andy Sachs (Hathaway) can barely walk in heels when she lands a job in the world of high fashion. Under the pressure of her esteemed boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andy tries to rise to the challenge of her new position.

Tucci starred alongside Streep and Hathaway as Miranda’s confidante, Nigel.

Although some parts of the movie came across as a touch melodramatic, critics loved the workplace dramedy on a grand scale.

“‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is two films in one: a caustic, energetic satire of the fashion world and a cautionary melodrama,” Berardinelli wrote in his review for Reel Views.

Tucci was Fred Hunter in “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle” (1994).

Fine Line Features The cast of ‘Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: Centering on Dorothy Parker (Jennifer Jason Leigh) mainly in the 1920s, “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle” follows a group of fellow creatives as they meet weekly in New York.

Tucci appeared in the biographical drama as Fred Hunter.

Enigmatic, flamboyant, and absorbing, “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle” had more than enough charm to supersede a few flaws.

Time Out critic Derek Adams described it as “absolutely superb.”

The actor starred alongside Streep in “Julie and Julia” (2009).

Columbia Pictures Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep in ‘Julie & Julia.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: Adapted from the autobiographical novel by Julie Powell, this narrative switches back and forth between the lives of chef Julia Child (Streep) in 1950s Paris, France, and writer Julie Powell (Amy Adams) in early-2000s New York.

After “The Devil Wears Prada,” Tucci starred alongside Streep once more in “Julie and Julia” as Julia’s husband, Paul Child.

An inventive, female-centric dramedy, “Julie and Julia” stood out in critics’ minds.

“What makes this film memorable and pleasurable, above all, is the ebullient performance of Meryl Streep as Julia Child, unlikely culinary trailblazer and TV star,” Philippa Hawker wrote for The Age.

The actor played Ivan the Guard in “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014).

Walt Disney Studios Stanley Tucci made a celebrity cameo in ‘Muppets Most Wanted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: In this sequel, the Muppets happily depart on a worldwide tour, but a mix-up abroad places them in hot water after Kermit the Frog is mistaken for a wanted fugitive named Constantine.

Tucci played Ivan the Guard.

The latest “Muppets” adventure retained the lighthearted lovability of its earlier entries, even if the shine had started to wear a little.

“‘Muppets Most Wanted’ is a fun Muppet movie, despite the fact that it sometimes feels like they’re trying too hard,” Damond Fudge reported for KCCI Des Moines.

He was Mr. Berk in “Kit Kittredge: An American Girl” (2008).

Warner Bros. Stanley Tucci and Joan Cusack in ‘Kit Kittredge: An American Girl.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: “Kit Kittredge: An American Girl” is about a young, curious girl named Kit (Abigail Breslin) who lives in Ohio during the Great Depression.

Tucci appeared in the movie as Mr. Jefferson Jasper Rene Berk.

Based on the book series inspired by American Girl dolls, this family-friendly film proved to be a likable enough endeavour filled with valuable life lessons.

“A gently thoughtful, audience-appropriate entertainment that assembles swell actors to play colourful characters who don’t shy away from depicting serious hard times,” Lisa Schwarzbaum wrote in her review for Entertainment Weekly.

In “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), he played Dr. Abraham Erskine.

Paramount Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: After volunteering for an experimental military program in the midst of War World II, scrappy Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) emerges as a supersoldier named Captain America.

Tucci had a supporting role in the feature as Dr. Abraham Erskine.

Critics agreed that Tucci, Evans, and Hayley Atwell delivered exceptional performances amidst a solid, if sometimes dull, entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Evans is unprecedentedly touching and engaging for a superhero – and the rest of the cast help this adventure seem something close to character-driven instead of just being a bundle of stunts,”David Sexton reviewed for the London Evening Standard.

He was Frank Nitti in “Road to Perdition” (2002).

DreamWorks Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘Road to Perdition.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: In “Road to Perdition,” enforcer Mike Sullivan (Hanks) works for a Midwestern mobster in the early 1930s until a brutal double-cross sends him and his son (Tyler Hoechlin) on a path for revenge.

Tucci played gangster Frank Nitti in the gritty crime drama.

With stunning cinematography and a masterclass of acting performances, “Road to Perdition” was another feather in the cap of acclaimed director Sam Mendes.

“While crisply edited and unindulgent, Mendes’ work is gratifyingly old-school in its rejection of modern-day stylistic agitation, the better to achieve a slow but inexorable build to its climax,” Variety critic Todd McCarthy wrote.

Tucci voiced Leonardo da Vinci in “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” (2014).

20th Century Studios Stanley Tucci voiced Leonardo da Vinci in ‘Mr. Peabody & Sherman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: Genius canine Mr. Peabody (voiced by Ty Burrell) uses a time machine with his pal Sherman (voiced by Max Charles) to go on wacky adventures; but when a trip goes awry, they will have to fix the past, present, and future before it’s too late.

Tucci voiced renowned painter Leonardo da Vinci in the animated feature.

A fast-paced romp with plenty of jokes and jabs, “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” was praised as a solid family film.

“Its delights come from its willingness to depart from formula, but formula still rules it,” critic Matt Zoller Seitz wrote.

The actor starred as Walter Winchell in “Winchell” (1998).

Getty Images/Handout Stanley Tucci in ‘Winchell.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: This biographical drama tells the life of controversial journalist Walter Winchell (Tucci) from his early days as a reporter to his fame as a gossip columnist.

Critics called “Winchell” a lively biopic with a stunning turn from Tucci.

“It’s a busy show, and Mr. Tucci carries it along at a vigorous pace,” Walter Goodman reviewed for The New York Times.

The actor originated Caesar for the screen in “The Hunger Games” (2012).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci in ‘The Hunger Games.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: In the first “Hunger Games” instalment, Katniss (Lawrence) volunteers as a tribute in a deadly brawl run by a dystopian government to spare her sister’s life.

Tucci originated his role as enigmatic host Caesar in “The Hunger Games.”

A strong adaptation of Collins’ best-selling young adult novel, “The Hunger Games” proved to be a winner with teenage fans and older critics alike.

“Like the select participants of its savage sport, ‘The Hunger Games’ stands triumphant, if scarred and a bit wobbly from the contest,” Scott Bowles wrote for USA Today.

He was Dill Penderghast in the comedy “Easy A” (2010).

Screen Gems Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci in ‘Easy A.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: After a rumour spins out of control at her high school, sweet-natured Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone) embraces a different side of herself to teach her classmates a lesson.

Tucci was in the comedy as Olive’s wise-cracking father, Dill.

Led by a fearless and delightful performance from Stone, “Easy A” was an easy comedy for critics to like.

Independent critic John Walsh called “Easy A” a “sparkling moral tale about a small lie that ramifies out of control.”

In “The Hoax” (2007), Tucci played Shelton Fisher.

Walt Disney Studios Stanley Tucci in ‘The Hoax.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Summary: In the drama “The Hoax,” author Clifford Irving (Gere) and his partner Richard Suskind (Alfred Molina) pull off a major scam when Clifford publishes a fabricated biography about billionaire Howard Hughes.

Tucci played Shelton Fisher, the president of the publishing company McGraw-Hill.

Critics praised “The Hoax” for its costuming, direction, and impeccable storytelling, even if it reportedly suffered from a slow beginning.

“‘The Hoax’ gets off to a sluggish start, but director Lasse Hallström does a good job of keeping the film interesting enough that the audience feels rewarded by the time it’s over,” Michael Compton wrote for the Bowling Green Daily News.

He was Eric Dale in “Margin Call” (2011).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci in ‘Margin Call.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In “Margin Call,” major players at an investment firm scramble to do damage control after risk analyst Peter Sullivan (Zachary Quinto) realises their firm is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Tucci had a supporting role in the drama as Eric Dale, head of risk management.

A handful of critics felt like it was a good film that could have been even better, but most marveled at “Margin Call’s” cast and direction.

In a Charleston City Paper review, Felicia Feaster mentioned its strengths for “capturing the airless, cutthroat dimension to the modern workplace.”

Tucci voiced Caproni in the English-dub of “The Wind Rises” (2013).

Studio Ghibli Stanley Tucci’s voice acted in the English-dub of ‘The Wind Rises.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In the war-time animated movie “The Wind Rises,” a Japanese aviation engineer named Jiro Horikoshi (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the English-dub) comes of age as his love of flight flourishes.

In the English-language version of the movie, Tucci voiced Giovanni Battista Caproni.

One of Hayao Miyazaki’s more mature and meditative entries in his canon, “The Wind Rises” blew critics away.

“The film is one of the most rapturously beautiful that Miyazaki has made, and all the more unsettling because of it,” Ben Sachs reviewed for the Chicago Reader.

The actor played Tony Shaw in “A Private War” (2018).

Aviron Pictures Stanley Tucci in ‘A Private War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In the biographical drama “A Private War,” war correspondent Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) walks the line between courage and recklessness as she reports from the front lines of western Syria.

Tucci had a fundamental role in the film as Tony Shaw, Marie’s love interest.

Critics called “A Private War” a harrowing and memorable war biopic that was buoyed by amazing acting performances.

“Pike is ably supported by the likes of Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, and Jamie Dornan,” wrote film critic James Croot.

The actor returned as Caesar in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013).

Lionsgate Stanley Tucci and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In the second “Hunger Games” instalment based on Collins’ novel by the same name, Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Hutcherson) are stunned when they return home and learn President Snow (Sutherland) has changed the rules for the upcoming Hunger Games, meaning no victor is safe.

Tucci reprised his role as Caesar in the sequel.

After diving back into the world established in the first movie, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” emerged as a more enriched and gripping chapter.

“This is ‘Empire Strikes Back’ stuff,” Wesley Morris wrote for Grantland. “It has that second ‘Star Wars’ movie’s kick of confidence.”

He starred opposite Firth in “Supernova,” which made a festival debut in 2020 but is set to officially premiere in 2021.

StudioCanal Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in ‘Supernova.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Tusker (Tucci) and Sam (Firth), loving partners of 20 years, face an overwhelming challenge when Tusker develops early-onset dementia.

A deeply heartfelt and emotional drama, “Supernova” moved critics to tears with well-earned human moments.

“A sublime ode to loving, Supernova pays a tender homage to the beauty that quietly lies in the simplicity of a shared routine,”Rafaela Sales Ross wrote in his review for Film Inquiry.

He was Gregoire in the comedy “In the Soup” (1992).

Fantoma Films ‘In the Soup’ was well-received by critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In the comedy “In the Soup,” insecure filmmaker Adolpho (Steve Buscemi) has a hard time reconciling his aspirations for fame with his down-on-his-luck lifestyle.

In the movie, Tucci appeared as Gregoire, Adolpho’s neighbour.

Critics fawned over the top-notch ensemble cast of the impressive dark comedy.

“There isn’t enough one could say about the casting in this film – it’s simply perfect,” the TV Guide editorial staff wrote.

He starred as Secondo in “Big Night” (1996).

The Samuel Goldwyn Company Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub in ‘Big Night.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: In “Big Night,” Chef Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and restaurateur Secondo (Tucci) are brothers who have one last chance to save their failing restaurant when famous singer Louis Prima pays them a visit.

An underrated but critically acclaimed comedy, “Big Night” earned laughs and admiration from film reviewers. Particular praise was lent to Tucci for starring, cowriting, and codirecting the picture.

“An actor for sophisticated palates, Tucci’s too good to stay obscure any longer,” Ansen wrote for Newsweek.

Tucci was Mitchell Garabedian in “Spotlight” (2015).

Open Road Films Stanley Tucci in ‘Spotlight.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In “Spotlight,” Boston Globe reporters Mike Rezendes (Mark Ruffalo), Sacha Pfeiffer (Rachel McAdams), and Walter Robinson (Michael Keaton) uncover a widespread scandal in the Catholic Church when they investigate sexual-assault rumours.

Tucci had a supporting role in the drama as lawyer Mitchell Garabedian.

“Spotlight” earned the esteem of critics on a grand scale and proved to be a compelling account of a grim true story.

“As a press-exposé procedural, ‘Spotlight’ has a verve often worthy of ‘All the President’s Men,'” Nigel Andrews reviewed for the Financial Times.

The actor played Adolf Eichmann in “Conspiracy” (2001), his highest-rated film.

HBO Stanley Tucci and Kenneth Branagh in ‘Conspiracy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: In this chilling drama based on the 1942 Wannsee Conference, top-ranking Nazi leaders meet to discuss plans related to what would be the Holocaust.

Tucci plays lieutenant Adolf Eichmann in the film.

A disquieting but must-see retelling of a disturbing historical event, “Conspiracy” could not be more highly recommended by critics.

“Both Branagh and Tucci, two very gifted British thespians, are very effective at embodying the conniving sincerity of their personas,” David Keyes wrote for Cinemaphile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.