The 9 best and 9 worst songs of the year

Aidan Cullen / Maroon 5/YouTube Major artists released both excellent and lacklustre singles in 2019.

2019 was an incredible year for music – especially for women, as it was peppered by career highlights from artists like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift,Lana Del Rey, Halsey, and Dua Lipa(honorable mentions include Selena Gomez’s comeback ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” Rosalía’s eclectic stream of singles, and excellent albums from Charli XCX and FKA Twigs).

Other songs, however, marred the year’s reputation. Respected artists like Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, and Maroon 5 had some major missteps.

Keep reading for Insider’s roundup of the highs and lows from the past year in chronological order, starting with the very best.

“Needy” is the heart of Ariana Grande’s intimate album “Thank U, Next.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG ‘Needy’ was released with the album ‘Thank U, Next’ on February 8, 2019.

“Needy” is one of the most arresting and moving songs in Ariana Grande’s catalogue. The sparkling, synth-laden ballad is the tender heart of “Thank U, Next,” Grande’s best and most personal album to date.

The intimate song evokes the impending doom of a failing relationship: apologies sent via text, going to bed without saying goodnight, the lonely echo of an empty apartment. It clocks in at under three minutes, and yet manages to synthesise a veritable feast of emotions: longing, guilt, resentment, desire, quiet dread. Put simply, “Needy” is mesmerising, acting as both confession and catharsis.

“Sucker” was a triumphant comeback single for the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas Brothers/YouTube ‘Sucker’ was released as a single on March 1, 2019.

“Sucker” was the perfect comeback song for this century’s most beloved trio. After an agonizing six-year breakup, the Jonas Brothers could’ve released any kind of catchy radio hit or “Burnin’ Up” knockoff and it would have been embraced by fans. Instead, they returned with a delightfully weird, tropical pop-rock banger and triumphantly asserted their dominant role in 2019 as more than a nostalgic fluke.

“Bad Guy” has become Billie Eilish’s defining anthem.

Billie Eilish/YouTube ‘Bad Guy’ was released with the album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ on March 29, 2019.

This is one of the rare times that an artist’s song – one that wasn’t even released as a lead single for her album, one that she actually thought people would hate – has eclipsed the one that made her famous.

“Bad Guy” has become Billie Eilish’s defining anthem, illustrating the unconventional spooky pop that has made her so beloved.

Released just before we head into the next decade, “Bad Guy” already feels like something we’ll remember as the inspiration behind many copycats, as a song that paved the way for a new kind of radio hit – and perhaps as more than Eilish’s defining anthem, but a generation’s. Insider previously ranked it as the 41st best song of the 2010s decade.

“Earfquake” is a prime example of Tyler, the Creator’s artistic growth.

Tyler, The Creator/YouTube ‘Earfquake’ was released as a single on June 4, 2019.

“Earfquake” is best heard within the context of “Igor,” Tyler, the Creator’s best and most cohesive album to date. As with many albums that, in the words of Pitchfork’s Matthew Strauss, “succeed in communicating mood as their own sense of logic,” the song elevates and is elevated by the songs that surround it.

However, as the album’s lead single, “Earfquake” also stood on its own before it existed within the context of “Igor” – and it clearly succeeded, having become Tyler’s best-selling and highest-charting song to date.

“Earfquake” introduced us to Tyler’s newest alter-ego and, after 2017’s “Flower Boy” was hailed as his most mature album yet, proved that he’s nowhere near done evolving.

“Earfquake” illustrates Tyler’s talent for innovation and artistic growth, especially as he’s the sole producer and only one of two writers on the song. His pitched-up falsetto, gliding through the song’s “mutating, colourful chords,” make listening to “Earfquake” feel like a surrealist experience (in Tyler’s own words, the harmonies sound “like a cloud melting”).

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” is a lyrical masterpiece.

Taylor Swift/YouTube ‘Lover’ was released as a single on August 16, 2019.

“Lover” already feels like an indispensable addition to Taylor Swift’s discography. The dreamy, Mazzy Star-esque ballad, written entirely by Swift herself, has been nominated for song of the year at the 2020 Grammys and was ranked by Insider as one of the best songs of the 2010s decade.

After years of singing about love stories based in fantasy and embellishing the details of failed courtships, “Lover” sees Swift grow into herself. She writes with striking maturity but maintains her characteristic flair for drama, beautifully capturing the atmosphere within a lasting love – a place of security and frustration and comfort and understanding and persistent, abiding, I’ll-run-away-with-you-if-you-ask passion.

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” is the poignant, powerful opener on Lana Del Rey’s best album yet.

Lana Del Rey/YouTube ‘Norman F—ing Rockwell’ was released with its parent album on August 30, 2019.

It’s extraordinarily difficult to pick a “best” song from Lana Del Rey’s enchanting album “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” – her most poetic, consistent, and critically acclaimed to date.

That being said: “Godd— manchild, you f—ed me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you.'” If that isn’t an ingenious way to open an album, then I don’t know what is. Most artists don’t achieve momentary, transcendental brilliance like that ever, let alone within the first 45 seconds of track one.

“Clementine” showcases Halsey’s remarkable talent as a songwriter.

Halsey/YouTube ‘Clementine’ was released on September 29, 2019.

Halsey is as much a writer, if not more so, than a singer or hitmaker. She often describes her onstage career as a way to ensure that people listen to her words and understand her emotions – a drive that’s never been more apparent than on “Clementine,” an intimate, glittering ode to self-awareness that started off as a poem about having a black eye.

The spare production allows Halsey’s theatrical charisma to take centre stage: “When my hair stands on end it’s saluting you” is a standout line, as well as the song’s central refrain: “I don’t need anyone, I just need everyone and then some.” The latter is echoed by pouts and wails in the background (“I don’t need anyone! I don’t need anyone!“), giving the song a weird, slightly unhinged quality that makes it all the more brilliant.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” has been described as “the peak of pop catharsis.”

Dua Lipa/YouTube ‘Don’t Start Now’ was released as a single on November 1, 2019.

Dua Lipa’s disco-infused single “Don’t Start Now” maximizes everything the pop star does best.

“Lipa reunited with the team behind her formidable, catchy breakthrough hit ‘New Rules,’ but ‘Don’t Start Now’ takes her sound to a higher level,” Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos wrote. “Above one of the year’s strongest bass lines, Lipa vocally struts her way through a Studio 54 fantasy. With biting sass, she tells a lover who has left her scorned that she has happily moved on.”

“The song is the peak of pop catharsis: it unfolds into one of the year’s most glamorous new tunes. You wish you could see Bianca Jagger ride into the club on a white horse as this song plays in the distance.”

“Cherry” is Harry Styles’ best solo song yet.

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images ‘Cherry’ was released with the album ‘Fine Line’ on December 13, 2019.

When Insider’s entertainment team ranked every solo song Harry Styles has released, rating each song on a scale from 1-10 and then averaging the scores, we near-unanimously decided that “Cherry” is his best song yet.Courteney Larocca gave it an immediate 10/10 after one listen, while Paige DiFiore and I both ignored the 1-10 rule to come up with a 100/10 and 11/10, respectively.

As Larocca wrote, “There’s a tenderness in Styles’ vocals on ‘Cherry’ that, along with the Camille Rowe voice note at the end, helps drive home the beautifully melancholic tone.”

“With lyrics like, ‘I, I confess I can tell that you are at your best / I’m selfish so I’m hating it,’ and ‘Does he take you walking ’round his parents’ gallery?’ Styles leans into his jealous side, crafting the most powerful moment on ‘Fine Line,'” she wrote. “‘Cherry’ is an instant classic that elevated Styles’ artistry to new heights.”

“Dumb Blonde,” Avril Lavigne’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj, is deeply uninspired.

Avril Lavigne/YouTube ‘Dumb Blonde’ was released as a single on February 12, 2019.

This soulless, phoned-in pop song tries so hard to be a female empowerment anthem, but mostly just feels like fodder for the “Avril Lavigne was replaced with a body double” conspiracy theory. I refuse to believe the emo queen of my childhood, the punk-rock genius who brought us “Complicated” and “My Happy Ending,” also brought us “Dumb Blonde.”

Not for nothing, it was also a weird choice for Nicki Minaj to cosign a song that prominently features the lyric “I ain’t no dumb blonde / I ain’t no stupid Barbie doll” when she has spent her entire career creatively reclaiming the Barbie image (her fans literally call themselves “Barbz”).

Not only is “Light It Up” one of Marshmello’s most forgettable songs ever, it’s unclear why he’d want to support Chris Brown.

Marshmello/YouTube ‘Light It Up’ was released on April 25, 2019.

First of all, there’s already a dance track from a DJ called “Light It Up” and it’s way better. Marshmello’s is empty and colourless. Second of all, has Tyga’s voice always sounded so nasally and weird?

Thirdly and most importantly, as I’ve noted before, nobody benefits from Chris Brown’s continued presence in the music industry. Considering his growing list of disturbing accusations over the years – including but not limited to assault, abuse, and rape– it’s a mystery and a disgrace that artists continue to insist on collaborating with him.

“Me!” felt like a major misstep in setting the tone for Taylor Swift’s beautiful album.

Taylor Swift/YouTube ‘Me!’ was released as a single on April 26, 2019.

Earlier this year, Insider’s own Courteney Larocca listed “Me!” among Taylor Swift’s worst songs ever.

“Longtime fans know Swift’s lead singles tend to be red herrings, and ‘Me!’ might be the best example of a leading track expertly masking the overall feel of the album it’s meant to promote,” she wrote. “But on what has been described as Swift’s most indie-leaning record to date, ‘Me!’ is a sugary, too-sweet outlier fit for the ‘Frozen’ demographic – and not much else.”

Miley Cyrus’ song “Cattitude” has been described as a “glaring stumble” and “kind of embarrassing.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP ‘Cattitude’ was released with the EP ‘She Is Coming’ on May 31, 2019.

Of the six songs on Miley Cyrus’ eclectic EP, as Idolator’s Mike Nied wrote, “Cattitude” is her “most glaring stumble.” But the song isn’t just the worst of the small bunch – it’s downright unlistenable. Put next to some of Cyrus’ most enticingly edgy music in years (“Mother’s Daugher,” “Unholy”), it’s even more cringey.

“‘Cattitude’ is proudly unserious, but it’s also kind of embarrassing. ‘Turn up your gratitude, turn down your attitude / I love my pussy, that means I got cattitude’ packs the energy of a self-help slogan and a rejected Lizzo track,” Pitchfork’s Anna Gaca wrote. “‘Cattitude’ is entertaining, sure, but who’s being entertained?”

Iggy Azalea’s “Clap Back” is an unsuccessful attempt to revamp her image.

Iggy Azalea/YouTube ‘Clap Back’ was released with the album ‘In My Defence’ on July 19, 2019.

If there’s a “worst song” on Iggy Azalea’s terrible album “In My Defence,” “Clap Back” comes pretty close. It sees Azalea addressing “hatin’ broke h—“ who’ve accused her of cultural appropriation with super sophisticated insights like, “‘Cause I talk like this and my a– fat / They be saying Iggy tryna act black.” Um, right!

As Dani Blum wrote for Pitchfork, the song “offers only a garish caricature” of rap music: “‘They call me racist / Only thing I like is green and blue faces,’ she sneers, managing to corrode and embarrass herself in one line.”

Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” is a blatant and boring attempt to ride Megan Thee Stallion’s coattails.

Blackbear/YouTube ‘Hot Girl Bummer’ was released on August 22, 2019.

“Hot Girl Bummer” isn’t just a transparent attempt to ride the coattails of Megan Thee Stallion’s motto-turned-anthem, “Hot Girl Summer” (giving something a name that’s similar to an already-popular search phrase is an easy way to get extra eyeballs – or, in this case, ears, on it). It’s also just an inauthentic song with a gimmicky, uber-repetitive hook.

“Memories” by Maroon 5 is desperately generic.

Maroon 5/YouTube ‘Memories’ was released as a single on September 20, 2019.

At least “Girls Like You” was catchy and featured a Cardi B verse. But Maroon 5’s newest single “Memories” is desperately generic. There’s just nothing to it; no meat, no intrigue.

Although it’s very touching that Adam Levine dedicated the music video to Jordan Feldstein, the band’s manager who died in 2017, the actual song doesn’t contain any touching details or any specificity at all, preferring to parrot tiresome clichés.

“Closed on Sunday” has some of the laziest and weakest lyrics of Kanye West’s career.

Kanye West/YouTube ‘Closed on Sunday’ was released with the album ‘Jesus Is King’ on October 25, 2019.

It’s hard to believe the man behind lyrical masterpieces like “Black Skinhead” and “Runaway” actually wrote and released a song that’s all about comparing his iconic wife to… Chick-fil-A.

It’s nice that Kanye West feels like he’s found his purpose, but did that mean he had to become such a mediocre songwriter? Some of West’s best songs (“Jesus Walks,” “Ultralight Beam”) are gospel-heavy records, directly inspired by his religious devotion, so I’m not sure what his excuse is for such a weak and, honestly, offensively deficient metaphor. (Kim Kardashian West is an effective prison reform advocate and business mogul who’s changed the fabric of fame as we know it. Chick-fil-A is a fast food joint that’s best known worldwide for being owned by a homophobe. Spot the disparity?)

Even aside from the song’s central references to fried chicken and lemonade, there’s nothing here of interest.

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A / Hold the selfies, put the ‘gram away / Get your family, y’all, hold hands and pray,” West recites lazily, sounding like he’s even boring himself. That’s your life-changing insight, Ye? Yikes.

Liam Payne’s “Both Ways” has been criticised as offensive and biphobic.

zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx ‘Both Ways’ was released with the album ‘LP1’ on December 6, 2019.

Aside from being a baseline bad song, “Both Ways” – the 10th track on Liam Payne’s new solo album – is a pretty gross depiction of women being attracted to other women.

“Lovin’ the way that she’s turning you on / Switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport / Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah / Flipping that body, go head, I go tails,” Payne sings in the song’s refrain. He also brags that he “won’t judge” and that his girl’s sexuality makes every day feel like his birthday.

The lyrics have drawn heavy criticism from the LGBTQ community. As explained by Cosmo UK’s sex and relationships editor, Paisley Gilmour: “Bisexual women and femme-presenting people are so often subjected to this kind of fetishization – the idea that their sexuality exists to arouse straight, cis dudes. It’s a misconception that contributes to bisexual erasure (when bisexual people’s sexuality is repeatedly ignored, denied existence or just plain questioned).”

