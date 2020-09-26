12 sitcoms that ended on a high note and 6 that ended on a low one

NBC; ABC The final season of ‘The Office’ was praised by critics, but the end of ‘Modern Family’ wasn’t.

Although some beloved sitcoms have had fitting farewells, other final seasons have left viewers disappointed.

Sitcoms like “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Psych,” and “Friends” had critically acclaimed runs and ended on a high note.

On the other hand, critics weren’t too impressed by the final seasons of “Two and a Half Men,” “Roseanne,” and “Seinfeld.”

Situational comedies have remained a popular, beloved TV genre through the years â€” but not every show has gotten a perfect ending.

Read on for 12 television sitcoms that ended on a high note and six that ended on a low one, according to critics.

Note: Rotten Tomatoes scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Critics found “Everybody Hates Chris” to be refreshing and funny from the get-go.

The CW ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ ran for four seasons.

Season one: 91%

Season four: 100%

Inspired by comedian Chris Rock’s personal upbringing, “Everybody Hates Chris” is a sitcom set in Brooklyn during the 1980s. Narrated by Rock himself, the sitcom centres on young Chris (portrayed by Tyler James Williams) as he navigates life at home and at school.

“Everybody Hates Chris” aired for four seasons on The CW, and won over critics from the very beginning. As the show reached its end, critics said it was sharper than ever.

“It was sharply written, very funny and didn’t shy away from serious topics like race and class, like so many feel-good nostalgic comedies [do],” Louisa Mellor wrote for Den of Geek.

“Psych” found its fun, silly stride by its second season.

NBC Universal Television ‘Psych’ ran for eight seasons.

Season one: 55%

Season eight: 90%

In the USA/Ion procedural sitcom “Psych,” smart-talking sleuth Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and his best friend, Burton Guster (Dulé Hill), run a psychic detective agency in California to help the Santa Barbara police department.

Although “Psych” stumbled out of the gate in season one, critics were soon won over by Roday and Hill’s effortless chemistry and the show’s good-natured laughs.

As the sitcom finished out its eighth season it continued to be met with a wave of positive reception.

“Few shows display the level of unbridled, free-form silliness that Psych had,” David Wiegand wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The Good Place” had a strong start and even stronger finish.

Colleen Hayes/NBC ‘The Good Place’ ran for four seasons.

Season one:

92%

Season four: 100%

On NBC’s unconventional comedy “The Good Place,” Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) arrives in a heavenly afterlife and meets her soul mate, Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper). But Eleanor soon realises that she may actually be destined for the “Bad Place” and seeks Chidi’s help in becoming a better person.

With strong writing and a talented ensemble cast that included Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto, “The Good Place” kept critics hooked from the very first episode.

“With its tremendous heart and unwavering commitment to the stakes of ‘The Good Place’s’ ethical inquiries, [the series finale] is a delightful return to form,” Hannah Giorgis wrote for The Atlantic.

As the characters on “New Girl” grew, the show got even better.

FOX ‘New Girl’ ran for seven seasons.

Season one:

87%

Season seven: 100%

After leaving a long-term relationship, school teacher Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves into a Los Angeles loft and forms a tight-knit friend group with her roommates – Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris).

Critics couldn’t deny the talent of the ensemble cast when the Fox show initially aired, and many felt like the characters only became funnier and more fleshed out as “New Girl” reached its seventh and final season.

“Jessica Day is a wildly competent woman,” Ariana Romero wrote for Refinery29 for the series’ final season. “This is a far cry from the Jess we met in ‘New Girl’s’ pilot so very long ago.”

“Friends” started to falter during season nine but ended with a crowd-pleasing finale.

NBC ‘Friends’ ran for 10 seasons.

Season one:

65%

Season 10: 86%

In the heart of Manhattan, six friends – Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer) – navigate their 20s and 30s together.

Beloved by fans and critics alike, NBC’s “Friends” accrued a large following across the span of a decade. Although ratings dipped in its ninth season, “Friends” crafted a finale that many critics enjoyed.

“Starting a TV show is hard,” James Hunt wrote in his review for What Culture. “Ending one of the most beloved series of all time in a satisfactory manner? Almost impossible, yet ‘Friends’ pulled it off here.”

“The Office” had its best ratings mid-run, but ultimately ended on a better note than it started.

NBC Universal ‘The Office’ ran for nine seasons.

Season one:

69%

Season nine: 79%

“The Office,” a mockumentary-style sitcom, follows the lives of various employees – including branch manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), secretary Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), and salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) – at a small paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania,

An offshoot of the British show by the same name, NBC’s “The Office” was met with some scepticism in the beginning before it proved itself as a dynamic modern comedy.

And although its ratings peaked in season five, critics saw the ninth season as a return to form.

“‘The Office’ may have lost almost all of its subtly in season eight, but it regained just enough of it to send it off right in season nine,” wrote The Filtered Lens critic Matthew Dougherty.

Despite big cast changes, “Community” left off on relatively the same note that it started.

NBC ‘Community’ ran for six seasons.

Season one:

90%

Season six: 89%

On NBC’s “Community,” suspended lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) finds unexpected camaraderie with his peers – Abed (Danny Pudi), Annie (Alison Brie), Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown), Britta (Gillian Jacobs), and Troy (Donald Glover) – when he enrolls at a local community college.

Unapologetically wacky and surprisingly heartfelt, “Community” amassed a cult following and earned rave reviews from critics.

Despite a number of cast changes and a dip in critical acclaim during season four, critics wanted to make sure the final season wasn’t overlooked.

“There’s no denying that the magic of the early seasons isn’t quite there,” Liz Shannon Miller said simply in her review for IndieWire. “However, let’s be very clear about this: There is much greatness and joy to be found in those [final] 13 episodes.”

“The Big Bang Theory” aired for over a decade before sending its characters off on a good note.

CBS ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ran for 12 seasons.

Season one:

59%

Season 12: 82%

On “The Big Bang Theory,” Caltech physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) expand their social circle when they befriend their new neighbour, an aspiring actress named Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

The sitcom initially premiered to mixed reviews, but as the show went on it gained a massive following and would eventually become one of the most watched shows on CBS.

In the end, critics felt like the series wrapped up with a solid and satisfying finale.

“‘The Big Bang Theory’ says goodbye with an emotional ending to leave fans with a good taste,” Mikel Zorrilla wrote for Espinof.

After dispensing a cliched premise, “Cougar Town” flourished in its later seasons.

TBS ‘Cougar Town’ ran for six seasons.

Season one:

47%

Season six: 100%

On the ABC/TBS sitcom “Cougar Town,” Travis (Dan Byrd) navigates teen life in the suburban town of Cougar Town, Florida, while his mum, Jules (Cox), and her gaggle of friends grapple with divorce and modern dating.

On the first season, critics felt like the show boxed itself in with a limiting presence. But once “Cougar Town” broadened the world of its characters, later seasons were able to flourish and critics flocked to praise it.

“‘Cougar Town’ has strayed a long way from its initial premise,”Kari Coop wrote for Common Sense Media. “Maybe you ruled this one out before, but it’s definitely worth a second look.”

“The King of Queens” was overlooked by critics at first.

CBS ‘The King of Queens’ ran for nine seasons.

Season one:

38%

Season nine: 86%

On the sitcom “The King of Queens,” delivery worker Doug Heffernan (Kevin James) leads a comfortable life with his wife, Carrie (Leah Remini), in Queens, New York, until his father-in-law, Arthur (Jerry Stiller), moves into their house.

When “The King of Queens” first hit television sets, most critics were unamused by what appeared to be a formulaic sitcom. But as the years went on and it became a household name, the show began to garner more appreciation from critics.

“Amusing, well-crafted goodbye,” wrote television critic Ed Bark. “Just nine seasons ago, it arrived as a typically mainstream sitcom amid plenty of the same ilk. It ends as almost a throwback.”

Although “Happy Endings” was short-lived, it ended on a high note.

ABC ‘Happy Endings’ ran for three seasons.

Season one:

54%

Season three: 86%

Set in Chicago, ABC’s “Happy Endings” follows six best friends – Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.), Jane (Eliza Coupe), Alex (Elisha Cuthbert), Dave (Zachary Knighton), Max (Adam Pally), and Penny (Casey Wilson) – through breakups, job changes, and setbacks.

“Happy Endings” earned mixed praise from critics in its first season, but powered through and proved itself to be a hilarious and sincere sitcom in its second and third seasons.

“The greatest joy derived from ‘Happy Endings’ is that at the end of the day, it’s a good old fashioned sitcom that knows it’s a good old fashioned sitcom,” wrote Hollywood critic Michael Arbeiter.

“The Middle” gained critical acclaim in its second season and critics said it only got better from there.

ABC ‘The Middle’ ran for nine seasons.

Season one:

76%

Season nine: 100%

Set in Orson, Indiana, “The Middle” centres on Frankie Heck (Patricia Heaton) and her husband, Mike (Neil Flynn), as they guide their three children through the pains of adolescence and family misadventures.

Some critics said that the ABC sitcom was still finding its voice in season one, but once it hit its stride it proceeded to wow critics with eight more seasons of witty and heartwarming family entertainment.

“‘The Middle’ understood and celebrated the family unit like few shows do,” Amy Amatangelo wrote for Paste magazine. “And the cast is one of the best on TV.”

On the other hand, “Seinfeld” had a strong run but alienated fans in its last season.

Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images ‘Seinfeld’ ran for nine seasons.

Season one:

72%

Season nine: 59%

NBC’s “Seinfeld” delves into the interpersonal life of stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld (as himself) and his friends – George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards).

Considered by many television critics to be one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, “Seinfeld” earned a large number of viewers through the years.

But both critics and fans were disappointed by what they considered to be a lacklustre final season.

“Something once there – a sparkle, a gleam, a vision, a sense of self – is now missing. It’s hard defining the difference, but here’s a stab,” Howard Rosenberg wrote for the Los Angeles Times when the finale aired. “Where once the comedy of ‘Seinfeld’ was natural, fluid and smooth, now there are brush strokes.”

Though critics generally enjoyed “Modern Family,” they felt like it overstayed its welcome.

20th Television ‘Modern Family’ ran for 11 seasons.

Season one:

100%

Season 11: 79%

“Modern Family” provides a look into the daily lives of Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and their relationship with their extended family members, like Jay (Ed O’Neill), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and Gloria (Sofía Vergara).

Many critics consider the award-winning ABC show to be one of the most popular sitcoms of the last decade. But after 11 seasons and a total of 250 episodes, reviewers admitted that they had grown tired of the show as it reached its conclusion.

“The show should have ended years ago, when it was better equipped to tie together all these subplots, characters, and themes,” Ben Travers wrote for IndieWire. “Now, we’re left with an ending that doesn’t really want to be an ending.”

“Two and a Half Men” lost its lead in season nine before dragging on for another three seasons.

CBS ‘Two and a Half Men’ ran for 12 seasons.

Season one:

80%

Season 12: 33%

On the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” bachelor Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) has his life turned upside down when his recently divorced brother, Alan (Jon Cryer), and Alan’s son, Angus (Angus T. Jones), begin staying at his beachfront house.

“Two and a Half Men” caught critics’ eyes in its first season and retained a modest fan base through the years.

On season nine, Sheen was written off of the show and replaced by Ashton Kutcher, but critics had already begun to feel as though the sitcom had lost its way as it crawled to an eventual stop three seasons later.

“‘Two and a Half Men’ hit a new low every season and then continued to sink even further underground,” Pilot Viruet wrote in their review for Grantland. “During this last season, the show went off the rails in terms of absurdity and offensiveness.”

Critics had a little less love for “Everybody Loves Raymond” as it neared its end.

CBS via YouTube ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ ran for nine seasons.

Season one:

88%

Season nine: 64%

On “Everybody Loves Raymond,” sports columnist Ray Barone (Ray Romano) lives on Long Island with his wife, Debra (Heaton), where their daily routine is often interrupted by his brother, Robert (Brad Garrett), and their meddling parents.

A warm blend of self-deprecating humour and sweet family moments, critics thought of the CBS show as a comforting sitcom for the majority of its run.

But as the years stretched on critics felt like the once loveable show became repetitive.

“In its heyday, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ defied every oracle who said traditional situation comedy was dead,” wrote Kay McFadden for the Seattle Times. “‘Raymond’ was a once-great show that overstayed its creative apex.”

“Roseanne” tried to return years later, but failed to capture the energy of the original series.

ABC ‘Roseanne’ ran for 10 seasons.

Season one:

89%

Season 10: 70%

On the long-running ABC sitcom “Roseanne,” working-class couple Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her husband, Dan (John Goodman), raise their three children – Becky (Alicia Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) – in suburban Illinois.

The sitcom received praise for years, but “Roseanne” was a bust with critics during its ninth season and was cancelled in 1997. The show returned in 2018 with a 10th season, but the new instalment couldn’t match the original merit of the series.

“The return of ‘Roseanne’ is supposed to be a wonderful and exciting thing,” Mary Misasi wrote for Tell-Tale TV. “However, [it] reminds everyone just how lacklustre the return season has been overall.”

Notably, the show’s spin-off without Barr, “The Conners,”was more well-received by critics.

Critics felt like their interest in “Awkward” petered out toward the end.

MTV ‘Awkward’ ran for five seasons.

Season one:

95%

Season five: 50%

After a freak accident, high-school misfit Jenna Hamilton (Ashley Rickards) becomes popular overnight when her classmates mistakenly relate her simple accident to a suicide attempt. As her voice is heard for the first time, Jenna catalogues her high-school experience with a personal blog.

Critics regarded MTV’s “Awkward” as a clever fusion of comedy and drama for the majority of its run.

As season four rolled around, some reviewers began to voice their concern that the characters were outgrowing the scope of the show – by season five, many critics agreed.

“What is Awkward without the scathing wit and emotionally relevant stories of earlier years?” Mitchel Broussard wrote for We Got This Covered.

