The best and worst seasons of 15 popular TV shows

Sony Pictures Television Some TV seasons soar while others flop.

Insider rounded up the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring seasons for 15 popular shows using critic reviews from Rotten Tomatoes.

Shows like “Insecure,” “One Day at a Time,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” had consistently high ratings across multiple seasons.

Other shows, like “Supernatural,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Game of Thrones” saw more dramatic dips in critical ratings as the shows went on.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although many series gain a following as they progress, even your favourite shows have both seat-gripping seasons and lacklustre low points.

Here are the best and worst seasons of 15 popular television shows, according to critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Rotten Tomatoes scores are accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. If a critic-score average was the same across multiple seasons, the season with the highest amount of critical reviews was prioritised.

Season three of “Breaking Bad” delivered in spades.

AMC Bryan Cranston on ‘Breaking Bad.’

Best season: Season three

Critic score: 100%

On the AMC crime drama “Breaking Bad,” high-school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) pairs up with former student Jesse (Aaron Paul) to make meth after a cancer diagnosis threatens to bury him in debt.

The show’s critically acclaimed third season earned rave reviews from critics like Boston Globe writer Matthew Gilbert, who called it “one of the most cinematic TV series I’ve ever seen” and “a visually sophisticated work in which every shot has been micromanaged.”

But the first season left room for improvement.

AMC Aaron Paul on ‘Breaking Bad.’

Worst season: Season one

Critic score: 86%

Even the lowest-rated season of “Breaking Bad” was reviewed quite well, foreshadowing the series’ promise.

“Cranston’s performance alone is enough to keep me watching for a while,” Alan Sepinwall wrote for the Newark Star-Ledger. “But I’d like to see something resembling a completed formula.”

“The Office” hit its stride halfway through.

NBCUniversal Rainn Wilson on ‘The Office.’

Best season: Season five

Critic score: 100%

NBC’s mockumentary sitcom “The Office” centres on a Scranton, Pennsylvania paper company and the employees who work under the supervision of their eccentric boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

The second, third, and fifth seasons of “The Office” all share a perfect 100% rating, but season five maintained a flawless score with a larger audience.

“There were so many highlights in the fifth season of ‘The Office’ that I don’t think the show has ever been better,”Brian Tallerico wrote in his review for Hollywood Chicago.

But the show saw a large dip in ratings during its eighth season.

NBC The cast of ‘The Office.’

Worst season: Season eight

Critic score: 44%

The popular sitcom hit a slump during its penultimate season after several cast changes, most notably Carell’s departure.

“I find myself watching mainly out of habit, rather than anticipation,” wrote Chuck Barney for the San Jose Mercury News. “A show that used to be so fresh and funny is no longer fresh and only intermittently funny.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” earned rave reviews across five consecutive seasons.

FX ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ scored 100% ratings across five consecutive seasons.

Best season: Season nine

Critic score: 100%

Currently on its 15th season, FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” follows the lives of foul-mouthed pub owners and their increasingly ill-intended schemes to become rich and successful.

The show has had an unprecedented critical run, at one point earning 100% scores across five consecutive seasons. Season nine proved to be the show’s most successful entry yet with the largest amount of critical reviews, all of them positive.

“Becoming the big dog hasn’t cost ‘Sunny’ its bite,” Tim Molloy wrote for The Wrap. “It’s only gotten meaner and funnier.”

The first season of the show is its lowest-rated.

FX Kaitlin Olson on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

Worst season: Season one

Critic score: 78%

“It’s Always Sunny” struggled to find its footing during its premiere season – some critics took a liking to the cast but felt the humour left something to be desired.

“It is smug enough to think it’s breaking ground, but not smart enough to know it isn’t,” Gillian Flynn wrote for Entertainment Weekly back when the series first aired in 2005.

“Game of Thrones” was a critical darling.

HBO Maisie Williams on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Best season: Season four

Critic score: 97%

Based on the fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, the hit HBO drama “Game of Thrones” earned a must-watch reputation as the fictional land of Westeros and its many overlapping characters captivated viewers.

“Game of Thrones” earned high praise during its fourth season for its impeccable world-building and deft handling of an ensemble cast.

“At its best, the show is completely unpredictable and meticulously detailed,” Neil Miller wrote for Film School Rejects. “So far as we can tell, season four stands to be its finest frame yet.”

However, the fantasy series ended on a low note.

Helen Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Worst season: Season eight

Critic score: 55%

Unfortunately for fans, “Game of Thrones” bowed out on a low note when it concluded after eight seasons. Many critics agreed that the final instalment seemed rushed, leading to unanswered questions and odd pacing issues.

“Season eight can be summed up in a phrase: missed opportunities,” Kelechi Ehenulo wrote for Confessions From a Geek Mind.

“The Walking Dead” regained critical acclaim during its 10th season.

AMC ‘The Walking Dead’ made a comeback.

Best season: Season 10

Critic score: 91%

On AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” various survivors contend with the undead and depraved as they trek across zombie-infested terrain in an attempt to stay alive.

Surprisingly, the long-beloved show hit a series high late in the game when it pulled in a wave of renewed enthusiasm from viewers during its 10th season.

“[‘The Walking Dead’] is very much alive and kicking in its tenth season, which is a true return to the horror that always characterised the best of the series,” Dominic Patten wrote for Deadline.

But the show hit a rough patch during season eight.

AMC Chandler Riggs on ‘The Walking Dead.’

Worst season: Season eight

Critic score: 64%

Before it won critics over again, the series seemed like it might be on the decline when it passed the 100 episode mark during its eighth season.

“Suddenly, ‘The Walking Dead’ seems as if it’s outlived its moment, as if it got stuck somewhere in 2015 and left us all to sail on by, waving,” Emily VanDerWerff wrote for Vox.

“Parks and Recreation” found its voice during season three.

NBC Nick Offerman on ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Best season: Season three

Critic score: 100%

On the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” deputy director Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) tries to change her community for the better in the small town of Pawnee, Indiana.

By adding new characters Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) and doling out heavier doses of humour, “Parks and Recreation” shined during its third season and set a new standard for itself.

Daily Telegraph critic Patrick Smith wrote that the show had evolved “into one of the funniest sitcoms on either side of the Atlantic.”

But the NBC show stumbled out of the gate at first.

NBC Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones on ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Worst season: Season one

Critic score: 68%

Despite a strong cast and straightforward premise, the first season of “Parks and Recreation” had a lot of potential but ultimately underwhelmed viewers.

“‘Parks and Recreation’ may grow and find its own voice,”TV critic David Bianculli wrote when he initially reviewed the show. “I was hoping for more, and expecting it, too.”

Similarly, “New Girl” also seemed to get better with time.

FOX Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Jake Johnson on ‘New Girl.’

Best season: Season four

Critic score: 100%

On Fox’s “New Girl,” optimistic teacher Jess (Zooey Deschanel) gets more than she bargained for when she moves into a new apartment with Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris).

Critics had fully fallen in love with the series as it entered its fourth season – the main cast grew more assured and the writers continued crafting inventive jokes.

“It is honestly hard not to love this quirky gang,” Camille Espiritu wrote for The Young Folks. “Everything fits right into place again and the chemistry is back.”

Even so, the first season received promising ratings.

20th Century Fox Television Zooey Deschanel on ‘New Girl.’

Worst season: Season one

Critic score: 87%

When “New Girl” first aired, critics were intrigued by what lay ahead for the series, even if some aspects of the show came on a little strong.

“‘New Girl’ has a lot of great qualities but, like Jess, it needs to learn when to hold back and stop trying so hard to make a good first impression,” Jessica Johnson reviewed for Time Out Chicago.

The latest season of “One Day at a Time” was a critical success.

Netflix ‘One Day at a Time’ follows a Cuban-American family.

Best season: Season three

Critic score: 100%

On the Netflix-PopTV sitcom “One Day at a Time,” a three-generation Cuban-American family grapples with mental health, love, and identity as they rely on each other for support.

The series consistently aired to rave reviews and proved itself as one of the most notable sitcoms of the decade, hitting a series high during its third season.

“Once again, ‘One Day At a Time’ proves why it belongs in the conversation for the very best programs on television today,”Alan French reviewed for We Bought a Blog.

And the show started off strong with near-perfect ratings.

Netflix Justina Machado and Marcel Ruiz on ‘One Day at a Time.’

Worst season: Season one

Critic score: 97%

Even as relationships grew and characters developed over the course of the show’s first season, critics couldn’t help but adore “One Day at a Time,” and they were eager to see more.

“Its defiant optimism and earnestness make it compulsively watchable,” Melissa Leon wrote for The Daily Beast.

“Community” knocked it out of the park during its second season.

NBC Donald Glover on ‘Community.’

Best season: Season two

Critic score: 100%

On NBC’s “Community,” disgraced lawyer Jeff (Joel McHale) is forced to enroll in classes at a local community college, where he unexpectedly forms new friendships with his study-group partners.

After a promising first season, the series quickly established itself as a creative comedy unlike anything else on network television.

”’Community’ is having the opposite of a sophomore slump as it makes claim to being TV’s most adventurous and unpredictable sitcom,” Matt Roush wrote for TV Guide.

However, season four’s reviews were less enthusiastic.

NBC The fourth season of ‘Community’ critically flopped compared to the others.

Worst season: Season four

Critic score: 65%

Critics were largely baffled by the show’s fourth season – the cast and crew appeared to be simply going through the motions.

“It’s incredibly strange watching ‘Community’ play it so safe,”Joe Reid wrote in his Vulture review. “‘Community’ can’t quite seem to remember how to be a regular sitcom without resorting to being a typical sitcom.”

The premiere season of “Insecure” earned perfect ratings.

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Issa Rae on ‘Insecure.’

Best season: Season one

Critic score: 100%

Set in Los Angeles, HBO’s “Insecure” focuses on best friends Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate the ups and downs of their careers and relationships.

From the very first episode “Insecure” wowed critics with its phenomenal cast and relatable dialogue.

“It’s an honest, unflinching look at dating, relationships, and life, told from a refreshing and hilarious perspective,” wrote Amber Dowling in her review for The Wrap.

Even the lowest-rated season of “Insecure” earned critical acclaim.

HBO The lowest-rated season of ‘Insecure’ still wowed critics.

Worst season: Season three

Critic score: 94%

It’s a testament to “Insecure” that the show’s lowest-ranked season is still rated so highly by critics. Although a few worried that the HBO series was becoming predictable, most wrote in with full-throated praise.

“‘Insecure’ has never felt more confident,” Michael Andor Brodeur wrote for the Boston Globe.

Some installments of “American Horror Story” have been hit-or-miss, but the latest season won over most critics.

FX Networks Emma Roberts on ‘American Horror Story: 1984.’

Best season: Season nine

Critic score: 87%

On the FX horror anthology series “American Horror Story,” creator Ryan Murphy sets each season in a new terrifying setting, from haunted homes to sinister hotels.

Titled “American Horror Story: 1984,” the ninth season takes place at a summer camp in the 1980s and is filled with plenty of dark, shocking twists.

“Despite some spectacular moments of bloodshed … [‘AHS’] gave its delightfully entertaining slasher story a most unexpected ending,” wrote television critic Cheryl Eddy.

However, the fifth season’s dark turn off-put critics.

FX Lady Gaga starred on the fifth season of ‘American Horror Story.’

Worst season: Season five

Critic score: 64%

Set in a hotel that is connected to multiple homicides, “American Horror Story: Hotel” marked a dark turn for the series and proved to be too much for some critics.

“Disturbing us is the point, of course, but good horror stories go beyond grotesqueries and gore,” Gail Pennington wrote for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Lost” has a critically acclaimed sophomore season.

ABC ‘Lost’ had a strong start.

Best season: Season two

Critic score: 100%

On the dramatic ABC series “Lost,” an array of aeroplane passengers crash-land on a dangerous, remote island and work together to survive as mysterious circumstances arise.

Critics were glued to their television screens during the early seasons of “Lost,” with many reviewers praising the innovative storytelling and high stakes.

“This second year is even better than the first, with the mysteries and intrigue stepping up several notches,” wrote 7M Pictures critic Kevin Carr.

But the show failed to keep up that momentum as the series progressed.

ABC screenshot Matthew Fox on ‘Lost.’

Worst season: Season six

Critic score: 68%

But as the series continued, some critics grew frustrated with the growing pile of unanswered questions that culminated in the show’s final season.

“[‘Lost’ is] the richest fantasy series I’ve seen,” Tom Gliatto wrote in his review for People magazine. “But its wrap-up sixth season is a drag … dwindling down to a hokey primordial myth of good and evil.”

Season nine marked a comeback for “Supernatural.”

CW Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins on ‘Supernatural.’

Best season: Season nine

Critic score: 100%

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fight deadly monsters and contend with angels above and demons below on the long-running CW series “Supernatural.”

Surprisingly late into its run, “Supernatural” hit a series high during its ninth season by putting renewed energy and fresh plotlines back into the mix.

“The season [nine] premiere followed through, paving the way for a brand new direction that’s looking to be just as interesting as when the boys first set out to find their father way back in the pilot,” Sean McKenna wrote for TV Fanatic.

“Supernatural” hit a low during its eighth season.

CW ‘Supernatural’ is currently on its final season.

Worst season: Season eight

Critic score: 67%

The eighth season of the show earned mixed reviews from critics who felt like many of the episodes lacked the inspiration and horror vital to the show’s beginning.

“Season eight of ‘Supernatural’ feels unevenly paced with almost too much going on,” Andy Wong wrote for We Got This Covered.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” made a strong first impression.

KRAYCHYK/HULU ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel by the same name.

Best season: Season one

Critic score: 94%

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set in a future dystopia where children are scarce and women are forced into subservient roles as handmaidens.

Disturbingly poignant, engrossing, and well-acted, the drama was quickly praised by critics when it initially premiered.

“‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ raises Hulu’s standing as a source of original drama content,” Julie Hinds reviewed for Detroit Free Press. “And it raises the bar for what TV can accomplish, even in the middle of the medium’s current golden era.”

However, the show has recently started to slip in ratings.

Hulu Elisabeth Moss on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Worst season: Season three

Critic score: 81%

The third season was still enjoyed by critics overall, but some began to express concern that the original source material was being stretched too thin by a plodding pace.

“It may be too in love with the slow burn of visual storytelling, but ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ still knows what it’s about,” Jasper Rees wrote for the Daily Telegraph.

Season five was “How I Met Your Mother” at its best.

Richard Cartwright/CBS ‘How I Met Your Mother’ ran for nine seasons.

Best season: Season five

Critic score: 100%

On the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) tells his kids the long-winded story of how he met their mother through a series of flashbacks.

The bread and butter of “How I Met Your Mother” appeared to lie in its endless callbacks and relatable cast of characters – critics largely felt like the show did that best during its fifth season.

“The show’s been in a groove in terms of performances, pace, and pithiness,” Noel Murray wrote for the AV Club.

“How I Met Your Mother” hit its lowest point during its penultimate season.

CBS Josh Radnor on ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

Worst season: Season eight

Critic score: 54%

Toward the end of the series, critics began to feel a sense of boredom as “How I Met Your Mother” continued to stray further from its original formula.

“Boy, do I feel like I’ve wasted a lot of time,” Angel Cohn wrote for Television Without Pity after the eighth season reached its conclusion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.