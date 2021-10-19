Chefs share 5 of the best and 5 of the worst pasta dishes to order

- Insider asked chefs about the best and worst pasta dishes to get at restaurants.
- Gnocchi and fresh ravioli can be tricky to make, so order them from a restaurant.
- One chef said that diners want to skip restaurant lasagna, which is often frozen and reheated.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“Getting the ravioli is always a must,” said Dall’Erta. “Always look for seasonal fillings such as pumpkin, butternut squash, fresh spinach, or ricotta. Short-rib ravioli is one of my favorites.”
“In my opinion, bucatini amatriciana is the perfect pasta,” said Dall’Erta. “The pancetta gives a little hint of smokiness, the sautéed onion gives a touch of sweetness, and the tomato sauce brings everything together.”
Dall’Erta also noted that the tube-like shape of bucatini allows sauce to cling to each noodle, especially when the pasta is cooked al dente.
“I love how simple this dish is. All you need is lots of garlic, a good olive oil, Calabrian chili, and fresh parsley,” said Dall’Erta. “And make sure the restaurant is using littleneck clams.”
Dall’Erta said he advises not adding parmesan to this dish since it’s traditionally enjoyed without cheese.
“Ordering pasta primavera is a great way to add a lot of veggies to your meal, and the chef typically makes each plate fresh to order,” Max Hardy, chef and owner of Coop Detroit, told Insider.
“When cooked correctly, gnocchi should melt in your mouth and allow the flavors of the dish to stick to your palette,” said Hardy. “The secret to good gnocchi is not using too much flour.”
He also said that black truffle sauce is his favorite way to top a plate of fresh gnocchi.
However, Hardy explained, many restaurants usually assemble and freeze their lasagna far in advance of each order.
“Lasagna is often made ahead of time and reheated for each person,” said Hardy. “You should check with the restaurant to see if it is made fresh every day.”
This dish is cheap and easy to make, so you may want to order something more exciting at a restaurant.
“Pasta alfredo is a very lazy pasta dish. Anyone can make this meal at home and it will probably taste better than what you’d get in a restaurant,” said Dall’Erta.
“The meatballs are usually made ahead of time and sometimes [are] not very fresh,” said Hardy. “The sauce also sits in buckets that are warmed throughout the day, where the oil rises to the top and is added to your meal.”
Dall’Erta, who was born and raised in Italy, told Insider that spaghetti and meatballs is not actually an authentic Italian dish.
“I never once in my life saw spaghetti with meatballs served in Italy,” he said. “It’s completely overrated, in my opinion.”
Unfortunately, Dall’Erta explained, angel hair’s delicate shape means this pasta is often poorly prepared.
“Angel hair pasta is almost always over-cooked due to its thin consistency. I think it should disappear from menus forever,” said Dall’Erta.
To reduce your chances of being served a plate of mush, you can try asking the kitchen to swap the angel hair pasta in a dish with a thicker variety of pasta, such as linguine or thin spaghetti.
“Stuffed shells are sometimes a ‘special’ on the menu because restaurants will use leftover ingredients to fill the shells,” said Dall’Erta. “They may also use pre-filled shells, which can be less flavorful as well.”
To avoid dining on leftovers, ask your server if the stuffed shells are prepared fresh each day.
Read More:
Employees share 5 of the best and 5 of the worst things to order at Olive Garden
Chefs reveal the best and worst things to order at an Italian restaurant
Pastry chefs and bakers share the 6 best and 4 worst desserts to order
The biggest things Americans get wrong about Italian food, according to a chef