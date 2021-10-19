Chefs share 5 of the best and 5 of the worst pasta dishes to order

Bucatini amatriciana is an authentic sweet and savory dish.

Bucatini amatriciana is a traditional Italian dish made with cured pork cheeks or pancetta, pecorino cheese, tomato sauce, and onions.

“In my opinion, bucatini amatriciana is the perfect pasta,” said Dall’Erta. “The pancetta gives a little hint of smokiness, the sautéed onion gives a touch of sweetness, and the tomato sauce brings everything together.”

Dall’Erta also noted that the tube-like shape of bucatini allows sauce to cling to each noodle, especially when the pasta is cooked al dente.