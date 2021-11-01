I took a 35-hour train ride from Denver to San Francisco for $74. Here are the 7 best and 7 worst parts.

I got to depart from Denver’s historic Union Station.

Located in the heart of Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo), Union Station was the perfect place to begin my journey.

The building is over 100 years old, with high ceilings, gorgeous chandeliers, and a variety of shops and restaurants.

I got coffee and breakfast at Pigtrain Coffee Company and admired the shop’s collection of train paraphernalia.

The tracks and platforms were airy and light-filled and looked much more modern than the historic building.