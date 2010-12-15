Here Is The Best, Worst (And Most Naked!) Of Today's Golden Globe Nominations

Although the nominated foreign language films hail from Mexico, Spain, Russian, and Denmark, the one which most American movie buffs actually went to see is I Am Love (Lo Sono L'Amore). Probably because this Italian flick just happens to feature Tilda Swinton, the British actress who, curiously, plays a Russian woman who moved to Italy for a passionless married and absorbs its culture and language. Her best acting: not the famous scene with the orgasmic shrimp, but later on, looking convincingly puzzled by the English language. Now that's acting!