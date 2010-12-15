Here Is The Best, Worst (And Most Naked!) Of Today's Golden Globe Nominations

Hold on to your hats folks, the Awards season has officially begun.
The 2010 nominees for the 68th Golden Globes were announced this morning.
And while there weren’t too many surprises, there are — as is always the case with the Globes — a few shockers and some delightful entries that might actually award hardworking entertainment types for their efforts.
Or vice versa. You decide.
The King's Speech was nominated in seven categories: Best Motion Picture (drama), Best Performance by an actor (Colin Firth), best performance by a supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), best performance by a supporting actor (Geoffrey Rush), best director (Tom Hooper), best screenplay (David Seidler), and best original score (Alexandre Desplat). Ironically, however, you probably didn't go to see The King's Speech.
Winter's Bone, which won the Grand Jury Prize for Dramatic film and Best Screenplay at the 2010 Sundance Festival, received only a very meager Best Actress nomination for this year's Golden Globes. Not that Jennifer Lawrence wasn't fantastic as Ree Dolly (her 'breakthrough' performance, confirmed by this nomination), but are we sure that 127 Hours has a comparably complex screenplay?
There's no doubt about it: Everyone--even NPR's Terry Gross--talked so much about Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal's nudity in Love and Other Drugs that they were pretty much guaranteed a Golden Globe (nevermind how American cinema continues to flabbergast all of Europe by refusing to adopt a casual attitude towards skin on film). But America's nakedest actor, Michael Pitt (remember his full-frontal scenes in Bernardo Berlutocci's 2003 film The Dreamers?) must be really pissed--he didn't even get one of the three nominations for HBO's Boardwalk Empire.
The Social Network received six nominations that it truly deserves recognition for: Best motion picture (drama), best performance by an actor (Jesse Eisenberg), best performance by an actor in a supporting role (Andrew Garfield), best director (David Fincher), best screenplay (Aaron Sorkin), and finally...
Did anyone catch this in the credits? Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and collaborator Atticus Ross received a nomination for scoring the soundtrack for the Social Network, securing a perhaps unexpected honour by being nominated among experienced industry folk like Danny Elfman (nominated for Alice in Wonderland). For the iconic Reznor, this nomination is another notch on his bedpost, while for Ross it's a chance to taste some mainstream recognition.
Showtime's Nurse Jackie, starring the brilliant Edie Falco, received honours being nominated as one of the best television series (comedy or musical), and--thankfully--a nod to Falco as best actress. However, huge contenders like NBC's 30 Rock, Fox's Glee, and ABC's Modern Family are stacked against this little gem: it would take a Mel Brooks-style miracle to snag the award.
Speaking of appreciation, ABC's Modern Family seems to be getting its fair share, with a nomination for best television series (comedy), and best supporting actor and actress roles for Eric Stonestreet (Cameron) and Sofia Vergara (Gloria). The show, which has received plenty of great press, could grab an award from some of its larger contenders. Adding to the fun, Vergara is an avid twitter user, who recently tweeted 'get a life!!!' to a fan who was critical of a tongue-in-cheek joke about Peru on the show.
Johnny Depp, currently among the most appreciated actors in America, was nominated twice for best performance by an actor (comedy or musical): one for his role as the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland and as unsuspecting American tourist Frank Tupelo in The Tourist. How interesting, to say the least, that neither of those films have received much accolade from critics!
Both Julianne Moore and Annette Bening are up against each other for their lead roles in The Kids are All Right setting the awards season up for a Thelma and Louise redux.
Although the nominated foreign language films hail from Mexico, Spain, Russian, and Denmark, the one which most American movie buffs actually went to see is I Am Love (Lo Sono L'Amore). Probably because this Italian flick just happens to feature Tilda Swinton, the British actress who, curiously, plays a Russian woman who moved to Italy for a passionless married and absorbs its culture and language. Her best acting: not the famous scene with the orgasmic shrimp, but later on, looking convincingly puzzled by the English language. Now that's acting!
