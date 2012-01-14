Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers At CES In Las Vegas

Steve Kovach
stephen elop nokia lumia 900

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — After a week of keynotes, booth tours, and almost no sleep, it’s tough to digest everything we saw at the Consumer Electronics Show this year.However, we’ll try.

The biggest trends, as many predicted, focused on Ultrabooks, Windows Phone and Windows 8, and Smart TVs. For the most part, those gadgets were impressive.

But there were some real duds too.

Keep reading to find out the biggest winners and losers at CES.

WINNER: Steve Ballmer got everyone excited about Windows Phones again

On Day 1 of CES we saw Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer not once, not twice, but three times at three different keynotes. He was simply everywhere. Although it's Microsoft's final year at CES, the company stole the show with its Windows Phone, Kinect, and Windows 8 demos.

LOSER: Samsung's Smart TV isn't that smart

When Samsung introduced its new voice and motion controlled Smart TV, our snap judgment was that the company finally found a way to beat Apple to something amazing instead of dishing out another reactionary device. Unfortunately, the Smart TV didn't impress us. The voice controls are clunky and don't feel natural at all. What's the point of saying 'channel up' or 'TV off' etc. when you can just use a remote. If TVs are going to have voice control, we want it to add some value to the experience. Instead, Samsung's voice-controlled TV feels like a cheap gimmick.

WINNER: Nokia stole everyone's hearts with the Lumia 900

Nokia's new Lumia 900, which is reportedly due to launch in March, was the darling gadget of CES. The company's booth was relatively small, but was constantly packed with people dying to give the Lumia a try. It also won several 'Best In Show' awards from publications like CNET.

We got to test the Lumia 900 out and loved it.

LOSER: Many, but not all, of Intel's Ultrabooks

PC manufacturers are rushing to catch up with Apple's MacBook Air by offering a slew of new thin and light laptops. We stopped by Intel's booth to check them out. While some like Samsung's Series 5 and Toshiba's Portege are impressive, most of the others are pretty crappy.

WINNER: Samsung's Galaxy Note (People actually went nuts for it!)

We were highly sceptical of Samsung's Galaxy Note when the device was first unveiled overseas. Now that it's coming to the U.S. and we had some hands on time with the device, we've changed our tune. A 5-inch phone/tablet may sound odd, but when you think about how little time you actually spend talking on the phone nowadays, it really makes sense. The stylus is also pretty useful. Handwriting recognition is spot on and there's almost no lag when you write.

WINNER: The PlayStation Vita feels like a hit

We admittedly haven't been keeping up with Sony's gaming plans very much, so we were pleasantly surprised when we got to try out the new PlayStation Vita. The gaming system launches next month and has a brilliant touchscreen display. There's also a touch-sensitive backing that adds a great new dynamic to gameplay.

LOSERS: Verizon and Sprint are missing out on Windows Phone

Verizon is continuing its big LTE push. So is Sprint. But as the two carriers churn out Android phone after Android phone, they're missing out on the next big thing: Windows Phone. Yes, Verizon has one Windows Phone model, but it's missing out on the sexy new LTE devices like Nokia's Lumia 900.

WINNER: Windows 8 looks solid

We were blown away by Microsoft's Windows 8, the new OS launching later this year. This isn't the same old boring Windows design you've been using for over a decade. It's fresh, functional, and runs well on both tablets and PCs.

We can't wait to try it when the preview version launches next month.

LOSER: RIM put everyone to sleep

WINNER: Vizio's new laptops and PCs are absolutely stunning

When you think of Vizio, you probably just think of TVs. That's over. Vizio wowed us with its new super thin Ultrabooks and all-in-one PCs.

