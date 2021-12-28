15 of the best and 15 of the worst Netflix originals that came out this year

Critics loved the stylish French series “Lupin.”

Summary: Inspired by the exploits of fictional thief Arsène Lupin, Assane Diop (Omar Sy) uses his wits and tricks to avenge his father’s name.

“Lupin” has gotten rave reviews from critics and tops a lot of critical lists for best TV shows of 2021.

“‘Lupin’ ranks among the most bingeable TV series ever made,” Judy Berman wrote for TIME Magazine.