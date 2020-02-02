Will Smith’s career has spanned genres. Here are his 10 worst and 10 best films.

Smith’s lowest-rated film is Bollywood’s “Student of the Year 2” (2019).

Summary: In the Bollywood film “Student of the Year 2,” young student Rohan Sachdev (Tiger Shroff) follows his crush Mridula Chawla (Tara Sutaria) to a university and hopes to gain her attention by being declared “Student of the Year.”

Smith had a small celebrity cameo during two of the film’s dance numbers.

“Student of the Year 2” was a critical bomb for reviewers who described it as a banal movie with stiff characters and an anti-climatic ending.

“This sequel removes the unique timeline and narrative aspects for a dire, diluted, derivative teen drama that makes you question how anybody on the production team agreed to have this on their resume,” wrote Musanna Ahmed for Film Inquiry.