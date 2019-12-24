The 25 best and 25 worst movies of the year, according to critics

Momentum Pictures Kit Harington in ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.’

Rotten Tomatoes provided Insider with critic score data for movies reviewed in 2019.

“Chained for Life,” “One Cut of the Dead,” and “The Chambermaid (La Camarista)” were among the highest-rated movies, earning scores of 100%.

With a 4% score, “Mary” was deemed the worst movie of the year so far.

Using critic score data ranked by Rotten Tomatoes, Insider rounded up this year’s best and worst films. Only three movies have received a perfect score of 100% positive reviews, while a thriller movie called “Mary” is (so far) the worst film of 2019 with just a 4% score.

Keep reading to see the top 25 and bottom 25 movies of 2019 so far, according to critics.

BEST: “Chained for Life” — 100%

Kino Lorber Jess Weixler and Adam Pearson star in ‘Chained for Life.’

Synopsis: “A beautiful actress struggles to connect with her disfigured co-star on the set of a European auteur’s English-language debut. Through pitch-black satire, ‘Chained for Life’ examines the treatment of disability on screen and on set.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 100%

Critics’ consensus: Darkly funny and impressively ambitious, “Chained for Life” is as unpredictable as it is original.

“One Cut of the Dead” — 100%

Shudder ‘One Cut of the Dead’ was written and directed by Shin’ichirô Ueda.

Synopsis: “A cast of relative unknowns, a brilliantly disguised low budget and an epic, 37-minute opening single take makes Shin’ichirô Ueda’s feature debut a bright, breezy and laugh-out-loud hilarious zombie comedy. A film crew is shooting a zombie horror flick in an abandoned water filtration plant, allegedly used for human experiments by the military. Just as the director browbeats his actors and demands more special effects blood, a real zombie apocalypse erupts, much to his auteur delight.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:100%

Critics’ consensus: Brainy and bloody in equal measure, “One Cut of the Dead” reanimates the moribund zombie genre with a refreshing blend of formal daring and clever satire.

“The Chambermaid (La Camarista)” — 100%

Kino Lorber Gabriela Cartol stars in ‘La Camarista.’

Synopsis: “Eve, a young chambermaid at a luxurious Mexico City hotel, confronts the monotony of long workdays with quiet examinations of forgotten belongings and budding friendships that nourish her newfound and determined dream for a better life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:100%

Critics’ consensus: “The Chambermaid (La Camarista)” uses one woman’s experiences to take audiences inside a life – and a culture – that’s as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable.

“The Farewell”— 99%

A24 Awkwafina stars in ‘The Farewell.’

Synopsis: “The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved Grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family’s decision to hide the truth from her grandmother.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 99%

Critics’ consensus: “The Farewell” deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes.

“Parasite (Gisaengchung)” — 99%

Neon Song Kang Ho is one of the stars in ‘Parasite.’

Synopsis: “Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 99%

Critics’ consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, “Parasite” finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft.

“Apollo 11” — 99%

Neon Todd Douglas Miller directed the ‘Apollo 11’ documentary.

Synopsis: “‘Apollo 11’ is a cinematic space event film fifty years in the making. Featuring never-before-seen large-format film footage of one of humanity’s greatest accomplishments..”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 99%

Critics’ consensus: Edifying and inspiring in equal measure, “Apollo 11” uses artfully repurposed archival footage to send audiences soaring back to a pivotal time in American history.

“Ash is the Purest White” — 99%

Cohen Media Group ‘Ash is the Purest White’ was written and directed by Zhangke Jia.

Synopsis: “A tragicomedy initially set in the jianghu-criminal underworld-setting, ‘Ash is the Purest White’ is less a gangster movie than a melodrama. With a three-part structure, it begins by following the quick-witted Qiao (Tao Zhao) and her mobster boyfriend Bin (Fan Liao) as they stake out their turf against rivals and upstarts in 2001 postindustrial Datong before expanding out into an epic narrative of how abstract forces shape individual lives.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:99%

Critics’ consensus: “Ash Is Purest White” finds writer-director Zhangke Jia revisiting familiar themes while continuing to observe modern Chinese society with an urgent, empathetic eye.

“Amazing Grace” — 99%

Neon ‘Amazing Grace’ is a documentary about Aretha Franklin.

Synopsis: “Concert footage from 1972 of Aretha Franklin performing songs from the best-selling gospel album at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:99%

Critics’ consensus: Brilliantly capturing a remarkable performer near the peak of her prodigious power, “Amazing Grace” is a thrilling must-watch documentary for Aretha Franklin fans.

“Honeyland” — 99%

Neon ‘Honeyland is a documentary directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska.

Synopsis: “Nestled in an isolated mountain region deep within the Balkans, Hatidze Muratova lives with her ailing mother in a village without roads, electricity or running water. She’s the last in a long line of Macedonian wild beekeepers, eking out a living farming honey in small batches to be sold in the closest city – a mere four hours’ walk away.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:99%

Critics’ consensus: “Honeyland” uses life in a remote village to offer an eye-opening perspective on experiences that should resonate even for audiences halfway around the world.

“For Sama” — 99%

PBS ‘For Sama’ is a documentary directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts.

Synopsis: “‘For Sama’ is both an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, the film tells the story of Waad al-Kateab’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria as she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while cataclysmic conflict rises around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:99%

Critics’ consensus: As intimate as it is heartbreakingly resonant, “For Sama” powerfully distills the difficult choices faced by citizens of war-torn regions.

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — 98%

Neon Céline Sciamma wrote and directed ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire.’

Synopsis: “France, 1760. Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse’s first moments of freedom. Héloïse’s portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament to their love.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:98%

Critics’ consensus: A singularly rich period piece, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” finds stirring, thought-provoking drama within a powerfully acted romance.

“One Child Nation” — 98%

Amazon Studios ‘One Child Nation’ is another documentary that has made the top list in 2019.

Synopsis: “China’s One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than one child, may have ended in 2015, but the process of dealing with the trauma of its brutal enforcement is only just beginning. From award-winning documentarian Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, the sweeping ‘One Child Nation’ explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another – from abandoned newborns, to forced sterilizations and abortions, and government abductions.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:98%

Critics’ consensus: As illuminating as it is accessible, “One Child Nation” probes a painful chapter in Chinese history with piercing clarity.

“Three Faces” — 98%

Kino Lorber ‘Three Faces’ is an art house movie directed by Jafar Panahi.

Synopsis: “Well-known actress Behnaz Jafari is distraught by a provincial girl’s video plea for help – oppressed by her family to not pursue her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory. Behnaz abandons her shoot and turns to filmmaker Jafar Panahi to help solve the mystery of the young girl’s troubles.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:98%

Critics’ consensus: Observational, insightful, and ultimately powerful, “Three Faces” adds another quietly thought-provoking chapter to writer-director Jafar Panahi’s filmography.

“Varda by Agnès” — 98%

Janus Films Agnès Varda is the director of this documentary

Synopsis: “An unpredictable documentary from a fascinating storyteller, Agnès Varda’s new feature documentary sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls ‘cine-writing.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:98%

Critics’ consensus: An encomium that should prove illuminating for casual viewers and satisfying for fans, “Varda by Agnès” finds a brilliant filmmaker looking back on her own terms.

“Too Late to Die Young (Tarde Para Morir Joven)” — 98%

Kimstim Films ‘Too Late to Die Young’ was written and directed by Dominga Sotomayor Castillo.

Synopsis: “Democracy comes back to Chile during the summer of 1990. In an isolated community, Sofía, Lucas, and Clara face their first loves and fears while preparing for New Year’s Eve. They may live far from the dangers of the city, but not from those of nature.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 98%

Critics’ consensus: “Too Late to Die Young” uses one family’s experiences as the foundation for a dreamily absorbing drama with a poignant, lingering warmth.

“Rojo” — 98%

1844 Entertainment ‘Rojo’ was written and directed by Benjamín Naishtat.

Synopsis: “In the mid-70s, a strange man arrives in a quiet provincial city. In a restaurant, without any apparent reason, he starts insulting Claudio, a renowned lawyer. The community supports the lawyer and the stranger is humiliated and thrown out of the place. Later that night, the stranger, who is determined to wreak a terrible vengeance, intercepts Claudio and his wife Susana. The lawyer then takes a path of no return involving death, secrets and silences.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:98%

Critics’ consensus: A pitch-black thriller with uncommon wit and sophistication, “Rojo” tells a story as rich and evocative as the deepest shade of its title colour.

“Toy Story 4” — 97%

Disney/Pixar Forky was introduced in this Pixar sequel.

Synopsis: “When Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 97%

Critics’ consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, “Toy Story 4” manages the unlikely feat of extending – and perhaps concluding – a practically perfect animated saga.

“Booksmart” — 97%

Annapurna Pictures ‘Booksmart’ was directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever, left, and Beanie Feldstein.

Synopsis: “The story follows Dever and Feldstein’s characters, two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, suddenly realise that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, “Booksmart” does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy.

“Pain and Glory (Dolor y Gloria)” — 97%

Sony Pictures Classics Asier Etxeandia and Antonio Banderas star in ‘Pain and Glory.’

Synopsis: “‘Pain and Glory’ tells of a series of reencounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered: his childhood in the ’60s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first desire, his first adult love in the Madrid of the ’80s, the pain of the breakup of that love while it was still alive and intense, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema, and the void, the infinite void that creates the incapacity to keep on making films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: “Pain and Glory” finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect – and honouring his craft as only a master filmmaker can.

“Dolemite Is my Name” — 97%

Netflix Eddie Murphy stars in this Netflix original movie.

Synopsis: “Stung by a string of showbiz failures, floundering comedian Rudy Ray Moore has an epiphany that turns him into a word-of-mouth sensation: step onstage as someone else.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: In dramatizing Rudy Ray Moore’s stranger-than-fiction story, Eddie Murphy makes “Dolemite Is my Name” just as bold, brash, and ultimately hard to resist as its subject.

“Marriage Story” — 97%

Netflix Laura Dern, left, and Scarlett Johansson costar in Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story.’

Synopsis: “A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted “Marriage Story” ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach’s best works.

“Woman at War (Kona Fer í Stríd) — 97%

Magnolia Pictures Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir stars in this Icelandic-set film.

Synopsis: “Halla is a 50-year-old independent woman. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Known to others only by her alias ‘The Woman of the Mountain,’ Halla secretly wages a one-woman-war on the local aluminium industry.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: Treating its timely themes with a deceptively light touch, “Woman at War” is easy to enjoy in the moment, yet its impact lingers long after the closing credits roll.

“Tigers Are Not Afraid (Vuelven)” — 97%

Shudder ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’ was written and directed by Issa López.

Synopsis: “A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars, ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’ follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: “Tigers Are Not Afraid” draws on childhood trauma for a story that deftly blends magical fantasy and hard-hitting realism – and leaves a lingering impact.

“The Heiresses (Las Herederas)” 97%

Distrib Film Ana Brun, left, and Ana Ivanova in ‘The Heiresses.’

Synopsis: “Chela and Chiquita, both descended from wealthy families in Asunción, Paraguay, have been together for over 30 years. But recently their financial situation has worsened and they begin selling off their inherited possessions. But when their debts lead to Chiquita being imprisoned on fraud charges, Chela is forced to face a new reality.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: Led by a standout performance from Ana Brun, “The Heiresses” takes a thoroughly compelling look at lives little explored by mainstream cinema.

“The Irishman” — 97%

Netflix Martin Scorsese directed this Netflix original movie.

Synopsis: “This biographical crime thriller follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years working for the Bufalino crime family. Now older, the WWII veteran once again reflects on his most prolific hits and, in particular, considers his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance in 1975.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:97%

Critics’ consensus: An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, “The Irishman” finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.

WORST: “Mary” — 4%

RLJE Films Emily Mortimer and Gary Oldman star in ‘Mary.’

Synopsis: “David is a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family. Strangely drawn to an abandoned ship that is up for auction, David impulsively buys the boat, believing it will be his family’s ticket to happiness and prosperity. But soon after they embark on their maiden journey, strange and frightening events begin to terrorize David and his family, causing them to turn on one another and doubt their own sanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:4%

Critics’ consensus: Misguided from stem to stern, “Mary” wastes the talents of an outstanding cast – and makes a soggy mess of its supernatural horror story.

“Jacob’s Ladder” — 5%

Vertical Entertainment Jesse Williams stars in ‘Jacob’s Ladder.’

Synopsis: “After the death of his brother in Afghanistan, Jacob Singer is finally getting his life back together. He has a beautiful wife, a new born child and a successful career as surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches him and tells him that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob’s life starts to unravel.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 5%

Critics’ consensus: N/A

“Replicas” — 9%

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures Keanu Reeves costars in ‘Replicas.’

Synopsis: “After a car accident kills his family, a daring synthetic biologist (Reeves) will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force, and the physical laws of science.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 9%

Critics’ consensus: Equal parts plot holes and unintentional laughs, “Replicas” is a ponderously lame sci-fi outing that isn’t even bad enough to be so bad it’s good.

“The Professor” — 10%

The Professor / Saban Films Johnny Depp plays a professor in ‘The Professor.’

Synopsis: “Richard, a buttoned-down college lecturer who, after learning he has six months to live, transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor – and the delight of his students- Richard leads a hilarious crusade against authority and hypocrisy in this dark comedy costarring Zoey Deutch.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:10%

Critics’ consensus: A muddled story populated with thinly written characters and arranged around a misguided Johnny Depp performance, “The Professor” fails early and often.

“Jexi” — 11%

Lionsgate Adam Devine stars in ‘Jexi.’

Synopsis: “Phil has a major dependency issue – he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture ‘Top 10’ lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature … Jexi – an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:11%

Critics’ consensus: It’s hard to tell whether the lack of laughs in “Jexi” is a bug or a feature, but this AI rom-com is sorely in need of an OS update.

“A Madea Family Funeral” — 12%

The Tyler Perry Company Tyler Perry wrote and directed ‘A Madea Family Funeral.’

Synopsis: “A joyous family reunion turns into a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia and unexpectedly plan a funeral, which threatens to reveal sordid family secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:12%

Critics’ consensus: A lacklustre conclusion to Tyler Perry’s long-running franchise, “A Madea Family Funeral” proves saying goodbye can be painful for all the wrong reasons.

“An Acceptable Loss” — 13%

IFC Films ‘An Acceptable Loss’ was written and directed by Joe Chappelle.

Synopsis: “She was the ultimate patriot. Now, what she knows could bring down the government. Libby Lamm is a former top national security advisor who, while working with Rachel Burke, a ruthless, steely-willed political veteran, signed off on a controversial military action that was supposed to end the war on terror. The problem: thousands died under false pretenses.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:13%

Critics’ consensus: “An Acceptable Loss” attempts a political thriller approach to a serious issue, but ends up sacrificing thrills – as well as a satisfying story – in the bargain.

“The Hustle” — 14%

MGM Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway costar in ‘The Hustle.’

Synopsis: “Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive Brit with a sprawling home in Beaumont-sur-Mer and a penchant for defrauding gullible wealthy men from all corners of the world. Into her well-ordered, meticulously moneyed world bursts Penny Rust, an Aussie who is as free-form and fun-loving as Josephine is calculated and cunning.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:14%

Critics’ consensus: “The Hustle’s” stars might make an effective comedy team in a different setting, but this gender-flipped remake of a remake adds little beyond its feminine twist.

“Night Hunter (Nomis)” — 15%

Saban Films Henry Cavill stars in ‘Night Hunter.’

Synopsis: “A weathered lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who’s linked to years of female abductions and murders.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:15%

Critics’ consensus: Contrived and cliched, “Night Hunter” wastes a solid cast in pursuit of action-adventure thrills that stubbornly refuse to materialise.

“A Score to Settle” — 15%

RLJE Films Nicolas Cage stars in ‘A Score to Settle.’

Synopsis: “Diagnosed with a fatal condition, Frankie Carver is released from prison after serving 19 years of hard time. With only a short time left to live, Frankie must desperately try to make amends with the son he left behind while he plots a bloody course of revenge – tracking down his old gang to make them pay one by one.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 15%

Critics’ consensus: N/A

“Hellboy” — 17%

Summit Entertainment Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen in ‘Hellboy.’

Synopsis: “Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue, a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:17%

Critics’ consensus: Bereft of the imaginative flair that made earlier “Hellboys” so enjoyable, this soulless reboot suggests Dante may have left a 10th circle out of his Inferno.

“The Fanatic” — 17%

Quiver Distribution John Travolta costarred in ‘The Fanatic,’ which was directed by Fred Durst.

Synopsis: “After Moose gets cheated out of meeting his hero, Hunter Dunbar, he turns to stalking to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves. Harmless at first, Moose’s actions begin to take a dark turn.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 17%

Critics’ consensus: John Travolta gives it his oddly coiffed all, but “The Fanatic” rings hollow as an examination of the way fan appreciation can curdle into toxic obsession.

“After” — 17%

Aviron Pictures Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin costar in ‘After.’

Synopsis: “Based on Anna Todd’s best-selling novel which became a publishing sensation on social storytelling platform Wattpad, ‘After’ follows Tessa, a dedicated student, dutiful daughter, and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott, a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score: 17%

Critics’ consensus: Tepid and tired, “After’s” fun flourishes are let down by its generic story.

“Euphoria” — 19%

Freestyle Releasing Alicia Vikander and Eva Green costarred in ‘Euphoria.’

Synopsis: “After years apart, two sisters meet up again to undertake a profound journey together.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:19%

Critics’ consensus: While “Euphoria’s” aims are admirable, it’s musings on life and death are oddly hollow.

“The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” — 19%

Momentum Pictures Kit Harington in ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.’

Synopsis: “A decade after the death of an American TV star, a young actor reminisces about the written correspondence he once shared with the former, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:19%

Critics’ consensus: N/A

“The Aspern Papers” — 19%

Cohen Media Group Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Joely Richardson costarred in ‘The Aspern Papers.’

Synopsis: “Set in Venice in 1885, Morton Vint, an ambiguous young writer fascinated by iconic romantic poet Jeffrey Aspern, strives to get his hands on the letters Aspern wrote to his beautiful mistress, Juliana Bordereau.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:19%

Critics’ consensus: N/A

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — 19%

Saban Films Hilary Duff starred in ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate.’

Synopsis: “Based on one of Hollywood’s most chilling murder cases, this spellbinding thriller follows 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate, a rising star about to have her first baby with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Plagued by terrifying premonitions, Sharon sees her worst nightmares come to life with the appearance of Charles Manson and his deadly cult.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:19%

Critics’ consensus: “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” dishonors the events it seeks to dramatize with a poorly acted and offensively exploitative take on real-life tragedy.

“Serenity” — 20%

Aviron pictures Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in ‘Serenity.’

Synopsis: “Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen tracks him down with a desperate plea for help.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:20%

Critics’ consensus: A high-concept mystery with a twist, “Serenity” isn’t what it appears to be at first – unfortunately, it’s also not anywhere near as clever or entertaining as it thinks.

“Phil” — 21%

Quiver Distribution Greg Kinnear and Emily Mortimer in ‘Phil.’

Synopsis: “Phil, a depressed dentist whose life is falling apart, is shocked when one of his patients, a man who seemed to have the perfect life, kills himself. Determined to find out what would drive a man who had everything to end his life, Phil pretends to be a handyman and integrates himself in to the dead man’s life, befriending his wife and daughter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:21%

Critics’ consensus: N/A

“The Kitchen” — 22%

Warner Bros. Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss costarred in ‘The Kitchen.’

Synopsis: “Based on the Vertigo comic book series from DC Entertainment, the film stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:22%

Critics’ consensus: With three talented leads struggling to prop up a sagging story, “The Kitchen” is a jumbled crime thriller in urgent need of some heavy-duty renovation.

“Miss Bala” — 22%

Columbia Pictures Gina Rodriguez starred in ‘Miss Bala.’

Synopsis: “Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:22%

Critics’ consensus: “Miss Bala” suggests Gina Rodriguez has a future as an action hero; unfortunately, it also demonstrates how hard it is to balance set pieces against a compelling story.

“Running With the Devil” — 22%

Quiver Distribution Nicolas Cage costarred in ‘Running With the Devil.’

Synopsis: “When a cocaine shipment is compromised to the dismay of a drug cartel’s CEO, known simply as The Boss, he orders his most trusted henchman, The Cook, and his partner, another master drug trafficker known as The Man, on a dangerous journey to audit the company’s supply chain.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:22%

Critics’ consensus: N/A

“Dark Phoenix” — 23%

20th Century Fox Sophie Turner stars in ‘Dark Phoenix.’

Synopsis: “In ‘Dark Phoenix,’ the X-men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:23%

Critics’ consensus: “Dark Phoenix” ends an era of the “X-Men” franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc – with deeply disappointing results.

“Men in Black International” — 23%

Sony Pictures Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth costarred in ‘Men in Black International.’

Synopsis: “The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:23%

Critics’ consensus: Amiable yet forgettable, “Men in Black International” grinds its stars’ substantial chemistry through the gears of a franchise running low on reasons to continue.

“Lucy in the Sky” — 23%

26 Keys Productions Natalie Portman starred in ‘Lucy in the Sky.’

Synopsis: “Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she’s deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy’s world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score:23%

Critics’ consensus: Natalie Portman gives it her all, but it isn’t enough to overcome “Lucy in the Sky’s” confused approach to its jumbled story.

