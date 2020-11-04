10 of the best and 10 of the worst Matthew McConaughey movies of all time

Universal; Columbia Pictures; Focus Features Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar-winning actor.

McConaughey’s highest-rated films include “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016) and “Mud” (2013).

On the other hand, movies like “Surfer, Dude” (2008) and “Larger than Life” (1996) failed to win critics over.

Matthew McConaughey is known for his trademark drawl and charm, but not all of his roles have garnered positive reviews from critics.

Here are the best and worst movies McConaughey has ever been in, according to critic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings were not included.

McConaughey’s highest-rated film is “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016).

Focus Features Matthew McConaughey, Art Parkinson, and Charlize Theron voiced the leads in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In the animated epic “Kubo and the Two Strings,” Kubo (Art Parkinson) accidentally summons a vengeful, ancient ancestor. With the help of Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (McConaughey), he sets out to save his family and uncover secrets from the past.

Critics praised Laika Studios for crafting such a creative, dynamic, and truly beautiful film.

“‘Kubo’ offers visceral thrills and visual splendor, but it also champions the importance of kindness, forgiveness, and embracing humanity’s many imperfections,” wrote Lenika Cruz for The Atlantic.

In “Mud” (2013), he starred as the titular character.

Lionsgate Films Matthew McConaughey in ‘Mud.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In “Mud,” two young boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) meet a mysterious man named Mud (McConaughey) who is on the run from bounty hunters. However, Mud is really more concerned with reuniting with his love (Reese Witherspoon).

Many critics called McConaughey’s performance in the film a career-high role, and complimented the film for delivering an authentic, fascinating story.

Calvin Wilson wrote for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “McConaughey brings to the film a heartfelt and beautifully realised angst. And Witherspoon is excellent as a woman who can’t help being who she is, regardless of any pain that may cause.”

McConaughey played Buddy Deeds in “Lone Star” (1996).

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Matthew McConaughey in ‘Lone Star.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: A tale of redemption, love, and loss, “Lone Star” is a Western drama that follows Sheriff Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper) as he tries to escape the shadow of his late father (McConaughey) and come to terms with his sins.

The film was received as an ambitious yet rewarding family drama.

“A richly textured and thoroughly engrossing drama that ranks with indie filmmaker John Sayles’ finest work,” wrote Joe Leydon for Variety.

He was interviewed in “Richard Linklater: Dream Is Destiny” (2016).

Black/Bernstein Productions Matthew McConaughey was in Richard Linklater’s film ‘Dazed and Confused.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: The documentary “Richard Linklater: Dream Is Destiny” explores the career of director Richard Linklater and his impact on independent filmmaking.

In the fil, McConaughey spoke about his involvement in numerous Linklater projects from “Dazed and Confused” (1993) to “Bernie” (2012).

Critics called “Richard Linklater: Dream Is Destiny” an intelligent, well-assembled look at the director’s enviable career.

“This documentary responds intelligently to this most intelligent of film-makers,” wrote Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian.

The actor played Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013).

Focus Features Matthew McConaughey won an Oscar for his performance in ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Based on a true story, the drama “Dallas Buyers Club” centres on Texas cowboy Ron Woodroof (McConaughey) who is given a month to live after receiving a positive diagnosis for HIV.

The Oscar-nominated film received rave reviews from critics who commended the script for containing notes of humour and heart.

“A powerfully moving film, and McConaughey’s extraordinary physical transformation is much more than a stunt,” wrote Jake Wilson for The Sydney Morning Herald.

In “Dazed and Confused” (1993), he played David Wooderson.

Universal Pictures Matthew McConaughey in ‘Dazed and Confused.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Set in 1976, “Dazed and Confused” follows a band of free-wheeling high-school seniors and incoming freshmen on the last day of school as summer commences with parties, kegs, and bad decisions.

Critics praised “Dazed and Confused” for capturing the feelings and experiences of coming of age in the 1970s.

“Very little actually happens but – like life – it’s not always the events that define a time but the characters in it,” wrote Patricia Bibby for the Associated Press. “And ‘Dazed and Confused’ is bursting with wonderfully drawn and completely credible characters.”

McConaughey was Danny Buck in “Bernie” (2012).

Millenium Entertainment Matthew McConaughey as Danny Buck in ‘Bernie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: Inspired by a true story, “Bernie” is about Bernie Tiede (Jack Black), a funeral director in the small town of Carthage, Texas, who is accused of murdering a wealthy widow.

Though his neighbours think Bernie couldn’t hurt a fly, district attorney Danny Buck (McConaughey) works to get him behind bars.

Critics praised “Bernie” for its ironic and surprisingly nuanced look at life.

“Much more than a macabre true-crime tale: It’s a story of thwarted love, not between two people, but between a man and a whole town,” wrote Dana Stevens for Slate.

He portrayed Al Bean in “Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D” (2005).

Imax Corporation ‘Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D’ was narrated by Tom Hanks.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: The documentary “Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D” sought to put audiences in the shoes of astronauts travelling to the moon. Various actors reenacted historical moments by portraying real-life astronauts, including McConaughey as Al Bean.

The film wowed critics, who described it as a mesmerising, and often inspiring, immersive experience.

Desson Thomson wrote for The Washington Post, “A gee-wonderful virtual visit to the arid orb, which uses ingenious technical sleight of hand to – let’s face it – fake it beautifully.”

The actor was featured in “Friedkin Uncut” (2019).

AMBI Distribution William Friedkin directed films like ‘Killer Joe’ starring Matthew McConaughey.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Summary: A documentary on the expansive influence of director William Friedkin, “Friedkin Uncut” traces the filmmakers’ career from “The Exorcist” (1973) to “Killer Joe” (2011).

McConaughey was interviewed in the documentary to discuss the work he’s done with the director.

Critics received “Friedkin Uncut” as an intriguing tribute to a filmmaker who redefined moviemaking.

“For all his career ups and downs, he has remained devoted to making genuinely challenging and exciting work, and has succeeded more often than not,” wrote Glenn Kenny for The New York Times. “The documentary serves as a strong incitement to dig into it.”

In “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011), he played Mick Haller.

Lionsgate Films Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Phillippe in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: In the crime thriller “The Lincoln Lawyer,” McConaughey stars as defence attorney Mick Haller. Strung along by low-paying cases, Haller thinks he’s finally hit it big when he’s set to defend playboy Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe).

Critics enjoyed the courtroom drama, praising McConaughey’s refreshing performance.

“It’s a slick, cleverly plotted thriller with plenty of twists, smart hard-boiled dialogue and fine supporting performances,” wrote Philip French for The Guardian.

Critics had less love for “Serenity” (2019).

Aviron Pictures Matthew McConaughey in ‘Serenity.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: In the thriller “Serenity,” boat captain Baker Dill (McConaughey) is approached by his distraught ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway), who begs him to kill her abusive new husband before it’s too late.

“Serenity” was panned by a wide variety of critics who said that the movie was so uniquely bad that it often came across as unintentionally funny.

“It’s a sweaty collection of neo-noir motifs, with a twist so seismically stupid that you’re not only left with whiplash but months of intense physiotherapy,” wrote Patrick Smith for the Independent.

The actor appeared as himself in “Paparazzi” (2004).

20th Century Fox Daniel Baldwin appeared in ‘Paparazzi.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Summary: In the thriller “Paparazzi,” action star Bo Laramie (Cole Hauser) struggles with the costs of newfound fame, including the incessant paparazzi he can’t shake. As the safety of his family becomes affected, Laramie soon takes matters into his own hands.

McConaughey makes a short cameo in the film as himself.

“Paparazzi” was picked apart by critics as a half-brained, ill-conceived attempt at creating a social commentary around the societal obsession with fame.

“A cheeseball revenge thriller with an alarmingly twisted moral,” wrote Megan Lehmann for The New York Post.

He was Dr. Steve Edison in “The Wedding Planner” (2001).

Columbia Pictures Matthew McConaughey in ‘The Wedding Planner.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner,” Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez) is falling for Dr. Steve Edison (McConaughey) until she learns that she’s been hired to plan his wedding.

Critics bashed the film for its bland storyline and thinly-realised characters.

“If you took ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ showed it to a bunch of kids and then asked them to make the same film, they might come up with something like ‘The Wedding Planner,'” wrote Jay Boyar for the Orlando Sentinel.

The actor played Arthur Brennan in “The Sea of Trees” (2016).

Waypoint Entertainment Matthew McConaughey in ‘The Sea of Trees.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

Summary: In the drama “The Sea of Trees,” Arthur Brennan (McConaughey) travels to the Aokigahara forest in Japan with the feeling that his life has come to an end. With no one to turn to, Brennan finds a surprising friend in Takumi Nakamura (Ken Watanabe).

Critics said “The Sea of Trees” grossly mishandled its subject matter to a problematic degree.

Justin Chang wrote for Variety, “This risibly long-winded drama is perhaps above all a profound cultural insult, milking the lush green scenery of Japan’s famous Aokigahara forest for all it’s worth, while giving co-lead Ken Watanabe little to do.”

McConaughey was Walter O’Dim in “The Dark Tower” (2017).

Sony Pictures Matthew McConaughey in ‘The Dark Tower.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: Based on the best-selling book series by Stephen King, “The Dark Tower” centres on the battle between Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) and Walter O’Dim (McConaughey) as O’Dim’s quest to reach the Dark Tower threatens the balance of the universe.

With a wealth of source material to pull from, “The Dark Tower” surprised critics with its banality.

“Eight volumes, more than 4,000 pages, and a multitude of exotic settings and alternative realities entered by two near-mythic antagonists, are here transformed into turgid cinematic slop,” wrote Kevin Maher for The Times.

He had a small role in “My Boyfriend’s Back” (1993).

Buena Vista Films Matthew McConaughey and Oliver Tull in ‘My Boyfriend’s Back.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the dark comedy “My Boyfriend’s Back,” high schooler Johnny Dingle (Andrew Lowery) accidentally dies while trying to win the affections of his crush Missy McCloud (Traci Lind), but earns a second chance when he rises from the dead.

McConaughey had a small role in the film as “Guy #2.”

Critics found little to praise in the teen horror-comedy, saying it came across as insultingly nonsensical.

“Simply put, absolutely none of it works,” wrote Jeff Shannon for the Seattle Times. “The movie utterly fails to set a foundation for its dark fantasy, effectively turning every character into a moron.”

McConaughey was Vilmer in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” (1994).

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Matthew McConaughey in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: A sequel/pseudo-remake, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” follows young Jenny (Renée Zellweger) as she tries to escape the clutches of Vilmer (McConaughey) and his murderous family of cannibals.

The majority of critics felt like the talents of Zellweger and McConaughey were wasted on the pulpy slasher.

“Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey try to out-bad-act each other in the luridly abysmal third sequel to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,'” wrote Owen Gleiberman for Entertainment Weekly.

He played Finn in “Fool’s Gold” (2008).

Warner Bros. Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in ‘Fool’s Gold.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “Fool’s Gold,” treasure-hunting couple Finn (McConaughey) and Tess (Kate Hudson) race to find the Queen’s Dowry, a sunken treasure trove lost at sea in 1715.

“Fool’s Good” was called a flimsy, predictable romantic comedy by critics.

Claudia Puig wrote for USA Today, “Not only do we not care about the lost treasure, their characters aren’t developed enough for us to give a hoot, so nothing about this story strikes gold.”

The actor played Tip Tucker in “Larger than Life” (1996).

MGM Home Entertainment Matthew McConaughey appeared alongside Bill Murray in ‘Larger than Life.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: In the comedy “Larger than Life,” motivational speaker Jack Corcoran (Bill Murray) inherits an elephant from his late father and travels across the country to pass it off to someone else.

McConaughey had a supporting role in the film as trucker Tip Tucker, who is tricked into helping Jack.

As critics pointed out, “Larger than Life” came across as more of a gimmick than a serviceable movie.

“Murray often chooses to play a laid-back, detached character, but this time he’s so detached he’s almost absent,” wrote critic Robert Ebert.

He was Steve Addington in “Surfer, Dude” (2008), his lowest-rated film.

Anchor Bay Entertainment Matthew McConaughey starred in ‘Surfer, Dude.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: The comedy “Surfer, Dude” finds Steve Addington (McConaughey) on the brink of an existential crisis as he struggles to balance the corporate world of virtual-reality video games with his surfing roots.

Critics were unimpressed with “Surfer, Dude,” saying it was a humorless effort that felt half-baked.

“‘Surfer, Dude’ is a bizarre throwback,” wrote LouisB. Parks for the Houston Chronicle. “It feels 25-30 years out of date and seems to be meant to be watched on VHS, oops, make that DVD, while stoned.”

