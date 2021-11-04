10 of the best and 10 of the worst Matthew McConaughey movies of all time

McConaughey’s highest-rated film is “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016).

Summary: In the animated epic “Kubo and the Two Strings,” Kubo (Art Parkinson) accidentally summons a vengeful, ancient ancestor. With the help of Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (McConaughey), he sets out to save his family and uncover secrets from the past.

Critics praised Laika Studios for crafting such a creative, dynamic, and truly beautiful film.

“‘Kubo’ offers visceral thrills and visual splendor, but it also champions the importance of kindness, forgiveness, and embracing humanity’s many imperfections,” wrote Lenika Cruz for The Atlantic.