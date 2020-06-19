All of Meryl Streep's movies, ranked

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment; 20th Century Fox; Universal Pictures Meryl Streep is an Oscar-winning actress.

Meryl Streep is an acclaimed actress best known for her roles in “Sophie’s Choice” (1982), “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), and “Mamma Mia” (2008).

Streep’s highest-rated films include “Everything Is Copy” (2016) and “Everybody Knows … Elizabeth Murray” (2017).

Her lowest-rated films among critics are “Lions for Lambs” (2007) and “Evening” (2007).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meryl Streep is an esteemed actress who has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards.

Streep’s extensive career stretches back to 1976, and through the decades she has crafted a reputation as one of the most versatile and powerful women working in Hollywood.

Here’s every movie in Streep’s extensive filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Streep’s lowest-rated film is “Lions for Lambs” (2007).

MGM Distribution Co. Meryl Streep in ‘Lions for Lambs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: The war drama “Lions for Lambs” explores the interconnected ties between college professor Stephen Malley (Robert Redford), presidential hopeful Senator Jasper Irving (Tom Cruise), journalist Janine Roth (Streep), and a troop of US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Critics felt the drama was too heavy-handed in its messaging and suffered from a staggered pacing.

“The film is built not upon characters and plot but upon ideas,”James Berardinelli wrote for Reel Views. “That would be fine if the ideas were revolutionary or interesting, but they’re fairly commonplace.”

The actress played Lila in “Evening” (2007).

Focus Features Meryl Streep and Vanessa Redgrave in ‘Evening.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: In “Evening,” when Ann (Vanessa Redgrave) falls ill, she surprises her daughters Constance (Natasha Richardson) and Nina (Toni Collette) when she calls out the name of a man she loved long ago. In flashbacks stretching back 50 years, Ann reminisces about her past.

Streep played Ann’s college friend Lila.

Despite its stellar cast of actresses, critics felt like the family drama held its actors back from displaying their full potential.

“The performances are oddly muted, as if the screenplay refuses to allow a fine cast full rein,” Derek Malcolm wrote for the London Evening Standard.

In “The House of the Spirits” (1994), she was Clara.

Live Home Video Meryl Streep in ‘The House of the Spirits.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: Based on the novel by Isabel Allende, “The House of the Spirits” traces the lives of a family across generations as Chile goes through massive social and political changes.

Streep had a starring role in the film as Clara, the wife of Esteban (Jeremy Irons).

Reviewers were puzzled by “The House of the Spirits,” which had all of the elements of a promising drama but proved to be a disappointment.

“How can an accomplished director take a great novel, the best actors working and the finest technicians available and make a film so … bland?” Carrie Rickey wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Streep starred as Carolyn Ryan in “Before and After” (1996).

Disney Liam Neeson and Meryl Streep in ‘Before and After.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Summary: After their young son Jacob (Edward Furlong) is accused of murder, Ben (Liam Neeson) and Carolyn Ryan (Streep) do everything in their power to prove their son’s innocence as the neighbours in their small town turn against them.

Critics couldn’t deny that “Before and After” had enviable star power, but they said the acting couldn’t overcome unrelatable characters and an uneven script.

“Despite Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson and the usually estimable Edward Furlong, this nonevent huffs and puffs to attain even the level of an ordinary motion picture,” Mike Clark wrote for USA Today.

She had a leading role as Chief Elder in “The Giver” (2014).

The Weinstein Company Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges in ‘The Giver.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Summary: Based on the science-fiction novel by Lois Lowry, “The Giver” takes place in the near future, where Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) comes of age in a utopian society that has eliminated all need for emotion.

Streep played a crucial role in the film as the Chief Elder of the society.

Critics felt like “The Giver” was a rushed adaptation that failed to capture the charm of the compelling young-adult novel.

“The problems show up during the climactic action sequences,”Sandra Hall wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “Logic is jettisoned and once that happens, the basic flaws in the whole scenario become all too obvious.”

The actress played Mary Fisher in “She-Devil” (1989).

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep and Ed Begley Jr. in ‘She-Devil.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In “She-Devil,” after romance novelist Mary Fisher (Streep) successfully seduces a married man (Ed Begley Jr.), his wife holds nothing back in seeking her revenge.

Although they championed Streep’s performance, many critics felt like “She-Devil” bordered on being outright offensive rather than funny,

“Meryl Streep is divine in this misguided guilty pleasure,”Neil Cohen wrote for Echo Magazine.

In “Dark Matter” (2008), Streep was university patron Joanna Silver.

First Independent Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Dark Matter.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In “Dark Matter,” a gifted exchange student named Liu Xing (Liu Ye) faces opposition at an American university when his groundbreaking theories on dark matter go against his teacher’s life work.

Streep had a supporting role in the drama as Liu’s benefactor Joanna Silver.

With strange tonal shifts and haphazard plotting, “Dark Matter” made reviewers feel like they were watching two movies at once.

“There is nothing wrong with taking inspiration from actual events, but it’s a tricky business, and ‘Dark Matter’ does no one right by sticking to the shocking conclusion,” Reyhan Harmanci wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

She played Ellen Martin in the dramatic comedy “The Laundromat” (2019).

Netflix Meryl Streep in ‘The Laundromat.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: Based on a true story, “The Laundromat” follows scheming law partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) who make their money helping the super-wealthy get richer. But they face comeuppance when Ellen Martin (Streep) uncovers a big issue.

“The Laundromat” earned mixed reviews from critics, who felt director Steven Soderbergh’s narrative oversimplified a complex issue.

“An intriguingly interpretive if scattershot and tonally uneven attempt to deconstruct the financial and legal arcana contained in the massive data-dump known as the Panama Papers,” wrote Ann Hornaday for The Washington Post.

The actress starred opposite Jack Nicholson in the romantic drama “Heartburn” (1986).

Paramount Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Heartburn.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: In “Heartburn,” renowned food critic Rachel (Streep) marries newspaper columnist Mark (Jack Nicholson), but she quickly realises that she is jumping through hoops to make their marriage work while Mark grows more and more distant.

Although “Heartburn” wasn’t a complete wash with critics, most felt like a film with such reputable actors and a sharp director should have been better.

“Despite engaging performances by Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson, the screen adaptation of Nora Ephron’s popular novel is shallow and wan,” William Wolf wrote for The San Bernardino Sun.

Streep appeared as Corrine Whitman in “Rendition” (2007).

New Line Cinema Meryl Streep in ‘Rendition.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Summary: In the drama “Rendition,” chemical engineer Anwar El-Ibrahimi (Omar Metwally) disappears without a trace on a flight from South Africa to the US. Fearing that he’s been captured, his wife Isabella (Reese Witherspoon) travels to Washington DC to demand answers.

Streep appeared as Corrine Whitman, a superior at the CIA.

“Rendition” hit theatres to mixed reception, with some critics accusing it of being ham-fisted and lacking nuance.

“‘Rendition’ is a barely tolerable narrative masquerading as an important film,” Felicia Feaster wrote for Creative Loafing.

She played a therapist in “Prime” (2005).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Prime.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “Prime,” therapist Lisa Metzger (Streep) is in for a surprise when she realises that her son David (Bryan Greenberg) is dating her favourite client Rafi Gardet (Uma Thurman).

Although some critics said “Prime” was a touch better than most formulaic romantic comedies, others expected more from a film starring Streep and Thurman.

“‘Prime’ is an above average romantic comedy that still doesn’t quite make the grade,” wrote film critic Cole Smithey.

She won an Academy Award for her role in “The Iron Lady” (2012).

The Weinstein Co. Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: “The Iron Lady” tells the story of how Margaret Thatcher (Streep) came to power as the first female prime minister of England as she clashed against male leaders in the political realm.

For critics, the drama itself left much to be desired, but Streep’s tour-de-force performance elevated “The Iron Lady” by leaps and bounds. The role won her the Oscar for best actress.

“What keeps ‘The Iron Lady’ afloat is the mesmerising work of its star,” Leonard Maltin wrote for IndieWire. “As we already know, Streep goes beyond mimicry to fully inhabit her characters, from ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’ to Julia Child.”

In the comedy “Death Becomes Her” (1992), she played Madeline Ashton Menville.

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Death Becomes Her.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In “Death Becomes Her,” famed actress Madeline Ashton Menville (Streep) uses a potion of immortality to compete with her rival Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn). But she realises too late that the ability to live forever comes at a cost.

Even as Streep continued to prove her prowess as a comedic actress, critics felt like “Death Becomes Her” was overblown and relied too heavily on slapstick humour.

“Meryl Streep shines in a glitzy black comedy, but it’s still ‘She-Devil’ with a make-over,” wrote Richard Corliss for Time magazine.

Streep starred as Donna in the movie musical “Mamma Mia” (2008).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Mamma Mia.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In the musical comedy “Mamma Mia,” Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) stumbles upon her mother Donna’s (Streep) old diary and realises that her estranged father could be one of the three men mentioned in the pages. As her wedding approaches, Sophie invites her three possible fathers to their hotel on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi.

Although more cynical critics called “Mamma Mia” flimsy and forced, others let go of narrative critique and allowed themselves to get sucked into the fun of the musical numbers.

“This is entertainment, not a movie,” Jeff Bayer wrote for The Scorecard Review. “And as entertainment goes, ‘Mamma Mia!’ belts it out of the park.”

In the intense drama “The River Wild” (1994), she played Gail.

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon in ‘The River Wild.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: In “The River Wild,” white-water rafter Gail (Streep) and her husband Tom (David Strathairn) take their son on a rafting trip for his 10th birthday. But their family trip goes south when a dangerous criminal (Kevin Bacon) commandeers their raft and forces Gail to navigate raging waters.

Critics cited formulaic plotting and lack of originality as the film’s shortcomings.

Roger Ebertwrote for the Chicago Sun-Times “‘The River Wild’ was constructed from so many ideas, characters and situations recycled from other movies that all the way down the river I kept thinking: Been there. Done that”

She was Susan in “Plenty” (1985).

20th Century Fox Film Corporat Meryl Streep in ‘Plenty.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: In “Plenty,” British housewife Susan (Streep) feels a disconnect growing between her and her family as she looks back on her role during World War II in comparison to her contemporary lifestyle.

Critics were relatively split on their consensus of “Plenty,” with some calling it an illuminating drama and others discounting it as pretentious.

“‘Plenty’ emerges as an absorbing and fastidiously made adaptation of David Hare’s acclaimed play, but also comes off as cold and ultimately unaffecting,” Matt Wolf wrote forVariety.

The actress narrated the documentary “Stolen Childhoods” (2005).

Galen Films Meryl Streep narrated the documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: The documentary “Stolen Childhoods” covers global child labour and exposes the cruel and unthinkable positions of children around the globe. The project was narrated by Streep.

The subject of the documentary was eye-opening for some, but some critics felt like the project itself was perfunctory instead of compelling.

“At times, ‘Stolen’ feels more like a fundraising tool than a theatrical release, but it’s still an effective call to action,”a critic wrote for E!

Streep starred as Karen Blixen in “Out of Africa” (1985).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in ‘Out of Africa.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: Based on the memoir by Karen Blixen, the romance “Out of Africa” centres on Blixen (Streep) and hunter Denys (Redford) as they fall in love against the backdrop of Nairobi, Kenya.

Although many admitted that the film was beautiful to look at, critics felt like “Out of Africa” often prioritised sweeping cinematography over character depth and sincerity.

“Despite its technical assurance and some strong performances, this is a film that favours spectacular landscapes over emotional depth,” Neil Smith wrote for Total Film.

She was in a love triangle with Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin in “It’s Complicated” (2009).

Universal Pictures Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep in ‘It’s Complicated.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “It’s Complicated,” Jane (Streep) backslides into a relationship with her ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin) as she’s falling for her contractor Adam (Steve Martin). She soon finds herself caught between the two, all while trying to keep her affair with her ex-husband hidden from their kids.

Filled with laughs and charismatic leads, “It’s Complicated” was enjoyed by critics, even if it didn’t shatter genre expectations.

“Streep is as enjoyable as ever, and if laughs count for anything, this is one of the better romantic comedies of the season,” Anna Smith wrote for Time Out.

The actress played opposite Nicholson again in “Ironweed” (1987).

Vestron Video Meryl Streep in ‘Ironweed.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: Set during the Great Depression in the 1930s, “Ironweed” centres on Francis Phelan (Nicholson), a retired athlete estranged from his family. While coming to terms with his past, Francis seeks solace from his girlfriend Helen (Streep).

“Ironweed” was received as a powerfully rendered, but awfully bleak, period drama.

Desson Thomson wrote for The Washington Post, “‘Ironweed’ is decent fare, not excellent. It gets by on the strength of the unexpected.”

Streep played Molly Gilmore in the romantic drama “Falling in Love” (1984).

Paramount Home Video Meryl Streep in ‘Falling in Love.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: In “Falling in Love,” artist Molly Gilmore (Streep) and architect Frank Raftis (Robert De Niro) can’t deny that they share a certain spark when a mail-delivery error causes them to meet – even though they’re both married to committed partners.

De Niro and Streep had solid chemistry, but critics felt like the directing style was mismatched with its overt close-ups and punishingly long sequences.

“The close-up just won’t go away,” Paul Attanasio wrote for The Washington Post. “It’s odd that [Ulu] Grosbard is known as an actor’s director, because no actor can take this kind of relentless pressure … you get Streep’s whole performance, outtakes and all.”

She made a cameo as herself in the comedy “Stuck on You” (2003).

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep in ‘Stuck on You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Summary: In the comedy “Stuck on You,” conjoined twins Bob (Matt Damon) and Walt Tenor (Greg Kinnear) run a diner together until Walt convinces his introverted brother to move to Hollywood with him.

Streep had a brief cameo appearance in the film as herself.

Directed by Bobby and Peter Farrelly, “Stuck on You” had the Farrellys’ trademark silly humour and heart, even if some critics felt like it was too much.

“What first feels like thin skit material gets funnier and sweeter,” David Ansen wrote for Newsweek. “Damon and Kinnear make a terrific team.”

In “The Ant Bully” (2006), she voiced the Queen Ant.

Warner Bros. Pictures Meryl Streep voiced a character in ‘The Ant Bully.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Summary: In the animated comedy “The Ant Bully,” Lucas Nickle (voiced by Zach Tyler) gets a new perspective on life when he is shrunk down to the size of an insect and welcomed into an ant colony.

Streep voiced the Queen Ant, who helps Lucas as he tries to become human-sized again.

Although some critics felt like the animation wasn’t entirely on the same level as other works of its time, most reviewers felt like it was a creative and humorous family adventure.

“It’s imaginative and amusing with its engaging characters and nicely crafted animation, even though the ants themselves are visually the least interesting,” Louise Keller wrote for Urban Cinefile.

She played museum curator Brooke Reynolds in “Still of the Night” (1982).

MGM Meryl Streep in ‘Still of the Night.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: In the drama “Still of the Night,” doctor Sam Rice (Roy Scheider) accidentally puts his life in harm’s way when he falls for the bewitching museum curator Brooke Reynolds (Streep) and realises that she has suspicious connections to a murdered patient.

Streep and Scheider gave their roles their all, but critics thought “Still of the Night” was a solid B-movie when it came to twists and building suspense.

“Despite the great performances, this thriller ends up becoming a cliché when it fails to propose authentic novelties,” Diego Galán wrote for El País.

In “Music of the Heart” (1999), she starred as Roberta.

Miramax Meryl Streep in ‘Music of the Heart.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: In “Music of the Heart,” after moving to East Harlem and becoming a violin instructor at an underfunded public school, Roberta (Streep) struggles to connect with her students. But as the years go by, Roberta becomes an unlikely pillar in her community.

Although some critics wrote “Music of the Heart” off as a well-meaning morality tale, the majority of critics were blown away by Streep’s central performance.

“Meryl dominates the proceedings,” Derek Adams wrote for Time Out. “She simply disappears into the role, and the movie, for all its educational impulses, becomes about watching her do it.”

Streep narrated the polar bear documentary “To the Arctic” (2012).

Warner Bros. Pictures Meryl Streep narrated ‘To the Arctic.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: Narrated by Streep, the documentary “To the Arctic” traces the journey of a mother polar bear and her two cubs as they fight for survival traversing the Arctic.

Several critics felt like the environmental messaging lacked nuance, but other reviewers connected with the central story of the struggling polar bear family.

“The film is beautifully made, and you will not be astonished to learn Meryl Streep’s narration is perfect, latching on as it does to the theme of nature’s mums trying to keep their kids safe,”Chris Hewitt wrote for the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

She played rock singer Ricki Randazzo in “Ricki and the Flash” (2015).

TriStar Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Ricki and the Flash.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: Rock singer Ricki Randazzo (Streep) has no problem commanding a stage, but she realises she has some work to do when it comes to mothering. Returning home to make amends after her life on the road, Ricki tries to reconnect with her daughter Julie (Mamie Gummer).

This movie didn’t win any awards, but Streep’s likable performance at the heart of “Ricki and the Flash” was enough for most critics.

“Without Streep at its centre, this might have seemed a flimsy confection,” Geoffrey Macnab wrote for the Independent. “But she plays the rock singer with the utter conviction and fearlessness that she brings to all her roles, however unlikely they seem.”

In “Dancing at Lughnasa” (1998), she was Kate Mundy.

Sony Pictures Classics Meryl Streep in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: Adapted from the play by Brian Friel, “Dancing at Lughnasa” centres on an unconventional Irish family. Streep starred as Kate Mundy, the eldest sister of six siblings.

For “Dancing at Lughnasa,” the main complaint among critics was the script itself, but the production and acting were noteworthy.

“This material could have made a solid one-act play, but Friel has drawn it out into a full-length work which sags in the middle,” Stanley Kauffmann wrote for The New Republic. “But, Friel apart, the making of the film is impressive.”

She played Violet Weston in “August: Osage County” (2013).

Claire Folger / The Weinstein Company Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep in ‘August: Osage County.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Summary: After her husband goes missing, Violet Weston (Streep) gathers her large, dysfunctional family under one roof, including her daughters, Barabra (Julia Roberts), Ivy (Julianne Nicholson), and Karen (Juliette Lewis).

Jam-packed with characters and drastic tonal shifts, “August: Osage County” made some critics feeling like the film itself left something to be desired – even as Roberts and Streep shined in their roles.

“Slow but bolstered by the scene-chewing relish of Streep and Roberts, ‘August: Osage County’ tries but fails to be the next great take on American kitchen-sink drama,” wrote Sophie Wing for One Room With A View.

Streep was interviewed for the documentary “Wrestling With Angels: Playwright Tony Kushner” (2006).

PBS Meryl Streep appeared in the documentary ‘Wrestling With Angels: Playwright Tony Kushner.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Summary: In “Wrestling With Angels: Playwright Tony Kushner,” filmmaker Freida Lee Mock details the career and personal life of renowned writer Tony Kushner and his influence on the world of theatre.

Streep was interviewed for the project due to her theatrical background with Kushner.

Although a few critics mentioned that “Wrestling With Angels” appeared biased, many felt like its admiring lens of Kushner was a strength and not a failing.

“This is an exceedingly friendly portrait, a disarming one, too,”Wesley Morris wrote for The Boston Globe. “The filmmaker invites us to reconsider the author as someone warmer and less intimidating than his body of work.”

The documentary “A Fierce Green Fire” (2013) was narrated by Streep.

First Run Features Meryl Streep also narrated the documentary ‘A Fierce Green Fire.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Summary: Narrated by Streep, the documentary “A Fierce Green Fire” details the environmental movement from its grassroots beginnings to its contemporary position as a call for global activism.

A few critics felt like the focus of the documentary could have been sharper, but many more were moved by “A Fierce Green Fire” and felt called to action.

“A worthy reminder of how much has been done to help heal our planet’s ecological woes as well as how much remains to be achieved,” Gary Goldstein wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

She played the Witch in “Into the Woods” (2014).

Walt Disney Pictures Meryl Streep as the Witch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: In the fantasy musical “Into the Woods,” a Witch (Streep) requests four items from a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) in order to lift a dreadful curse on their family. As they trek into the forest, the pair comes across fairy-tale figures like Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford) and Cinderella (Anna Kendrick).

Clever and delightfully rendered, “Into the Woods” won over most critics with its charming cast.

“When it comes to navigating how to be both a family-friendly holiday crowd pleaser and a faithful adaptation of a tricky but profound musical, ‘Into the Woods’ is mostly golden,” Sophie Gilbert wrote for The Atlantic.

Streep appeared in “Theatre of War” (2008), a behind-the-scenes look at the play “Mother Courage.”

White Buffalo Entertainment Meryl Streep in ‘Theatre of War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: The documentary “Theatre of War” sweeps back the curtain of live theatre to detail the preproduction and eventual staging of The Public Theatre’s adaptation of “Mother Courage.”

Streep is central to the documentary as the lead actress of the production.

The majority of critics were engrossed by the play itself, as well as the themes and political topics that arose during its creation.

“For theatre lovers in general, this documentary – a look at a high-powered production of a modern classic and a chance to watch Meryl Streep build a character – is intriguing and educational,”Walter V. Addiego wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

She was Aunt Josephine in “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (2004).

Paramount Pictures Meryl Streep as Aunt Josephine.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: Based on the acclaimed children’s series, “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows the Baudelaire orphans Violet (Emily Browning), Klaus (Liam Aiken), and Sunny (Kara and Shelby Hoffman) as they are whisked from guardian to guardian and pursued by the villainous Count Olaf (Jim Carrey).

In the film, Streep portrayed Aunt Josephine, a paranoid relative who takes them in.

True to the spirit of the original books, the film adaptation was comically dark and uniquely sinister, according to critics.

“This film is endlessly dark and gloomy for a kids’ story,” reported film critic Kevin Carr. “But somehow, it works.”

In “Suffragette” (2015), she portrayed Emmeline Pankhurst.

Focus Features Meryl Streep in ‘Suffragette.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: Inspired by true events, “Suffragette” finds working wife Maud (Carey Mulligan) falling into step with activist Emmeline Pankhurst (Streep) amidst the growing feminist movement in early-20th century England.

A handful of critics had a lukewarm reaction to the drama, but the majority of reviewers felt inspired by the characters and their struggle.

“Overall, ‘Suffragette’ is compelling, emotive filmmaking with [Carey] Mulligan delivering a standout performance,” Katie Smith-Wong wrote for Flick Fest.

In the drama “Silkwood” (1983), she depicted Karen Silkwood.

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep in ‘Silkwood.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: Based on true events, “Silkwood” follows nuclear-safety activist and lab technician Karen Silkwood who suspects her employer is being negligent and endangering the lives of many. As she grapples with radiation poisoning, Karen pursues her an independent investigation.

“Silkwood” shined due to its powerhouse cast, powerful story, and strong writing, according to critics.

“A top notch cast, and a strong, Oscar nominated script by Nora Ephron and Alice Arlen, keep ‘Silkwood’ from sliding into cliche ‘Lifetime movie of the week’ territory,” Matthew Lucas wrote for From the Front Row.

In “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001), she was the voice of Blue Mecha.

DreamWorks Meryl Streep voiced Blue Mecha in ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: In a distant future, an artificially intelligent boy named David (Haley Joel Osment) longs to be human in a society where people and sentient robots live side-by-side.

Streep had a supporting role in the film as the voice of Blue Mecha, a robotic figure David mistakes for a fairy-tale-like character.

Considered long and drawn out by some critics, the science-fiction film still had merit in some reviewers’ eyes.

“Flawed, to be sure, but beautifully crafted, unimaginably complex, visually dazzling, rich with metaphor and deeply affecting,” R.L. Shaffer wrote for IGN.

One of her most memorable roles was as Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006).

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: Set in the world of high fashion,“The Devil Wears Prada” follows assistant Andrea (Anne Hathaway) as she competes with her coworker Emily (Blunt) for the attention of their cold and calculating boss Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Although it sometimes toed a fine line between comedy and career drama, the film was praised for its lead performances.

“The real joy is in a smolderingly sinister turn by Meryl Streep as Andy’s egomaniacal boss,” Stella Papamichael wrote for the BBC.

In “Hope Springs” (2012), the actress played Kay.

Sony Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Hope Springs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “Hope Springs,” Kay (Streep) attempts to ignite a spark in her relationship with her husband Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones). After decades of marriage, the two fly off to attend a couples-therapy retreat hosted by renowned specialist Doctor Feld (Steve Carell)

Critics felt like “Hope Springs” was far from Jones or Streep’s best work, but it was indicative of their talent and chemistry.

“It’s tough to come up with new superlatives for Meryl Streep, but the 63-year-old actress delivers her most frankly sexual performance yet in ‘Hope Springs,'” Rafer Guzman wrote for Newsday.

Streep won an Oscar for her performance as Sophie Zawistowska in “Sophie’s Choice” (1982).

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Meryl Streep and Peter MacNicol in ‘Sophie’s Choice.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: Set in the 1940s, aspiring author Stingo (Peter MacNicol) travels to New York and befriends chemist Nathan (Kevin Kline) and Polish refugee Sophie (Streep). As they spend more time together, Stingo sees cracks unfolding in Nathan and Sophie’s relationship as she harbours a dark secret.

Called both tragic and riveting, “Sophie’s Choice” rewarded patient viewers with an emotional and well-earned conclusion.

“‘Sophie’s Choice’ is a rare film, literate, deeply moving and gifted with an absolutely awe-inspiring performance by Meryl Streep,” Bob Thomas reported for the Associated Press.

Streep played Anne Marie in the drama “Julia” (1977).

20th Century Fox Film Corporation Meryl Streep in ‘Julia.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: In “Julia,” playwright Lillian (Jane Fonda) and her lifelong friend Julia (Redgrave) work together to combat Nazis in Germany during World War II by smuggling money for the resistance.

Streep played a supporting character named Anne Marie.

The dramatic narrative sometimes lost focus, but critics felt like the starring performances overcame uneven plotting.

“‘Julia’ lacks dramatic focus, reflecting confusion as to what exactly Lillian Hellman’s memory text is about, but the actresses, especially Vanessa Redgrave, are fascinating,”wrote film critic Emanuel Levy.

She portrayed famous chef Julia Child in “Julie and Julia” (2009).

Columbia Pictures Meryl Streep as Julia Child.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: “Julie and Julia” transcends time to compare the early career of chef Julia Child (Streep) in 1950s Paris with the life of aspiring writer Julie Powell (Amy Adams) in early 2000s New York. Inspired by Child, Julie decides to master every recipe in her cookbook within a year.

Critics praised “Julie and Julia” as a cheerful mix of charming leads and impeccable writing.

“‘Julie and Julia’ was pure entertainment,” Ed Koch wrote for The Atlantic. “The title of this film should be amended to Julie, Julia, and Nora. Nora Ephron’s script and direction, along with the performances of Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, add up to one joyous picture.”

The actress played both Sarah and Anna in “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981).

MGM Home Entertainment Meryl Streep in ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: Cutting back and forth between 19th-century England and present day, “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” tells the Victorian romance of Charles (Irons) and Sarah (Streep) and the contemporary filming of the same story, with movie actors Mike (Irons) and Anna (Streep).

By trusting viewers to follow the drama without too much hand-holding, the film pulled off an intelligent narrative, per critics.

“‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’ is a beautiful film to look at, and remarkably well-acted,” Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Streep had a supporting role as Topsy in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018).

Disney Meryl Streep in ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: In the long-awaited sequel to the classic Disney film “Mary Poppins” (1964), magical nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) returns to uplift the Banks family with the help of Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), the lamplighter.

Streep had a supporting role in the movie musical as Mary’s cousin Topsy.

Colourful and brimming with nostalgia, “Mary Poppins Returns” could never top the classic, but it reminded critics what they loved about the original.

“As wonderful as the original, telling a new story with equally important lessons about family, love, and hope,” wrote Danielle Gensburg for the Chicago Reader.

She briefly reprised her role as Donna in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep as Donna.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: In the sequel to “Mamma Mia,” Sophie (Seyfried) grapples with the unexpected passing of her mother Donna (Streep). As she reminisces with old friends, stories told through flashbacks bring Donna’s past to light.

Streep made a brief appearance as Donna in the sequel.

Notably broad and sometimes silly, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” indulged in its lighthearted sense of fun and captured the hearts of most critics.

“‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ for all its faults, has a musty charm and even, for reasons that involve Meryl Streep, a hint of heartbreak,” Anthony Lane wrote for The New Yorker.

In “The Manchurian Candidate” (2004), she was Eleanor Shaw.

Paramount Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘The Manchurian Candidate.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: In the psychological thriller “The Manchurian Candidate,” war veteran Ben Marco (Denzel Washington) stumbles upon a global conspiracy when he draws a connection between Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber), his mother Senator Eleanor Shaw (Streep), and an army-implemented brainwashing technology.

Most critics were in agreement that the remake matched, or maybe even surpassed the quality of the original film from 1962.

BBC reporter Nev Pierce called it “a polished remake of a 60s classic.”

She played Clarissa Vaughan in “The Hours” (2002).

Miramax Films Meryl Streep in ‘The Hours.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: Three different women come together in unexpected ways in the novel-based drama “The Hours.” As Virginia Woolf (Nicole Kidman) writes a novel in 1923, Laura Brown (Julianne Moore) reads it in 1949, and book editor Clarissa Vaughn (Streep) connects it to modern-day New York.

The movie’s time shifts and multiple leads felt dizzying during some scenes, but many critics urged viewers to stick with “The Hours” to the end.

“Lyrical and surprisingly uplifting – if you’re willing to invest full attention,” Stella Papamichael wrote for the BBC.

She appeared in the documentary “I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale” (2009).

Oscilloscope Laboratories Meryl Streep was interviewed for the documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: In “I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale,” director Richard Shepard explores Cazale’s esteemed acting career, from “The Godfather” (1972) to “The Deer Hunter” (1978). Due to an early death from cancer in 1978, Cazale did not have a long career as an actor, but he certainly had an impressive one.

Streep met Cazale in the mid-1970s, she was interviewed for the documentary to touch upon their romantic relationship and their work together.

Short but not small in scope, the documentary had critics welcoming the deep dive into the actor’s life and enviable career.

“This is an extraordinary work; it runs just under 40 minutes, but the devotion, adoration, love and joy expressed here is clear and true,” Jeffrey M. Anderson wrote for Combustible Celluloid.

In the religious drama “Doubt” (2008), she starred as Sister Aloysius Beauvier.

Miramax Amy Adams and Meryl Streep in ‘Doubt.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: In Bronx, New York 1964, Catholic-school principal Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Streep) makes waves in their religious community when she accuses local priest Father Brendan Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman) of sexual assault.

Critics said this film may be slow in the beginning, but its layered and emotional performances built to an explosive conclusion.

“‘Doubt’ is simply, engrossingly thought-provoking and, despite its subdued appearance, is one of the brightest films of the year,” Nikki Baughan wrote for her blog Roll Credits.

Streep played Altha Carter in “The Homesman” (2014).

Roadside Attractions Meryl Streep in ‘The Homesman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: In this Western drama that’s based on a novel, Mary Bee Cuddy (Hilary Swank) and her partner George Briggs (Jones) transport three women across the Nebraska wilderness so that they can seek refuge with kindly Altha Carter (Streep).

A few critics felt that the movie’s narrative could have been stronger, but that the lead stars of “The Horseman” earned a rush of praise from others.

“Swank and Streep are big stars with famous faces, and yet disappear into their roles; these characters convey both quiet strength and gentle kindness,” Moira MacDonald wrote for The Seattle Times.

The actress portrayed Yolanda Johnson in “A Prairie Home Companion” (2006).

New Line Cinema Lily Tomlin, Meryl Streep, and Lindsay Lohan in ‘A Prairie Home Companion.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Summary: In “A Prairie Home Companion,” cast members of a radio variety show, including Yolanda Johnson (Streep), Lola Johnson (Lindsay Lohan), and Dusty (Woody Harrelson), gather in Minnesota’s Fitzgerald Theatre to put on their last live production.

Critics called “A Prairie Home Companion” a joyful exploration of show business.

Andrew Sarris wrote for The Observer that the film “sparkles with a magic all its own as an engagingly performed piece of Midwestern whimsy and stoicism.”

In “Postcards from the Edge” (1990), she was Suzanne Vale.

Columbia Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Postcards from the Edge.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Carrie Fisher, “Postcards from the Edge” follows Suzanne Vale (Streep), an actress who leaves rehab to live with her famous mother, Doris Mann (Shirley MacLaine).

Critics loved the witty nature of the screenplay – which was also penned by Fisher – coupled with Streep’s likable lead performance.

“Streep gives the most fully articulated comic performance of her career, the one she’s always hinted at and made us hope for,”Hal Hinson wrote for The Washington Post.

Streep played Lee in “Marvin’s Room” (1996).

Miramax Films Meryl Streep in ‘Marvin’s Room.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: After taking care of her father for 20 years, devoted daughter Bessie (Diane Keaton) is diagnosed with leukemia in the family drama “Marvin’s Room.” In need of a bone-marrow transplant, Bessie is forced to ask her estranged sister Lee (Streep) for help.

Critics called “Marvin’s Room” a treasure trove of rich acting performances.

“Any movie with Meryl Streep is an occasion, but when you add Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hume Cronyn and Gwen Verdon, you’ve got an embarrassment of riches,” Edward Gutmann wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

She narrated the Hurricane Katrina documentary “Hurricane on the Bayou” (2006).

Audubon Nature Institute Meryl Streep narrated ‘Hurricane on the Bayou.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: Narrated by Streep, the environmental documentary “Hurricane on the Bayou” chronicles the destruction left after Hurricane Katrina through news footage, eye witness accounts, and interviews with local musicians in New Orleans.

Educational with an ultimately hopeful conclusion, the documentary earned solid reviews from critics.

“A convincing and entertaining argument for the importance of preserving Louisiana’s wetlands,” Bob Townsend wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The actress played Karen Traynor in “The Seduction of Joe Tynan” (1979).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘The Seduction of Joe Tynan.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Summary: In the comedic drama “The Seduction of Joe Tynan,” US Senator Joe Tynan (Alan Alda) puts his long-term marriage in jeopardy when he falls for an attorney named Karen Traynor (Streep).

“The Seduction of Joe Tynan” earned praise for its strong acting choices and direction.

“[Jerry]Schatzberg directs the film with a sleek yet relaxed precision that mirrors Joe’s own breezy confidence,” Richard Brody wrote for The New Yorker.

She appeared in the Hollywood documentary “This Changes Everything” (2018).

Good Deed Entertainment Meryl Streep was interviewed in the documentary about women’s rights.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: The documentary “This Changes Everything” explores the lack of diversity and inclusion of women in Hollywood from both sides of the camera. Streep was interviewed for the documentary alongside celebrities like Shonda Rhimes, Sandra Oh, and Natalie Portman.

Reviewers said “This Changes Everything” was a riveting and revealing look at modern gender inequality in Hollywood.

“It’s an exercise in storytelling that evolves quickly into a valuable lesson for anyone who purports to be a feminist, an ally or a film and television lover,” Anne T. Donahue wrote for The Globe and Mail. “You’ll never watch either the same way again.”

Streep played the titular character in “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016).

Paramount Pictures Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In the musical comedy “Florence Foster Jenkins,” wealthy heiress Florence Foster Jenkins (Streep) enlists the help of her manager St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant) in her mission to become a world-renowned opera singer.

Despite the silliness inherent to the film’s story, critics found the main character’s journey relatable and surprisingly heartfelt.

“That’s where the film truly succeeds: [director] Stephen Frears doesn’t treat Florence like a joke, and neither does Streep,”Kate Erbland wrote for IndieWire.

In “The Post” (2018), she portrayed newspaper publisher Kay Graham.

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep in ‘The Post.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: Based on a true story, “The Post” follows Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) and her editor, Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race against the staff of The New York Times to expose a massive political scandal that stretches back decades.

Critics fawned over “The Post” for its timely nature, powerhouse cast, and satisfying story.

“This is Streep’s movie, and not because she is typically excellent,” Matthew Norman wrote for the London Evening Standard. “She owns it because Graham is the only character on a journey of self-discovery.”

She won her first Academy Award for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979).

Columbia Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep in ‘Kramer vs. Kramer.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In the marriage drama “Kramer vs. Kramer,” Joanna Kramer (Streep) forces her husband Michael (Dustin Hoffman) to take care of their 6-year-old son Billy for the first time when she sets out to find a career and secure a brighter future for their family.

The well-rounded drama was praised by critics as a triple threat of strong writing, acting, and direction.

“What [Robert] Benton achieved with his screenplay he intensified with his direction,” Arthur Knight wrote for The Hollywood Reporter. “Each performance is a minor miracle of perfection – not only Hoffman and Streep, [who] dominate the picture, but each of the supporting roles as well.”

Streep played Kate Gulden in “One True Thing” (1998).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep and Renée Zellweger in ‘One True Thing.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In the family drama “One True Thing,” Harvard graduate Ellen Gulden (Renée Zellweger) is called home to help care for her mother Kate (Streep) in the wake of a major surgery.

Critics praised “One True Thing” for celebrating the seemingly routine parts of life and creating a nuanced portrait of family tension.

“‘One True Thing’ demonstrates that the power of simple things, the transcendent nature of the ordinary, can make for riveting filmmaking,” wrote Kenneth Turan for the Los Angeles Times.

The actress narrated the documentary “Girl Rising” (2013).

Netflix Meryl Streep also narrated ‘Girl Rising.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In the documentary “Girl Rising,” various directors share vignettes of young girls around the world who are rising up within their communities to fight for equal education. Streep joined other actresses like Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Kerry Washington in narrating different segments.

“Girl Rising” was heralded by reviewers as ambitious and moving.

“Illuminating and ultimately hopeful, despite the horrible circumstances depicted, ‘Girl Rising’ stands as a testament to the power of information,” Glenn Whipp wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

She starred as Francesca Johnson in “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995).

Warner Bros. Meryl Streep in ‘The Bridges of Madison County.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In “The Bridges of Madison County” National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) arrives in Madison County to photograph nearby bridges. While in town, Kincaid has a brief but passionate affair with local housewife Francesca Johnson (Streep).

A carefully crafted love story that was well-adapted from a novel “The Bridges of Madison County” was called one of Eastwood’s most vulnerable films as an actor and director.

“The result, if rather thin and certainly far from a masterpiece, is nevertheless quite lovely,” Jay Boyar wrote for the Orlando Sentinel. “This affecting little film is easily one of Eastwood’s best efforts as a director.”

The actress was interviewed for the documentary “Every Act of Life.”

Floating World Pictures ‘Every Act of Life’ details the life and work of playwright Terrence McNally.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: The documentary “Every Act of Life” takes a retrospective look at the life and career of Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who died in 2020. Streep was interviewed for the film about her working relationship with McNally.

“Every Act of Life” was received as a sweeping documentary and fitting tribute to McNally’s career.

“McNally’s life has the sweep of an epic novel, except that the novel’s inevitable movie version could never have as much star power as his life did,” Ren Jender wrote for The Village Voice.

Streep played Susan Orlean in “Adaptation.” (2002).

Sony Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Adaptation.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: “Adaptation.” centres on screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) as he tries to make headway on his next film script. But when his twin brother Donald (also Cage) moves in with him, writer’s block ensues.

Critics applauded the inventive nature of the screenplay – written by the real-life Charlie and Donald Kaufman – and director Spike Jonze’s vision.

“It’s the sort of movie that keeps reinventing itself and nudging us in the ribs as it does,” Eleanor Ringel Cater wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009), she voiced Mrs. Fox.

20th Century Fox Meryl Streep voiced Mrs. Fox in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

92%

Summary: After stealing from local farmers, smooth-talking Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) promises his wife Mrs. Fox (voiced by Streep) that he will save their community and set things right.

Critics praised Wes Anderson’s delicate attention to detail and the delightful cast of voice actors he assembled.

“There’s always a gag, a visual, a line delivery or something else happening on-screen to capture your interest, and you could watch it half-a-dozen times and still not capture every detail,”Douglas Laman wrote for The Spool.

She was part of the star-studded cast in “The Deer Hunter” (1978).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘The Deer Hunter.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Set in Clairton, Pennsylvania, “The Deer Hunter” depicts how the Vietnam War impacts a tight-knit trio of friends – Michael (De Niro), Steven (John Savage), and Nick (Christopher Walken) – and their small town.

Streep had a central role in “The Deer Hunter” as Linda, Nick’s fiancée.

The film, which would go on to win five Academy Awards, wowed critics with its poetic depiction of war and friendship.

“To my mind, ‘The Deer Hunter’ is a major achievement in American movies,” Arthur Knight wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

Streep played Lindy Chamberlain in “A Cry in the Dark” (1988).

Warner Home Video Sam Neill and Meryl Streep in ‘A Cry in the Dark.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Based on true events, “A Cry in the Dark” (also known as “Evil Angels”) centres upon mother Lindy Chamberlain (Streep) who was accused of murdering her daughter. The movie follows Lindy as she attempts to prove her innocence, and that her baby was taken by a wild dingo.

Critics were blown away by Streep’s lead performance and said it paired perfectly with Fred Schepisi’s direction.

“Streep’s beauty and talent and director Fred Schepisi’s intelligence are both shown to best advantage, without easy points or grandstanding,” Jonathan Rosenbaum wrote for the Chicago Reader.

In comedic drama “Manhattan” (1979) she played Jill.

United Artists Meryl Streep in ‘Manhattan.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: In “Manhattan,” New York City is painted as a beautiful oasis for artists and free spirits, but the reality is much less romantic. One storyline of the film follows author Jill (Streep) as she writes a scathing tell-all about her ex-husband.

Boasting gorgeous cinematography and an inimitable cast, “Manhattan” was a critical darling.

“‘Manhattan’ is a great film about love in and love for New York,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

She portrayed Aunt March in “Little Women” (2019).

Sony Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” centres on the March sisters – Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) – as they come of age during the American Civil War.

Streep had a memorable appearance in the film as their shrewd relative Aunt March.

“Little Women” was heralded as a unique take on a beloved story that served as a love letter to its characters.

“Greta Gerwig’s take on Louisa May Alcott’s novel is intelligent and fleet, refreshing if not radical, and as organic in its feminist convictions as it is in its depiction of close-knit sororal love,” Phillippa Snow wrote for The New Republic.

Streep played Julia in “Defending Your Life” (1991).

Warner Bros. Meryl Streep and Albert Brooks in ‘Defending Your Life.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In “Defending Your Life,” advertising executive Daniel Miller (Albert Brooks) dies in a car crash and finds himself waking up in the otherworldly realm of Judgement City. Forced to defend his life choices, Daniel succeed in moving on to the afterlife or face being sent back to Earth to start all over.

Streep played Julia, another soul caught in purgatory.

“Defending Your Life” was adored by reviewers who praised the film as sweet, sincere, and genuinely funny.

Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times, “The movie is funny in a warm, fuzzy way, and it has a splendidly satisfactory ending.”

In the documentary “Everything Is Copy” (2016), she appeared as herself.

HBO The documentary centered on the life and work of Nora Ephron.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: “Everything Is Copy” is a documentary by writer/director Jacob Bernstein, who explores the famed career and family life of his late mother Nora Ephron. Streep was interviewed alongside numerous actors, like Hanks and Meg Ryan, for her involvement in Ephron’s work.

Critics painted “Everything Is Copy” as a personal and emotionally moving documentary.

“If this film inspires viewers to rush out to find copies of Ephron’s collected essays, or ‘Heartburn,’ it will be an especially fitting legacy,” Moira MacDonald wrote for The Seattle Times.

She narrated excerpts from the personal journals of Elizabeth Murray in “Everybody Knows … Elizabeth Murray” (2017).

RubyRed Productions Meryl Streep also narrated ‘Everybody Knows … Elizabeth Murray.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: In the documentary “Everybody Knows … Elizabeth Murray,” director Kristi Zea details the incredible career of painter Elizabeth Murray through a compilation of home movies, interviews with fellow artists, and personal journals read aloud by Streep.

“Everybody Knows … Elizabeth Murray” earned warm praise from critics who were discovering the artist for the first time or falling in love with her work all over again.

“The movie shows the great variety of Murray’s always vivid, colourful work, and culminates with a triumph not just for Murray but also, as the film takes pains to point out, for women in American art: a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art,”Glenn Kenny wrote for The New York Times.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.