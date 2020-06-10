Chefs share the best and worst meals to make with ground beef

Insider asked chefs for some of the best and worst ways to use ground beef in meals.

The experts said you should avoid using prepackaged ground beef to make burgers or beef stroganoff.

Making tacos, soups, and meat-based sauces are easy, filling ways to enjoy ground beef.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ground beef is a versatile ingredient, but using it the wrong way can be a recipe for disaster.

Insider spoke with professional chefs to find out their favourite ways to use ground beef and which ground beef recipes you should avoid.

Here are six of the best and four of the worst meals to make using ground beef.

Bolognese sauce with pasta is simple and delicious.

Pixabay Bolognese sauce usually contains meat, and it’s great to make in bulk.

Chef Palak Patel of the Institute of Culinary Education told Insider that one of his favourite easy weeknight dinner solutions is a hearty Bolognese or Italian meat sauce served over pasta.

“It’s very easy to make a small or large batch to freeze for later,” said Patel. “Because all you have to do is combine ground beef with herbs and tomato, you can cook it slowly on the stovetop, slow-cooker, or even an Instant Pot.”

For a lighter version of this dish that’s perfect for warmer months, use fresh tomatoes instead of canned when making the sauce.

Ground beef tacos are easily customisable.

Billie Schwab Dunn/Insider You can add shredded cheese, cumin, and peppers to add flavour to your tacos.

Chef Jessica Randhawa of The Forked Spoon told Insider that ground beef makes for a scrumptious taco filling.

“Ground beef tacos are easy to make at home and can be full of flavour. Plus, you can control the fat content based on your personal needs by choosing leaner or fattier ground beef,” said Randhawa.

You can make an easy taco filling by simmering ground beef with tomato sauce and spices like chilli flakes, paprika, garlic powder, and cumin. Add chopped vegetables or shredded cheese for extra flavour.

Cajun rice is a cheap and filling way to enjoy ground beef.

Shutterstock You can control the spice levels of your Cajun rice.

Cajun rice, also known as dirty rice for its colour, is a traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with seasoned rice, chopped peppers, and spiced meat such as ground beef.

“Cajun rice is a great way to use ground beef,” said Randhawa. “Though it’s usually known as a spicy dish, you can omit spicy ingredients like jalapeño if you’re sensitive to heat.”

In addition to being a versatile meal that can easily be scaled up or down to feed groups of different sizes, Cajun rice is an ideal way to use up different cuts of meat. Toss in leftover steak, sausage, or even chicken gizzards.

Meatballs are a classic way to showcase quality ground beef.

Nicole Raucheisen/Insider Meatballs can be simmered in a range of different sauces.

Private chef and recipe developer Mila Furman of Girl and The Kitchen told inside that meatballs are the ideal way to use high-quality ground beef.

“Meatballs are one of the most versatile meals to have in your artillery as a chef,” said Furman. “They’re super simple to put together and will always be a hit for the whole table.”

Whether you’re making classic meatballs with tomato sauce or whipping up a batch of creamy Swedish meatballs, using ground beef with a slightly higher percentage of fat will keep your meatballs juicy and tender.

Add ground beef to soup for an unconventional way to get some extra protein.

Shutterstock You can use ground beef to prepare lasagna soup.

If you’re struggling to think of ways to use up a small portion of leftover ground beef, tipping it into a soup may just be the answer.

“Using ground beef in soups isn’t just for chilli,” said Furman. “Add ground beef, especially in the form of leftover meatballs, into soup with plenty of hearty vegetables for a complete meal.”

Lasagna keeps ground beef from tasting dry or overcooked.

Bernd Juergens/Shutterstock Lasagna can keep your ground beef moist and flavorful.

A great way to infuse prepackaged ground beef with tons of moisture and flavour is to bake it into a lasagna.

“Lasagna is a versatile ground beef meal because it’s very hearty and works well with all kinds of veggies, like mushrooms, squash, or corn,” Patel told Insider. “Plus, you can add a fried egg on top to turn leftovers into a weekend brunch.”

On the other hand, you shouldn’t use a typical package of ground beef to make burgers.

Shutterstock If you want to make burgers, consider splurging on high-quality ground beef.

Patel said that using an average grocery store package of ground beef to make burgers is a mistake.

“It is important to know the type of beef that you’re buying,” said Patel. “Prepackaged grocery store ground beef is not processed daily or in-house, so the resulting burgers tend to be dry and chewy.”

Instead of grabbing a styrofoam package of ground beef, ask the deli or butcher to grind a portion of quality beef for you. Cuts such as chuck steak usually have a better ratio of fat to lean meat, which makes for a juicier burger.

It can be difficult to make good beef stroganoff with ground beef.

LeeAnn White/Shutterstock Beef stroganoff works better with a different form of meat.

Beef stroganoff is traditionally made with sautéed pieces of whole beef, but some recipes call for ground beef instead. Unfortunately, this variation is hard to get right.

“This is a very classic recipe for ground beef, but often the beef is left bland and dry, while the delicate egg noodles are overcooked,” said Patel.

Patel also cautioned that if the ratio of cream to beef is not balanced, this dish can become overly creamy and even soggy.

Steak tartare is tricky to prepare at home, and it isn’t always safe to eat.

iStock Steak tartare can be tricky to safely prepare at home.

Steak tartare is made with lightly seared or completely raw ground beef. The meat is generally served as a patty topped with a raw egg yolk.

Randhawa said home chefs – and restaurant diners – should generally avoid steak tartare for safety reasons.

“Unlike other raw meat recipes from around the world, steak tartare does not include an acidic citrus juice,” said Randhawa. An acidic citrus juice can cause a phenomenon that causes meat to seem somewhat cooked, but it doesn’t actually make meat entirely safe to eat.

“Uncooked meat can have both dangerous parasites and potentially life-threatening bacteria,” Randhawa added.

You may want to avoid adding warm ground beef to chilled salads.

Shutterstock Taco salads can be refreshing, but they might get greasy if you don’t chill your meat first.

Some salad recipes call for ground beef as a topping. Unfortunately, the temperature difference between warm ground beef and a cold salad can cause the melted fats in the meat to solidify.

“Do not put ground beef in your salads if you can help it. You often end up with a situation where beef fat leaks down through the greens and congeals,” said Furman.

You can potentially avoid this stomach-turning scenario by chilling the cooked ground beef beforehand.

Read More:

16 foods you’re probably slicing, peeling, and cutting all wrong

10 tips for cooking the perfect steak, according to chefs

5 mistakes you’re making when cooking burgers at home that can be easily fixed

8 easy ways to save money on meat

9 mistakes you’re making when cooking meat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.