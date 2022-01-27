A woman on TikTok has reviewed over 180 mascaras, and some of her favorites are under $5

Kelly Rose Sarno has tested over 180 mascaras and shared the results on TikTok. @kellyrosesarno/TikTok

TikTok user Kelly Rose Sarno reviewed over 180 mascaras to find out which have the best formulas.

Some of Sarno’s favorites were the Benefit BADgal BANG! and Wet n Wild Mega Length mascaras.

The florence by mills lengthening mascara was one of Sarno’s least favorite products.

In a TikTok series with millions of views, beauty reviewer Kelly Rose Sarno tried almost 200 mascaras to find out which formulas are the best and worst on the market.

Sarno, whose username is @kellyrosesarno, is trying to test high-end and drugstore mascaras from as many brands as possible while recording her findings and ratings on a massive spreadsheet.

She spoke to Insider about the process so far.

Sarno started her search for the best mascara because she wanted to branch out

After using the same mascara for five years, Sarno wanted to see if there was a better formula available. Her first project was trying 30 mascaras in 30 days, but after about a year, she’s tested over 180.

Sarno initially reviewed mascaras she found at Target and Ulta but later sought out products her TikTok followers recommended or the ones she saw other influencers using.

After trying many products, Sarno’s holy-grail mascara is still Benefit BADgal BANG!

Sarno’s runner-up products were the Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity and the Ulta Beauty New Heights Lifting mascaras, both of which retail for about $US10 ($AU14).

She also mentioned Wet n Wild’s Mega Length mascara had a great formula, especially given its only $US4 ($AU6). Her other drugstore picks included Maybelline The Colossal Curl Bounce mascara, $US10 ($AU14), and e.l.f. Lash It Loud mascara, $US6 ($AU8).

After trying high-end and drugstore mascaras, she also found that price didn’t always serve as an indicator of the quality of a product.

“I’ve tried YSL and Dior and spent a lot of money on those brands and they just don’t perform at all,” Sarno told Insider. “It’s wild that a $US5 ($AU7) mascara can just blow a Dior mascara out of the water.”

According to Sarno, one of her most surprising disappointments was the $US14 ($AU20) florence by mills, which she described on her spreadsheet as the “worst mascara ever used.” The Milk Makeup KUSH, Lancôme Hypnôse Drama, and Too Faced Damn Girl! mascaras, which range from $US25 ($AU35) to $US30 ($AU42), were also some of Sarno’s least favorites.

“I like to have length and separation and I’m really picky about my brush and the formula,” Sarno said.

She said silicone brushes gave her lashes the best separation, though she knows this type of wand doesn’t work for all of her followers.

Along the way, Sarno has spent thousands on mascaras and learned a lot about what makes a great product

Although some mascaras have been sent to Sarno by brands, she said that she bought “more than 90%” of the products herself. She said she’s fortunate she’s been able to spend thousands of dollars on mascara so far.

Sarno also noted that not everyone who tries the same mascaras as her will have similar favorites.

“I’m not here to bash any brands,” Sarno told Insider. “I’m simply here to say what works for me and what doesn’t. People really love their mascara and they have strong opinions on it.”