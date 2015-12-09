RANKED: All 13 late-night shows from best to worst

CBS Stephen Colbert took over ‘The Late Show’ from David Letterman earlier this year.

The late-night world is full of new and new-ish players.

When you first check the internet in the morning, you might come across a clip of John Oliver picking apart a thorny topic in his dry comedic style on his HBO show. Or Stephen Colbert, who took over from David Letterman earlier this year, poking gleeful fun at Donald Trump. Or Jimmy Fallon playing a game with Adele. Soon “Daily Show” alum Samantha Bee will join the fray with her own show debuting next year.

But aside from the viral clips, which of these shows is actually worth your time? After giving some hosts time to settle into their new gigs and build a name against the veterans, Business Insider watched all the current major late-night shows on the air and assessed the best and worst of the pack.

Here’s what we found:

