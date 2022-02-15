Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that’ll be huge this year and 4 that will be out

Black ranges will become more common.

Kitchen designer Susan Serra of Susan Serra Associates, Inc. told Insider that we should expect to see more black ranges in 2022.

“An uptick in black ranges reflects an elegant and dramatic focal point for the kitchen,” Serra said. “Tying in other black accents without an overabundance of black creates a look that is stylish yet easy to live with.”

Smaller black accents like knobs and handles can complement a dark-colored range and create a sleek look.