All of Kate Hudson's movies, ranked by critics

Universal Pictures, Open Road Films, Paramount Pictures Kate Hudson has been in a range of films, from rom-coms to thrillers.

Kate Hudson is an actress who’s known for her work in romantic comedies from the early aughts, like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003).

Hudson’s highest-rated films include “Almost Famous” (2000) and “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016).

Her lowest-rated movies are “A Little Bit of Heaven” (2012) and “Rock the Kasbah” (2015).

Although Kate Hudson is perhaps best known for her work in romantic comedies from the 2000s, the actress has starred in numerous projects through the years.

Insider took a look back on Hudson’s career and ranked her filmography according to critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s every movie Hudson has been in, ranked from worst to best.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Hudson’s lowest-rated movie is “A Little Bit of Heaven” (2012).

Millenium Entertainment Kate Hudson in ‘A Little Bit of Heaven.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Summary: In the romantic drama “A Little Bit of Heaven,” New Orleans advertising executive Marley Corbett (Hudson) falls for her doctor (Gael García Bernal) after receiving a life-changing diagnosis.

Critics panned “A Little Bit of Heaven” as a predictable, melodramatic movie that missed the mark.

Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Frank Scheck called the film a tone-deaf dramedy about a woman finding love while suffering from colon cancer.

She played Merci in “Rock the Kasbah” (2015).

Open Road Films Kate Hudson in ‘Rock the Kasbah.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Summary: In the drama “Rock the Kasbah,” a once-famous rock and roll manager named Richie Lanz (Bill Murray) finds himself stranded in Kabul when he discovers talented Pashtun teenager Salima Khan (Leem Lubany).

Hudson had a supporting role in the drama as charming sex worker Merci.

“Rock the Kasbah” did not receive many favourable reviews from critics, who largely called it unfunny and lacklustre.

“Barry Levinson’s film, loosely inspired by the true story of reality TV show Afghan Star, comes at its subject matter from entirely the wrong direction,” Geoffrey Macnab wrote for the Independent.

In “Mother’s Day” (2016) she appeared as Jesse.

Open Road Films ‘Mother’s Day’ is an ensemble comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: In the ensemble comedy “Mother’s Day,” the holiday brings together a variety of people: a recent divorcee named Sandy (Jennifer Aniston), single father Bradley (Jason Sudeikis), and a mother named Jesse (Hudson) who tries to reconnect with her parents.

Critics went into theatres with low expectations and still felt like “Mother’s Day” couldn’t clear an already low bar.

“It’s as feelgood and life-affirming as a fire in an asbestos factory neighbouring a children’s hospital,” Peter Bradshaw wrote in his review for The Guardian.

The actress was Tess in “Fool’s Gold” (2008).

Warner Bros. Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in ‘Fool’s Gold.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: The comedy “Fool’s Gold” follows Ben “Finn” Finnegan (Matthew McConaughey) and Tess (Hudson), a recently divorced couple who finds their paths crossing once more as they hunt down legendary Spanish treasure.

Filled with gags and lacking substance, “Food’s Gold” was dubbed a detached, lifeless endeavour.

“A ghastly romantic comedy about a race to find a 17th-century Spanish wreck full of treasure,” James Christopher wrote for the Times. “The film is completely dead behind the eyes.”

Hudson starred opposite Anne Hathaway in “Bride Wars” (2009).

20th Century Fox Kate Hudson in ‘Bride Wars.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: Friends since childhood, Liv (Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) are over the moon when they become engaged at the same time. But excitement turns to spite when a venue mix-up pits the brides-to-be against each other.

For many critics, “Bride Wars” took a lazy concept and stretched it to its breaking point, proving to be an unworthy vehicle for stars Hudson and Hathaway.

“‘Bride Wars’ makes ‘Sex and the City’ seem like Jane Austen,”Peter Rainer wrote for the Christian Science Monitor.

She played Emma Dinsmore in “Alex and Emma” (2003).

Warner Bros. Kate Hudson in ‘Alex and Emma.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: “Alex and Emma” is a romantic comedy about a writer named Alex (Luke Wilson) who hires Emma (Hudson), a stenographer, to help him write a book in 30 days. As they write together, Alex finds inspiration in Emma.

Critics called “Alex and Emma” contrived and predictable, saying that even Wilson and Hudson’s chemistry couldn’t breathe life into the picture.

“Dull and listless from the start, partly because the leads fail to connect and partly because both the script and the direction let them down,” wrote Salon critic Stephanie Zacherek.

In “Good People” (2014) she appeared as Anna Reed.

Millennium Entertainment Kate Hudson in ‘Good People.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Summary: In the crime thriller “Good People,” American couple Tom (James Franco) and Anna Reed (Hudson) get mixed up with a gang in London when they discover that the tenant below them was murdered while in possession of nearly half a million dollars.

Despite strong performances by Franco and Hudson, the formulaic thriller couldn’t win critics over.

“Decent cast, seriously hackneyed story,” Roger Moore wrote simply in his review for the Tribune News Service.

The actress played Alexis in “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008).

Lionsgate Kate Hudson in ‘My Best Friend’s Girl.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: Desperate to make himself look better in comparison to other men, Dustin (Jason Biggs) hires his best friend, Tank (Dane Cook), to date his crush Alexis (Hudson) and purposefully act like a jerk on their date. But their plan backfires when Tank and Alexis fall for each other.

“My Best Friend’s Girl” was panned by critics as immature, nonsensical, and not very funny.

“There’s something genuinely transgressive beneath the movie’s rom-com surface, though director Howard Deutch keeps retreating to the safety of frat-boy humour,” Reece Pendleton wrote for the Chicago Reader.

Hudson starred as Darcy in “Something Borrowed” (2011).

Warner Bros. Kate Hudson in ‘Something Borrowed.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Summary: After fostering a crush on her law-school classmate Dex (Colin Egglesfield), Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) accidentally pairs up Dex with her best friend Darcy (Hudson) and the two get engaged. As their wedding approaches, the best man, Ethan (John Krasinski), encourages Rachel to confront her feelings.

Despite the film’s winning performances from Hudson and Krasinski, critics ultimately felt like the characters in “Something Borrowed” were hard to root for.

“The movie strains far too hard to make what Rachel and Dex have done all right, as if their guilty anguish – and the movie’s saccharine score – frees us to root for them,” Lisa Kennedy wrote in her review for the Denver Post.

She was Molly Peterson in “You, Me and Dupree” (2006).

Universal Pictures Kate Hudson in ‘You, Me and Dupree.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: In the comedy “You, Me and Dupree,” newlyweds Molly (Hudson) and Carl Peterson (Matt Dillon) have their honeymoon phase rudely interrupted when their down-on-their-luck friend Randy Dupree (Owen Wilson) moves in with them.

Critics said Wilson turned in a strong comedic performance, but it wasn’t enough to save a largely dull film.

“‘You, Me and Dupree’ overstays its welcome but a compilation reel of Wilson’s scenes would make for fairly funny viewing,”Hap Erstein wrote in their review for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In “Raising Helen” (2004) she appeared as Helen Harris.

Buena Vista Pictures ‘Raising Helen’ is a comedic drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: In the comedic drama “Raising Helen,” young and carefree New Yorker Helen Harris’ life is thrown off course when her sister and brother-in-law die in a car accident and she is granted custody of her nieces and nephew.

A family film that couldn’t fully commit to being either a comedy or a drama, “Raising Helen” fell awkwardly in the middle.

“This isn’t funny enough or dramatic enough,” Stella Papamichael wrote for BBC.

The actress played Cindy in “200 Cigarettes” (1999).

Paramount Pictures Kate Hudson in ‘200 Cigarettes.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: The ensemble independent comedy “200 Cigarettes” follows the intertwining lives of various people as they gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve in New York’s East Village in 1981.

Hudson had a starring role as Cindy, who spends the night going on a date with someone new.

Although some critics lent their appreciation to the massive cast, most called “200 Cigarettes” airheaded and aimless.

Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers called it a “hit-and-mostly-miss retro comedy.”

She played Naomi Preston in the dramatic thriller “Gossip” (2000).

Warner Home Video Kate Hudson in ‘Gossip.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: In the thriller “Gossip,” three college students, Derrick (James Marsden), Cathy (Lena Headey), and Travis (Norman Reedus), take a class assignment too far when they spread salacious gossip about their classmate Naomi (Hudson) for a psychological study.

Critics largely ripped “Gossip” apart, calling it silly, melodramatic, and saying it lacked substance.

“With its hunks and dolls masquerading as characters, its contrived and sleazy plot twists and tawdry sex, ‘Gossip’ owes less to any film genre than to TV soap operas,” Loren King wrote for the Boston Globe.

Hudson starred as Isabel Walker in “Le Divorce” (2003).

20th Century Fox Film Kate Hudson in ‘Le Divorce.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: In “Le Divorce,” two American sisters, Isabel (Hudson) and Roxy (Naomi Watts), travel to France and immerse themselves in a new culture as Roxy grapples with her recent divorce and Isabel falls for a married French diplomat.

A tonal mess paired with an anticlimactic ending made it difficult for critics to love “Le Divorce.”

“The tone veers capriciously from sophisticated comedy to broad farce and melodrama, with too many digressions for it to be more than fitfully amusing,” Neil Norman wrote for the London Evening Standard.

She was Skye Davidson in “Desert Blue” (1999).

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Kate Hudson in ‘Desert Blue.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Summary: Set in the desert town of Baxter Beach, California, locals like Blue (Brendan Sexton III), Sandy (Sara Gilbert), Ely (Christina Ricci), meet TV actress Skye (Hudson) when she passes through on a hot summer day.

Although some critics liked the oddball spirit of “Desert Blue,” most felt like it tried too hard to be unique and lost sight of any semblance of a plot or message.

“A movie like this depends on tone more than anything else,”Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times. “Moviegoers who don’t like the rhythm may grow impatient. It’s not a romance, a drama or an adventure, but the evocation of a time and place.”

In “The Skeleton Key” (2005) she appeared as Caroline Ellis.

Universal Pictures Kate Hudson in ‘The Skeleton Key.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: “The Skeleton Key” is a paranormal thriller that follows Caroline Ellis (Hudson) as she starts working as a live-in hospice nurse on a New Orleans home. As strange and terrifying occurrences crop up, Caroline tries to survive.

Critics felt like “The Skeleton Key” was a clunky thriller with a paint-by-numbers plot and an appalling lack of scares.

“The Skeleton Key delivers on all formulaic counts, except one: It never serves up any truly nightmare-inspiring scares,”Jen Chaney wrote for the Washington Post.

The actress played Stephanie in “Nine” (2009).

The Weinstein Co. ‘Nine’ is a musical.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: In the musical drama “Nine,” Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Guido Contini, an Italian film director who struggles with writer’s block and hopes to find inspiration by ruminating on his many relationships that include his wife Luisa (Marion Cotillard), his mistress Carla (Penelope Cruz), journalist Stephanie (Hudson), and more.

Based on a musical, “Nine” had some glaring faults in its translation to the big screen, but Day-Lewis’ performance was worthwhile, according to critics.

“Though the film is uneven, it is worth seeing for the good parts,” Ed Koch wrote in his review for The Atlantic. “Daniel Day-Lewis does a credible job.”

Hudson was Ethne in “The Four Feathers” (2002).

Paramount Pictures Kate Hudson in ‘The Four Feathers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: Set in England in 1898, “The Four Feathers” centres on British officer Harry Faversham (Heath Ledger) who resolves to go undercover and save his friends after abandoning his military position in the face of a war conflict.

Hudson costarred in the film as Faversham’s wife Ethne.

Caught between staying faithful to its source material and also trying to progress its story in a more modern age, “The Four Feathers” was said to have muddled messaging.

“In the end, it’s all just lost in the dust,” Shannon J. Harvey wrote for the Sunday Times in Australia.

The actress starred as Andie Anderson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003).

Paramount Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” journalist Andie Anderson (Hudson) aims to use Ben (McConaughey) as a guinea pig for a story about alienating men, just as he makes a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

Despite strong chemistry between McConaughey and Hudson, not every critic was won over by the film.

“Kate Hudson’s impressive comic flair almost saves this implausible romantic comedy,” Betty Jo Tucker wrote for Reel Talk Movie Reviews.

Hudson acted opposite Zach Braff in “Wish I Was Here” (2014).

Focus Features Kate Hudson in ‘Wish I Was Here.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Summary: When his father (Mandy Patinkin) falls ill with cancer and pulls his funding for his grandchildren’s elite schooling, Aidan (Zach Braff) and his wife Sarah (Hudson) decide to teach their kids at home as they gain a new understanding of family and faith.

Critics didn’t doubt that “Wish I Was Here” wore its heart on its sleeve, but it didn’t follow through on the depth it aimed to have.

“It may be entertaining, but ‘Wish I Was Here’ is far less profound than it thinks it is,” Anna Smith wrote for the Daily Telegraph.

She was Amy Stanton in “The Killer Inside Me” (2010).

IFC Films Casey Affleck and Kate Hudson in ‘The Killer Inside.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In this novel-based crime drama, Deputy Sheriff Lou Ford (Casey Affleck) faces a growing pile of murder victims in his small Texan town. But as evidence mounts, others start to suspect that the perpetrator may be none other than Lou.

Hudson had a supporting role in the film as Lou’s fiancée, Amy Stanton.

Brutish, violent, and overlong, “The Killer Inside Me” has been called a beautifully filmed misfire.

“As for the misogynist brutality, it is indeed depraved, made more so by the fact that its female victims are depicted as loving their abuse right up until it turns murderous,” Ann Hornaday wrote for the Washington Post.

In “Dr. T and the Women” (2000) Hudson appeared as Dee Dee Travis.

Artisan Entertainment ‘Dr. T and the Women.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: In the comedy “Dr. T and the Women,” Texas gynecologist Dr. Sullivan Travis (Richard Gere) tries to keep his wife Kate (Farrah Fawcett) happy as their daughter Dee Dee’s (Hudson) wedding approaches, and a beautiful golf pro named Bree (Helen Hunt) serves as a welcome distraction.

Ambiguous and uneven, “Dr. T and the Women” was called a serviceable, middle-of-the-road film.

“‘Dr. T’ is not Altman’s best work, but it is far from his worst,” Shay Casey wrote for the Jacksonville Film Journal.

The actress played Erica in “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” (2013).

IFC Films Kate Hudson in ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Summary: In “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” a Pakistani man named Changez (Riz Ahmed) describes his life in America to a journalist (Liev Schreiber) and discusses how his career and path was forever changed after the events of September 11th.

Hudson had a supporting role in the film as his American girlfriend, Erica.

“The Reluctant Fundamentalist” was received as a well-intentioned but woefully misguided drama with a powerful cast.

“As a culture-clash story the film works well enough, but as a character study it’s a bit of a scramble,” Tim Long wrote for the Detroit News.

Hudson was Rhonda in “Clear History” (2013).

HBO Films Kate Hudson in ‘Clear History.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Summary: In the comedy “Clear History,” marketing guru Nathan Flomm (Larry David) sells back his stake in a car company right before it becomes a hugely successful conglomerate. Ten years later, Flomm faces his boss, Haney (Jon Hamm), once more as they vacation on the same island.

In “Clear History” Hudson appeared as Haney’s wife, Rhonda.

“Clear History” gained mixed, but mostly positive, reviews for David’s improvised dialogue and penchant for putting jokes before plot.

“True to its improv style, the story meanders, but the jokes swirl and land more often than they miss,” Austin O’Connor wrote for AARP.

She was Lucy in “About Adam” (2000).

Miramax Kate Hudson in ‘About Adam.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: Lucy (Hudson) falls in love with Adam (Stuart Townsend) the minute she meets him and agrees to marry him in a matter of days. But when she brings him home to meet her folks, she’s peeved to realise her sisters are equally charmed by her new husband.

Light, lively, and surprising, “About Adam” largely left a good impression with critics.

“A glowing Hudson radiates high spirits, and Mr. Townsend makes his chameleon character seem credible,” Jane Summer wrote for the Dallas Morning News.

In “Marshall” (2017) she appeared as Eleanor Strubing.

Open Road Films Kate Hudson in ‘Marshall.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: The biographical drama “Marshall” follows the pursuit of young lawyer Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) to defend driver Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown) in a high-profile court case where he stands accused of the sexual assault and attempted murder of Eleanor Strubing (Hudson)

Critics were impressed by this film as a simple court drama – but, as a biopic, some felt it didn’t dig deep enough in Marshall’s life.

“If you think you’re going in to see a movie about the life and times of Thurgood Marshall, then you’re sadly mistaken,” critic Emmanuel Noisette wrote in his review. “Now, if you don’t mind watching an entertaining and court drama, then by all means get your popcorn ready.”

The actress played Felicia Williams in “Deepwater Horizon” (2016).

Lionsgate Kate Hudson in ‘Deepwater Horizon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: The drama “Deepwater Horizon” depicts the man-made catastrophe that occurred on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon in April 2010. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as electronics technician Mike Williams, Gina Rodriguez as operator Andrea Fleytas, and Dylan O’Brien as driller Caleb Holloway.

Hudson had a supporting role in the film as Mike’s wife, Felicia Williams.

Intense, driven, and emotional, “Deepwater Horizon” was praised as an apt portrayal of a real-life catastrophe.

“‘Deepwater Horizon’ is a film that concludes on a sobering note about how demonstrable corporate greed can take real human lives,” Dominic Griffin wrote for Spectrum Culture.

Hudson voiced Mei Mei in “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016).

DreamWorks

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In “Kung Fu Panda 3,” Po (voiced by Jack Black) reunites with his estranged father, Li Shan (voiced by Bryan Cranston), but their happy reunion is interrupted when the evil Kai (voiced by JK Simmons) challenges Po and his family to fight.

In the animated film, Hudson voiced Mei Mei, the ribbon-twirling panda.

Filled with bright colours, exciting action sequences, and loveable characters, “Kung Fu Panda 3” earned rave reviews from critics.

“Powered by humour, a plethora of colours, textures and – most importantly – a strong story, ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ is a film that ensures the panda himself has a legacy,” David Brake wrote for One Room With A View.

In her highest-rated film, “Almost Famous” (2000), she played Penny Lane.

DreamWorks Studios Kate Hudson in ‘Almost Famous.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In the dramatic comedy “Almost Famous,” young William (Patrick Fugit) joins a rock band on tour after he’s given the opportunity to become a contributing writer for Rolling Stone. Along the way, William grows closer to musicians like Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) and self-proclaimed groupie Penny Lane (Hudson).

Genuinely sweet and wonderfully written, “Almost Famous” immediately won critics over.

“Cameron Crowe got it right with his autobiographical story about a teen-age writer for Rolling Stone magazine,” Judith Egerton wrote for Kentucky’s Courier-Journal.

