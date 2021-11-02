I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn’t compete with the specialty jars

I tried 12 red sauces from major manufacturers and restaurant or artisan brands.

I grew up on Long Island, New York, where it’s called sauce, not gravy (unless you’re making it on a Sunday with a heckton of meat) and “cheating” with a jarred formula earns you a whack with a wooden spoon.

Still, supermarket shelves are stocked with an array of convenient options, though it’s hard to know which actually live up to the hype and hefty price tags.

So I tried 12 basic, nationally distributed red sauces to find out.

I chose tomato-and-basil formulas as opposed to marinara since freshness-forward recipes are better for gauging the quality of the tomatoes and brightness of the seasonings, which can get muddy if there’s a high proportion of oil. Additionally, marinara sauce can get thinned out over pasta because of its strained nature, which would defeat the purpose of the review.

I first tried all of the pasta sauces on their own straight out of the jars to get a baseline before the heat would activate the acidic and herbaceous notes.

I then heated up 2 tablespoons of sauce spooned onto cooked, unsalted, and unoiled pasta for 14 seconds in the microwave. This method expedited the liquefaction of the sauce, so I could better critique the emulsification.

As for the pasta, I opted for Banza chickpea-and-pea cavatelli for its medium size and ability to grip onto sauce within its ridges and hollow center.

Read on to find out how these different sauces stacked up.