I tried 30 of Trader Joe’s holiday foods, and would buy at least 20 of them again

I bought 30 of Trader Joe’s seasonal winter items. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I tried all of the seasonal products I could find at my local Trader Joe’s and reviewed them.

The holiday vegetable hash and candy-cane Joe-Joe’s ice cream are definitely worth buying again.

I’ll pass on repurchasing the turkey pot pie, peppermint bark, and creamed greens.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Over the past few weeks, Trader Joe’s locations all over the US have started to roll out iconic holiday foods just in time for the winter.

As someone who can’t get enough of festive, winter flavors, I decided to hit up my local store and try 30 of the chain’s seasonal treats.

Read on to find out which Trader Joe’s holiday products I would buy again and which I would skip.

The Gobbler quesadilla seemed like a cool idea, but the execution just didn’t work

Trader Joe’s Gobbler quesadilla had an interesting list of ingredients. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Although I appreciate Trader Joe’s for taking a risk, this quesadilla is proof that creative leaps don’t always pay off.

This quesadilla looked floppy and sad, especially after being cooked in the microwave. I understand that this meal isn’t necessarily the thickest of dishes, but I still would have hoped for a more substantial filling.

But the most glaring flaw about this quesadilla — which consisted mostly of mozzarella cheese, butternut squash, kale, and some strips of turkey — was that it contained a few sporadically placed cranberries hidden throughout its folds.

Trader Joe’s Gobbler quesadilla turned out soggy. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Although cranberry sauce is noticeably sweeter than the actual fruit, I don’t mind it paired with turkey since those two ingredients work well together, but every bite of this dish was so inconsistent.

Sometimes I’d get pockets of turkey, kale, and cheese, and then out of nowhere, a surprise burst of cranberry without any turkey would catch me off guard. The tart flavor stood out a little too much, which made the ingredient feel wildly out of place.

Apart from the cranberry issue, I thought it was a decent quesadilla. The turkey and jack cheese tasted great together, and the addition of butternut squash and kale gave it a more sophisticated, complex flavor. I just don’t think my palette was ready for it to be that complex with the cranberries.

VERDICT: If Trader Joe’s rereleased this product without the dreaded cranberry bits — perhaps as turkey quesadilla with sauce on the side — I would give this option another chance, but for now, I’m going to skip buying this one again.

The peppermint bark had a nice flavor but was thicker than I expected

Trader Joe’s peppermint bark comes in a cute tin. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Of all the delicious sweets to eat each winter, I probably look forward to peppermint bark the most, as it’s a quintessential Christmas confection.

I’ve wanted to try Trader Joe’s famous peppermint bark for years, but have never been able to do so because it’s usually sold out at my local store. After hearing friends online and offline rave about it, I made sure to pick up a box as early as possible so I could finally give it a try.

The tin looked like a beautiful present with candy-colored ribbon, and on the inside, each piece of bark was individually wrapped to maintain its freshness, which would make it a great gift option.

Trader Joe’s peppermint bark was a bit too thick. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Like most peppermint bark, this one consisted of a layer of candy-cane-topped white chocolate over a peppermint-infused dark-chocolate base.

It is worth noting this peppermint bark is extremely thick — I’d almost go as far as to say a more apt title would be a peppermint brick. The piece I tried seemed a tad hard and required a much heavier bite than I anticipated.

Of course, once I got past that initial crunch, the nuances of silky-smooth dark chocolate, buttery-sweet white chocolate, and fresh peppermint created a harmonious mix of flavor in my mouth.

VERDICT: I probably wouldn’t buy this peppermint bark again on my own, but I wouldn’t turn it down if someone offered it to me.

The festive chocolate pack contained high-quality candy and would make an excellent stocking stuffer

These holiday chocolates from Trader Joe’s comes in adorable shapes. Savanna Swain-Wilson

There’s no need to choose between dark, white, and milk chocolate when you can have all three wrapped in a cute, festive package.

Trader Joe’s chocolate collection contains a small assortment of these three flavors in a variety of adorable holiday designs.

This time of the year, I’m a sucker for anything that’s shaped like a snowman. Thankfully my purchase turned out to be well worth the money, because the chocolate used to make this candy was seriously top-notch.

Trader Joe’s holiday chocolates would make a great gift. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I tried the white-chocolate snowman first, which had a nice bite to it that gave way to an exceptionally smooth, buttery mouthfeel.

The other two varieties also had that same rich, luxurious texture and a robust chocolaty flavor unrivaled by any other candy I’ve purchased at a grocery store. I’m still salivating just thinking about it.

VERDICT: For the price, these chocolates would make an excellent last-minute gift for anyone. I don’t know if I need to buy more than one per season for myself, but I’d totally buy this again for someone else.

I used the chocolate-peppermint-loaf mix to make extra-soft, chewy crinkle cookies

Trader Joe’s chocolate-peppermint-loaf mix is versatile. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Having spent most of this year baking pumpkin and banana bread to pass the time, I was pretty burnt out on dessert loaves by the time November rolled around. When I bought this box of chocolate-peppermint-loaf mix, I was happy to learn that I could use it to make cookies instead of bread.

And I have zero regrets about that decision because the cookies turned out very good. They had a yummy, soft texture and robust dark-chocolate flavor that was further enhanced by the subtle dusting of powdered sugar.

I can see these treats pairing well with a cold glass of your milk of choice or eggnog, if you’re feeling adventurous.

I made the Trader Joe’s chocolate-peppermint-loaf mix into cookies instead. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Some of the cookies seemed like they had a slightly grainy interior which made me wonder if the peppermint component of the product was made from crushed candy canes or if I just did a terrible job mixing the dough — for now, I’m going to guess it was the latter.

Either way, since these cookies required minimal steps to prepare, they’re a great option for anyone who wants to do some easy holiday baking with family or friends.

VERDICT: I cannot recommend this chocolate-peppermint-loaf mix enough, due to its incredible versatility.

The cranberry-topped goat-cheese log had a pleasant tang to it

Trader Joe’s added more cranberries to its winter roster with this goat cheese. Savanna Swain-Wilson

If it’s not clear by now, if there’s a way to add cranberries to something, Trader Joe’s will make it happen.

In this case, the fruit is dried and added on top of the chain’s signature goat-cheese logs for the ultimate festive upgrade.

As a fan of both goat cheese and dried cranberries, I bought this fully knowing that I would probably love it.

For the purpose of this taste test, I kept things simple and paired the cheese with Trader Joe’s Social Snackers.

I loved Trader Joe’s cranberry-covered goat cheese. Savanna Swain-Wilson

After tasting this cheese and realizing how delicious it was, I can see it being great on top of toast, spread on a bagel, or clumped over a kale salad.

It’s slightly tangy, tart, and above all, creamy. It’s also sturdy enough to be sliced but soft enough to spread. In other words, it’s a supremely versatile cheese that you can use to add a festive flair to a cheese board or any other dish that could use a pop of flavor.

VERDICT: This cheese is good enough to be a year-round staple, and I wish Trader Joe’s made it available past the winter season so I could buy it again and again.

The peppermint-coated Pretzel Slims were a crispy, delightful snack with just the right amount of minty flavor

Trader Joe’s peppermint pretzels are perfect for the holidays. Savanna Swain-Wilson

‘Tis the season for holiday films, which means it’s also the season for movie snacks. That’s where these Pretzel Slims come in handy — they hit the right balance of salty and sweet with just enough mint to put a smile on your face.

Rather than using dark chocolate, which is the conventional peppermint partner-in-crime, Trader Joe’s switched things up by going with a sweet white-chocolate coating, in turn making the fresh minty flavor stand out much more.

The peppermint pretzels from Trader Joe’s are easy to snack on. Savanna Swain-Wilson

These pretzels also sported a peppermint-candy crust that gave them a signature, festive look and tasty crunch.

This made them almost too easy to eat. I portioned out a small bowl while watching “Love Actually” for the 100th time this year, and they disappeared well before the Hugh Grant dancing scene.

VERDICT: I am going to buy another bag of these ASAP.

The turkey pot pie had potential but was drowning in gravy

I had high hopes for Trader Joe’s turkey pot pie. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Nothing complements a cozy winter night indoors quite like the comfort of a warm pot-pie dinner. And during a year where I didn’t get to have an actual Thanksgiving, I was especially eager to try Trader Joe’s seasonal take on this beloved dish.

Right away, I was stunned by how large the meal was. It’s easily big enough to be shared by two people, and potentially a family of three.

Considering that it only costs $US6.99 ($AU10) for the whole container, I thought this had good value for the price.

In the interest of convenience — or perhaps sheer laziness — I microwaved my pot pie rather than baking it. I immediately regretted this decision because the dish turned into a soggy mess that looked nothing like the photo on the box.

Trader Joe’s turkey pot pie was too soupy to be enjoyable. Savanna Swain-Wilson

According to the product description, this pot pie is supposed to capture all of the flavors of holiday leftovers in one package. I’d say that’s sort of true because all of the individual components are there: stuffing, turkey, carrots, onions, and other root vegetables.

I was disappointed to learn that most of these flavors were pretty indistinguishable from one another, but it didn’t help that my dish was literally drowning in gravy, which made everything taste exactly the same, save for the few unexpected, super-tart cranberries.

I also couldn’t get past the rubbery, soggy texture of the crust. The whole thing made me think of sloppy cafeteria food, so I didn’t even bother finishing it after a few bites.

VERDICT: As much as I wanted to like this pot pie, it lacked enough pronounced flavor for it to be a memorable dish.

After consulting some friends, I learned that baking it in the oven is the only way to go when preparing this meal, but I still think I’ll pass on buying it again.

The gingerbread sandwich cookies tasted like they were freshly baked

I bought the gingerbread sandwich cookies from Trader Joe’s. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Pillowy soft, perfectly spiced, and packed with a yummy, vanilla cream-cheese frosting, these gingerbread cookies are the embodiment of holiday bliss.

They were so soft and moist that they practically tasted like they were baked that very morning — I didn’t eat any of them until two days after purchasing and they still maintained their freshness.

Trader Joe’s gingerbread sandwich cookies tasted so fresh. Savanna Swain-Wilson

They also had the perfect balance of every spice without any overpowering the other. I could easily detect ginger, nutmeg, clove, and a subtle, yet powerful hint of molasses. These components were only further enhanced by the super-rich cream-cheese vanilla frosting in the center.

Instead of pie, I put these cookies on the table for myself and my roommates on Thanksgiving, only for the top layer of the box to disappear before the night ended.

VERDICT: I probably don’t need to purchase these again, but I’m still going to do so because they brought me and my roommates so much joy.

Plus a box of 18 cookies that taste bakery fresh for $US4 ($AU6).99 ($AU7) is a hard deal to pass on.

The chocolate-covered pretzel assortment had an impressive variety of flavors





Trader Joe’s chocolate-covered pretzel twists come in three varieties. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I don’t throw around the word “artisanal” often when it comes to food, but that is the best way I could describe these dark-chocolate-covered pretzels.

They’re pretty enough to put on display at a holiday party and scrumptious enough to make you think they came straight from an upscale confectionery shop.

The box came with three different pretzel types — dark chocolate with almonds or candy canes and milk chocolate with sprinkles.

I really appreciated that Trader Joe’s included an option made with milk chocolate because this meant the box could be shared with anyone who doesn’t care for the subtle bitterness of the darker alternative.

My personal favorite was the dark-chocolate almond-topped pretzel because I really loved the symphony of crunchy textures.

My favorite pretzel of the three was covered with dark chocolate and almonds. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Each piece was roughly the size of my palm, so I could eat one and totally satisfy my craving for something sweet and salty.

But I also thought the pretzel-to-chocolate ratio was a bit off — the former was just slightly too thick, which made every bite dryer than it should have been. The thickness may be a byproduct of the larger pretzels, but I think these could have been a bit thinner.

VERDICT: Although I thought these pretzels were slightly too thick, I still thought they were quite yummy and would totally buy them again.

The dark-chocolate mint star cookies tasted like crunchy handfuls of holiday magic





These dark-chocolate mint star cookies are an adorable winter snack. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Sweet and buttery with a delicate chocolate-minty finish, these bite-sized shortbread cookies have rapidly become a new seasonal favorite of mine.

They have a pleasing crunch that makes them super snackable and white sprinkles that give them an adorable snow-capped look.

And although it would seem these cookies aren’t anything to write home about, I’d argue their size makes them ideal for satisfying a chocolate or mint craving without going overboard.

The closest thing I can compare these treats to is a massively popular flavor of Girl Scout cookies — but this alternative comes in a much cuter, festive shape.

VERDICT: We are already on the second box of these in my house, so it’s safe to say I would highly recommend adding these to your shopping list.

The harvest grain salad contained my favorite savory winter flavors, but it could have used more dressing

The harvest grain salad from Trader Joe’s looked promising. Savanna Swain-Wilson

After spending the week devouring so many sugary sweets, I wanted to try a savory seasonal item, and this salad seemed to be the perfect option.

It contains a medley of my favorite winter flavors: savory greens, butternut squash, pecans, cranberries, and kale. Underneath this colorful melange was a layer of grains, primarily farro.

It reminded me of salads-in-a-jar that I see when I’m scrolling through food on Pinterest or Instagram.

I didn’t want to eat it straight out of the container. Savanna Swain-Wilson

You could eat this directly from the container for convenience, but if you’re particular about salads like I am and hate it when you eat all the toppings first, leaving you with nothing but greens, it’s best to toss this option in a bowl.

There were a lot of really great things about this salad.

For one, it was big enough to be split into two separate servings which covered my lunch and dinner for a day. It’s also vegan, which makes it an easy option for people who have dietary restrictions.

Taste-wise, the combination of crunchy pecans, tart cranberries, sweet butternut squash, earthy greens, and slightly nutty, bran-like grains created a delicious mix.

I personally think the salad would’ve been much better without the inclusion of raw celery, which caught me by surprise because it wasn’t listed on the front packaging as an ingredient. The flavor nearly overpowered every other bite, so I did my best to avoid eating that vegetable.

I wish Trader Joe’s offered the dressing on the side. Savanna Swain-Wilson

And although I appreciated the convenience of having the salad pre-tossed, I wish that the dressing came in a separate ramekin. At first, I questioned whether I accidentally bought a package that didn’t come with any until I got a mouthful of farro that had a lightly spiced, acidic bite to it.

I really liked the dressing and wish I had more of it. In the end, I added a few globs of goat cheese to my salad to give it an extra pop of flavor.

VERDICT: Although I could have done without the celery, I still thought the harvest salad was quite tasty and had great value for the price, so I’ll definitely consider buying it again.

Although I enjoyed the chewy, fluffy texture of the sugar-glazed Lebkuchen cookies, I didn’t care for their strong fruity flavor

Trader Joe’s Lebkuchen cookies looked delicious. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I really wanted to like this product because it looked so cute and festive, but these Lebkuchen treats tasted like the cookie version of a fruitcake.

Their standout feature was a strong orange flavor and texture that seemed slightly denser than a regular cookie, but not quite cake-like.

I thought Trader Joe’s Lebkuchen cookies weren’t sweet enough. Savanna Swain-Wilson

After some light research, I learned that traditional German Lebkuchen is known for having a bar-like texture and being coated with candied fruit, nuts, and spices like ginger and nutmeg.

I definitely detected all of those flavors in this cookie, but I am still not sure if I actually enjoyed the way the combination tasted.

It could be that my palate is used to chocolate and peppermint desserts, because I wanted this option to be sweeter — the sugary glaze coating on the bottom got lost in the flavor of nuts and spices.

VERDICT: I’m glad that I gave these a try, but I probably won’t buy them again for myself. But I recommend them to anyone who wants to try a dessert that isn’t based on peppermint or chocolate.

The Minty Mallows’ fluffy center practically melted in my mouth

Trader Joe’s Minty Mallows looked like the perfect winter treat. Savanna Swain-Wilson

When compared to treats like peppermint bark or candy-cane Joe-Joe’s, the Minty Mallows seemed pretty unassuming as far as winter desserts go.

Basically, they’re marshmallows topped with a semi-thick coating of mint-infused chocolate, but that doesn’t make them any less special.

The marshmallow on the inside of this treat was noticeably softer than the regular bagged alternative. The texture seemed closer to marshmallow creme, which in some ways resembles “snow” and makes it a holiday snack by default.

The marshmallow in Trader Joe’s Minty Mallows was delicious and soft. Savanna Swain-Wilson

That pleasantly fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture was enough to make these worth the purchase, but it was the sweetness of the mint-infused dark-chocolate coating that really won me over.

I still don’t completely understand the exact difference between mint and peppermint, but there was something distinct about the flavor in this treat that seemed to resemble the kind of nuance I associate with mint-chip ice cream rather than candy canes. But above all, it was quite tasty.

VERDICT: The Minty Mallows were surprisingly one of my favorite things from this haul, and I’d absolutely buy them again.

The cranberry-and-Camembert fillo bites were exquisite appetizers that were easy to prepare

The cranberry-and-Camembert fillo bites from Trader Joe’s are an easy frozen snack. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Normally, I pride myself on making elaborate cheese plates for my family’s holiday parties, but since my Thanksgiving was limited to my household this year, I decided to treat myself and my roommates to these cranberry-and-Camembert fillo bites as an impromptu appetizer.

These little morsels were totally crispy and ready to eat after just 12 minutes in the oven.

The entire pack came with eight pieces total, which made them perfect for sharing, and each nibble was the ideal bite-sized amount of food for a light pre-dinner snack.

Trader Joe’s cranberry-and-Camembert fillo bites are perfect for sharing. Savanna Swain-Wilson

This product also made incredible use of all its ingredients — Camembert cheese reminds me a lot of a more pungent Brie because it has an almost funky aroma and strong grassy flavor, which makes it the perfect partner for another slightly sweet and tart food like cranberry sauce.

I also loved the way the snack melted and practically oozed out the sides of the flaky, buttery fillo after I bit into it.

VERDICT: Overall, I thought these bites were a solid seasonal item, but I still don’t think I’d buy them unless there was a special occasion.

The candy-cane Joe-Joe’s were a solid holiday snack, but I didn’t think they were as good as the chocolate-dipped alternative

I was excited to try the candy-cane Joe-Joe’s from Trader Joe’s. Savanna Swain-Wilson

It’s impossible for me to say no to a Joe-Joe, and the peppermint version of these iconic Trader Joe’s sandwich cookies did not disappoint.

For one, the creamy center had actual candy cane crushed into it, which gave every bite an added layer of texture and sugary sweetness.

I appreciated small details like this one that gave the cookie a more natural taste, like something I’d buy at a bakery rather than from a package.

Trader Joe’s candy-cane Joe-Joe’s tasted natural. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The chocolate cookies of these Joe-Joe’s had a very mellow cocoa flavor, but this allowed the peppermint component of the treat to really shine.

VERDICT: Even though the candy-cane Joe-Joe’s were pretty tasty, I think the chocolate-dipped version of these same cookies is superior. That said, I would probably skip buying these again in favor of buying more of the latter.

Of course, if you’re not a fan of dark chocolate, stick with these.

The dark-chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s were a serious upgrade from the candy-cane version





I was even more excited when I saw the dark-chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s at my local Trader Joe’s. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Although I enjoyed the candy-cane Joe-Joe’s as they were, I couldn’t help but wish they had more chocolate.

It turns out someone at Trader Joe’s thought the same thing, because these dark-chocolate-dipped Joe-Joe’s were the answer to my wish.

I wouldn’t even classify them as an ordinary cookie, because the chocolate coating around them was so thick they may as well be deemed their own unique form of sweet.

Trader Joe’s dark-chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s were exactly what I wanted. Savanna Swain-Wilson

At a glance, they reminded me of the kind of dessert I would have unsuccessfully begged my mom to buy at a holiday county fair or amusement park, but with much more polish.

At first, I was concerned the dark chocolate would overpower the candy-cane flavor of the Joe-Joe cookie, but it had the opposite effect.

It’s also possible my palate is just used to thinking of peppermint as the accent flavor rather than the base, but either way, these had a much bolder chocolate flavor than the regular Joe-Joe’s, so they were a huge win in my book.

VERDICT: I hope these Joe-Joe’s stay on the Trader Joe’s holiday roster for years to come because I will absolutely be repurchasing them.

The candy-cane Joe-Joe’s ice cream was a dream come true

I was intrigued by Trader Joe’s candy-cane Joe-Joe’s ice cream. Savanna Swain-Wilson

With ultra-smooth, creamy vanilla ice cream, a delicate whisper of natural peppermint flavor, ribbons of soft dark-chocolate fudge, and chunks of chocolate peppermint Joe-Joe cookies, every spoonful of this dessert was like a perfectly tuned symphony in my mouth.

I’ve eaten a lot of peppermint ice cream over the years, but this one deserves to be recognized as one of the best.

It had just the right amount of vanilla, peppermint, and chocolate that made me want to keep me coming back for more spoonfuls.

Trader Joe’s candy-cane Joe-Joe’s ice cream was delicious and perfectly soft. Savanna Swain-Wilson

But the one quality of this ice cream that stood out the most to me was that the cookies managed to stay soft while maintaining their shape. I usually avoid ice cream with mix-ins, because I don’t like how the cold temperature makes them hard, but that wasn’t a problem with this purchase.

Take this as a warning: Once you take that first bite, this ice cream is nearly impossible to put down.

If I didn’t have roommates to share this with, I could have easily devoured an entire carton over the course of a single day, it was that delicious.

VERDICT: I’m currently thinking about how I’m going to buy this again next week and probably grab an extra carton to keep for January.

I could easily eat an entire box of these mini gingerbread people

Trader Joe’s mini gingerbread people are a cute take on a holiday classic. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but when pitted against the combination of lightly spiced white-fudge icing and bold ginger flavor that enveloped these mini cookies, I was powerless. I simply could not get enough of these cookies.

The contrast of flavors and textures between the slightly soft chewiness of the sweet fudge icing and crunchy, spicy gingerbread made these simply irresistible.

I also liked that they tasted like they had real ginger rather than an artificial flavor enhancer. After one snacking session, I was left with a pleasant, spicy taste in my mouth that didn’t feel sticky or overly sugary.

I really enjoyed Trader Joe’s mini gingerbread people. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Most of all, I couldn’t help but smile when looking at them. Gingerbread people are such an iconic holiday snack and eating them always puts me in a festive mood.

VERDICT: I can’t wait to buy these again.

I would eat the vegetable hash for breakfast every day

Trader Joe’s holiday vegetable hash does all the chopping work for you. Savanna Swain-Wilson

As someone who fully believes the most tedious part of cooking is evenly chopping vegetables, this hash automatically earned points in my book for doing the work for me.

Prior to buying this, I mistakenly thought hash only referred to meat or potatoes, but it turns out the term comes from the French word “hacher,” which means “to chop,” so it can be anything — including this delicious combination.

Inside of the box was a fragrant, colorful medley of finely chopped butternut squash, sweet potato, red onion, celery, parsley, sage, and rosemary.

Trader Joe’s holiday vegetable hash is a great ingredient to use in meatless meals. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I didn’t know what to do with this when I first bought it, but given that the first thing I thought of when I heard “hash” was breakfast, I decided to stick with what I knew and incorporated it into an egg casserole.

The holiday vegetable hash elevated the entire dish — the rosemary, sage, onion, and parsley flavors permeated throughout every corner of the pan, which packed each bite with yummy, herbaceous seasoning.

I baked Trader Joe’s holiday vegetable mix into an egg casserole. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The butternut-squash and sweet-potato components of the hash cooked perfectly in the oven and paired well with the buttery flavor of the baked eggs.

After my second helping, I started picturing all the other ways I could use this hash to hack my way into an instantly tasty, meatless meal and immediately realized it would make an excellent base for a vegetarian stuffing.

VERDICT: Using the hash was a convenient way to save time when cooking, and it added a substantial aromatic and savory flavor to my food without much extra effort.

For this reason alone, this product was one of my favorite seasonal items, and I can’t wait to buy more of it soon.

This tin of Danish butter cookies would put a smile on anyone’s face

Trader Joe’s Danish cookies are classic. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Nothing transports me back to my childhood quite like tins of Danish butter cookies. For years, my grandmother always kept several of them stocked on the highest shelves in the cupboard during the holiday season.

So when I saw this bright blue tin at Trader Joe’s, it stopped me dead in my tracks. Plus the label features a cute festive design that screams Christmas, so there was no way I was going to say no to this.

Each tin comes with five stacks of different cookie shapes, two of which are coated in extra sugar for an added crunch. I could easily see them on a holiday treat tray surrounded by chocolate and fruit.

The magic of these cookies is that they’re so simple but unbelievably scrumptious. They all sort of tasted the same to me, but the ones shaped like they came out of a swirling piping bag were my favorite.

Each one had a delicate crumble and a light, buttery flavor that would be perfect for eating at any time of day.

VERDICT: Although these Danish butter cookies may not be as memorable as other options, they’re definitely a crowd-pleaser. I’ll buy them again.

The peppermint chocolate-chunk cookie mix was a perfect 10

Trader Joe’s peppermint cookies were so easy to make. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I’m the designated holiday baker of my family, but as a single woman with bills to pay, all of the ingredients can add up.

So this can of Trader Joe’s peppermint-cookie mix immediately won me over on value alone. It’s less than $US4 ($AU6) and makes two-dozen cookies. You can also use it to make peppermint bars.

The cookies turned out amazing. My favorite part was the abundance of chips, with white chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, and peppermint chunks in every bite. It was like the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” in snack form.

The rich, cocoa-butter flavor in the white chocolate brought out the sweetness in the semi-sweet chips, and the candy-cane bits gave the dessert a much-needed spark.

Trader Joe’s peppermint cookies baked quite thin. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The cookies were thinner than I anticipated, spreading out like brittle, but they were delightfully chewy, with crisp edges that gave way to a soft center.

Still, for as many candy-cane bits as there were in each cookie, the peppermint flavor wasn’t very pronounced, but this didn’t bother me too much. There was just enough of it to tickle my taste buds on the end of each bite and remind me this was a festive dessert.

If you’re looking for that bold cooling effect you get with peppermint treats, you might be a little disappointed, but I can’t blame Trader Joe’s for erring on the side of caution — too much of that flavor and these would easily taste like an oversized breath mint.

That said, if you’re looking for a treat that’s festive, easy to throw together, and guaranteed to please a crowd, this is an absolute must-buy. I baked a batch for Thanksgiving dinner and they were gone by the end of the night.

VERDICT: Overall, I’d call Trader Joe’s peppermint-cookie mix an instant classic. Whether you’re an experienced baker or newbie, this is a great item to keep stocked this winter.

Trader Joe’s green-bean-casserole bites weren’t what I expected

I didn’t love Trader Joe’s green-bean-casserole bites. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I’m always down for the appetizer-ification of anything, so these green-bean-casserole bites were right up my alley.

Just based on aesthetics, these looked amazing. They consist of flaky, fillo-dough cups stuffed with finely chopped green beans, fried onions, and other seasonings. Fresh out of the oven, they looked like crispy blossoms.

The pastry tasted fantastic and was crispy with no soggy bits.

Though I anticipated a rich, creamy filling, I instead found finely chopped veggie bits and onion strings sitting in a thin, gravy-like substance. I’m not sure if this was an attempt to lighten them up or just a flaw in the recipe, but regardless, I didn’t care for it.

I also thought there weren’t enough green beans since I mostly tasted mushrooms, fried onions, and the fillo.

That said, these bites are far from the worst appetizer I’ve tried. If I saw these on a table, I’d probably snatch up a few, but I certainly wouldn’t use them as a stand-in for green-bean casserole.

VERDICT: Although I appreciated the modern spin on this traditional dish, these were a miss.

Trader Joe’s mini cranberry-pistachio biscotti would make the perfect pairing for your morning coffee

Trader Joe’s cranberry-pistachio biscotti highlighted winter flavors. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Pistachios are elite. Everything they touch turns to gold — whether it’s gelato, pie, or in this case, biscotti.

Trader Joe’s paired the green-colored nut with cranberry for a yummy, nutty cookie that was as satisfying as that first cup of hot coffee in the morning, and I say this as someone who usually doesn’t go for biscotti at all.

Each biscuit had a yummy toasted flavor with subtle notes of vanilla.

The cranberry was also quite prominent, as the treats include actual bits of the fruit. They become even more noticeable after softening the cookie in coffee. Some people may find their slight chewiness to be a deal-breaker, but I got used to it after the first few bites.

My favorite part was the drizzle of vanilla icing on the top of each cookie since the biscotti weren’t really that sweet on their own.

Trader Joe’s cranberry-pistachio biscotti paired great with coffee. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Like all biscotti, they tasted best paired with a cup of hot coffee, but even if you’re determined to eat these dry, they’re still decent.

I also love that these are small enough that one quick soak in the coffee was all they needed to be enjoyable.

VERDICT: Between the festive colors, winter flavors, and mild sweetness, this pistachio option is a must-buy this holiday season.

I’ve already gone through one box and will definitely pick up another before January.

This vegan holiday roast was so good it could even impress meat eaters

Trader Joe’s vegan roast was easy to cook. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Although I currently eat meat, I’m always on the lookout for good plant-based options.

I’d never actually eaten any kind of meatless roast before this, mainly because I used to hear rumors of how they can be gross, soggy, and bland, but this option proved me wrong.

Thankfully for vegetarians and vegans, gone are those days of being limited to side dishes. This roast came together in under an hour, complete with gravy and all, and was genuinely delicious.

This isn’t a tofurkey, but rather a vegan roast made out of a soy-based meat replacement that’s been marinated in a blend of classic turkey seasoning.

The outside is breaded, and after only 30 minutes in the oven, it browned beautifully into a mouth-watering crust. I can’t believe it was able to achieve this without any butter.

The interior consisted of a juicy meat replacement loaded with savory stuffing and bits of cranberry.

I wasn’t a huge fan of the gravy. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Overall, Trader Joe’s knocked it out of the park with this roast. Every bite was moist, flavorful, and delicious. It tasted very similar to a traditional turkey dinner, with hints of rosemary, marjoram, and other warm, savory herbs.

If someone served this to me instead of turkey, I would not be upset.

My only critique is that the gravy, although nice and velvety, tasted too much like soy sauce, which is the top ingredient. It wasn’t bad for a vegan option, and once it soaked into the roast, I barely noticed its saltiness.

VERDICT: Trader Joe’s clearly knows what it’s doing when it comes to vegan food, and I’m absolutely here for it.

This vegan roast was so savory and delicious, it had me reaching for seconds before I finished my first plate. At $US9.99 ($AU14), it’s an absolute steal.

These instant scalloped potatoes could’ve used more spice

The scalloped potatoes were also a bit too firm. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I know potatoes aren’t difficult to make, but between the washing, peeling, and cutting, they can be a pain. So this option immediately stood out to me as a convenient, stress-free side.

Like many other frozen entrées, this can be prepared in the microwave or oven, but I went with the latter because I figured it would probably taste better that way. Unfortunately, the extra effort didn’t pay off.

According to the description, these are made with a blend of four cheeses and seasoning. There was a good amount of what looked like cheese in the tray but nothing tasted like it. All I could detect was onion with a touch of Asiago, and after a few bites, it seemed like that flavor dissipated into a vague salty one.

I’m surprised that Trader Joe’s advertises this as a standalone entrée because it was barely passable as a side dish. It was in desperate need of pepper, paprika, or some other spice to balance out all of the richness and salt.

I also didn’t care for the texture. I understand scalloped potatoes are supposed to be sturdy to stay intact under the weight of all that sauce, but these medallions were so firm that they seemed borderline undercooked.

Perhaps scalloped potatoes just aren’t for me.

VERDICT: As much as I wanted to love these scalloped potatoes for their convenience, the underwhelming flavor profile left me wanting more. I definitely won’t be buying them again.

Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle contains a fun mix of different holiday treats

I wasn’t impressed by the chocolate coating. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I saw the word “jingle” and bought this without any idea of what it actually was. It turns out it’s a holiday treat mix that features several popular Trader Joe’s sweets.

This tin packaging seemed like it was clearly designed for gifting, which is fun and festive, but the contents are more like the kind of thing you buy when you desperately need a last-minute white-elephant present or something for a coworker you don’t know that well.

Even though I loved the assortment of chocolate-coated goodies in here — dipped pretzels, caramel corn, and M&M-like bites — I wasn’t too impressed by how everything tasted.

Rather than separating each item into individual pockets or sleeves, everything was haphazardly thrown together. You’d never know if the round piece you just grabbed was caramel corn or candy.

Plus it seemed that having all of these different ingredients packed in the same tin for some unknown amount of time fused their flavors together. Every bite was pretty much identical, no matter what I got.

For the most part, this was a decent snack. It’s certainly great if you’re a fan of alternating between salty and sweet. My only issue was that, even with all of this variety, nothing about it seemed particularly memorable other than the packaging.

Also, the chocolate coating tasted a bit chalky. I’d rather buy one of Trader Joe’s higher quality chocolate products and cover it with a bow to make it festive.

VERDICT: Although I thought the Jingle Jangle was a cool idea, I’m not sure if it’s something I’d reach for myself.

The holiday baton variety pack features four flavors of this iconic wafer

I loved all four flavors. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I’m a sucker for Trader Joe’s batons. Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of swirling one of these wafers in a morning coffee then taking a bite into its wonderful filling.

I ran to the nearest store when I found out Trader Joe’s released a holiday pack with four flavors — hazelnut, cocoa, chocolate orange, and cookies and cream.

Much like every other baton wafer Trader Joe’s sells, these were absolutely scrumptious and perfect for satisfying a chocolate craving without being a full dessert.

I absolutely loved the flavors offered in this box and each one was excellent in its own way.

The orange-chocolate one offered a bright, citrus-infused cocoa cream that’ll wake you up in the morning while the cookies-and-cream option tasted like a Joe-Joe. The hazelnut was my personal favorite to pair with coffee because of its slightly toasted flavor, but even the plain cocoa baton was wonderful.

If you’re not a coffee person, I recommend breaking them into smaller pieces and using them as decoration on top of hot chocolate.

Just make sure you read the label. I assumed the pink baton would be fruity, but it was the basic cocoa one.

VERDICT: With a crunchy exterior and smooth, cream filling, these batons are essential to have on hand this winter season.

The Danish almond Kringle is like a Christmas dream come true

I loved the Danish Kringle when warmed in the oven. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Trader Joe’s has been selling almond Kringles for years, but I never had an opportunity to try one because they’re always sold out. After finally getting my hands on it, I can see why.

Of all the tasty European baked goods Trader Joe’s offers, this Kringle is the best. The ring-shaped pastry is commonly eaten in Denmark (and other Scandinavian countries) with a history going back as far as the Middle Ages.

Although they come in a variety of flavors, the one Trader Joe’s currently sells is an almond version from a famous bakery in Wisconsin.

It was absolutely divine — layers of sugary, flaky bliss stuffed with yummy almond pastry cream and topped with frosting. My roommate and I were obsessed from the first bite since it was unlike any other sweet I’ve ever eaten.

The pastry was super soft and seemed like a cross between a traditional Danish and croissant, tasting as if it had been baked from scratch that day.

Meanwhile, the almond filling was smooth and rich like a custard. The drizzle of icing on top may seem excessive but did a nice job enhancing the nutty flavors.

The Danish Kringle lasted me and my roommate a while. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Even though the pastry is fully cooked and can be eaten straight out of the bag, the label recommends warming it in the oven for a few minutes. I thought it was delicious no matter what temperature, but fresh out of the oven, it was something magical, like a warm hug in pastry form.

Although this is definitely made for folks with a serious sweet tooth, the almond flavor kept it from being cloyingly sugary.

Plus the Kringle isn’t the kind of pastry you eat in one go. It was so flavorful that a little went a long way. My roommate and I cut it into tiny sections and ate it with our morning coffee for a week straight.

VERDICT: Between its tasty filling and flaky layers of almond pastry, the Danish Kringle is a one-of-a-kind treat that’s guaranteed to brighten all of your winter mornings.

At $US8.49 ($AU12) per Kringle, the price for this baked good may seem a bit steep but it’s well worth the money to try at least once.

It also freezes quite well, so you can buy it now to have it on hand for the holidays.

You could sneak some veggies into a holiday feast with Trader Joe’s tray of creamed greens

I wasn’t blown away by Trader Joe’s creamed greens. Savanna Swain-Wilson

These greens caught my eye immediately since I’ve been on a nonstop Brussels-sprout kick for the last five years.

Per the package, the greens are a blend of spinach, kale, and Brussels sprouts. Although it undoubtedly offers a ton of vitamins, it’s still clearly supposed to be comfort food.

I’m well aware that cruciferous vegetables don’t have the most appetizing aroma, but the second the tray came out of my oven, my kitchen reeked of sulfur.

If you’re sensitive to smells or have a tiny kitchen with small windows, you may want to wear a mask while cooking this — it was that strong.

I couldn’t get a nice, crispy top. Savanna Swain-Wilson

These weren’t exactly a feast for the eyes, either. The box advertises a tray featuring plenty of greens and Brussels with nice crispy, brown edges, but this batch looked more like a hot tray of spinach dip. I placed it back in the oven for a few minutes longer and still never achieved that browned top.

All that aside, these creamed greens weren’t terrible. The consistency was creamy and soft like a green-bean casserole with the spinach and kale adding chewy bits. People who don’t like cooked spinach should avoid this at all costs.

Flavor-wise, this definitely checked the boxes for a vegetable holiday side dish. Each spoonful was rich and salty, with a slight bitterness that called attention to the greens. It reminded me of an adaptation of spinach dip, yet heavier.

Its most noticeable flaw was the lack of Brussels sprouts. The box made it seem like they were the star of the show, but there were only some bits scattered through the sea of spinach and kale. I almost forgot they were there.

The dark, leafy greens dominated the flavor and texture of the entire dish. Although there was enough cream and Parmesan flavor present to make this pretty tasty, I was disappointed as a Brussels-sprout lover.

VERDICT: I still think this is acceptable to serve as a side dish or a dip for bread, though I’d add a touch of acid, like vinegar or lemon, to cut the richness.

I wouldn’t classify it as something I’d eat more than once every winter, and certainly not something I’d eat by itself.

This gingerbread mix transformed into a cake that practically tasted homemade

This gingerbread was so easy to make. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Gingerbread gets overlooked as a true holiday flavor because it’s associated with elaborate lattes and candy-topped houses that end up getting trashed after going stale from sitting out all night. Seeing it finally get the chance to shine brought a smile to my face.

This wasn’t the first boxed cake mix I’ve tried from Trader Joe’s, but I can say with full confidence this left me the most impressed. If you’re new to baking or strapped for time, this is a game-changer.

It can be used to make gingerbread cookies or a cake, but I went with the latter since I see enough of the cookies during this time of year.

Putting it together couldn’t have been easier. Just add an egg and some oil, pour the batter into a pan, and bake per the instructions. It’s practically foolproof.

I topped the gingerbread cake with chai icing. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The end product was super moist and packed with plenty of yummy ginger flavor, with notes of brown sugar in every bite. There was also a strong presence of molasses that deepened the overall sweetness and made it taste quite rich.

Plus the tiny pieces of soft, candied ginger speckled throughout the cake gave it tasty pops of sugar and spice.

My only critique is that I’m hesitant to call this a cake since it didn’t rise much in the oven — it mostly resembled bars.

This treat was delicious as is, but I upgraded mine by topping it with a chai-buttercream icing, though I would’ve used cream cheese as the base if I had any on hand.

VERDICT: Whether you’re an experienced baker or totally new, this gingerbread mix is a great shortcut ingredient to have on hand during the holiday season.

With just a small amount of vegetable oil, an egg, a mixing bowl, and an oven, I whipped up a flavorful festive dessert. The hardest part was waiting for it to cool before eating it.

Click to keep reading other Trader Joe’s taste tests in this series.