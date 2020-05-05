Chefs reveal the 7 best and 5 worst foods to buy frozen

Shutterstock Some frozen fruit items are smarter buys than others.

Insider asked three chefs to share some of the best and worst foods to buy frozen.

They said frozen dough, like pizza crust and puff pastry, is a smart purchase because it’s versatile and easy to work with.

Frozen fruit is another great pick since it’s a staple in many recipes.

The experts said that frozen pasta dishes and frozen rice are not worth purchasing.

Frozen food can be great to stock up on because it can be stored for quite some time without going bad.

Since not everything maintains its quality when frozen, Insider spoke to chefs to help figure out which items are worth grabbing and which you should leave on the shelves.

Here are some of the best and worst foods to buy frozen, according to chefs.

Stocking up on frozen meat is a wise idea.

Getty Images/William Thomas Cain Frozen meat can be used in a range of dishes.

One thing you definitely want to grab from the freezer aisle is meat, said Nick Liberato, chef and star of Netflix’s “Restaurants on the Edge.”

In particular, chicken freezes well since it’s usually quite small and gets cold quickly, added Robert Lomeli, executive chef of Top of the World at The Strat in Las Vegas.

Lomeli said that frozen pork and beef ribs also hold up and defrost quite well.

Wild frozen seafood is great for making quick meals.

Jeff Greenberg / Contributor/Getty Frozen seafood can be used to make tacos.

Wild frozen seafood and frozen shrimp are also good buys, according to Devin Alexander, celebrity chef and bestselling cookbook author.

“Cod is great because you can make so many quick dishes with it …We’ve already made fish tacos, fish ‘sticks,’ crispy topped cod, etc,” Alexander told Insider.

Raw shrimp also freezes and thaws well, Lomeli explained, because it doesn’t hold a lot of water after thawing so it can cook properly and get colour when it is seared or grilled.

Frozen soup is easy to prepare and it often thaws well.

Charles Brutlag/Shutterstock Frozen soup can maintain its quality after it is thawed.

Soup is great to buy frozen, Liberato said, because its quality is typically maintained after it is reheated.

Plus, it’s easy to prepare, doesn’t take up a lot of space, and can feed a family with minimal effort, he added.

Frozen fruit is useful for a variety of snacks and smoothies.

Shuttetstock Frozen fruit is a popular smoothie base.

Frozen fruit can be tasty on its own and it’s useful in a number of recipes including healthy pancakes, smoothies, and crumbles, said Alexander.

She said the key to buying high-quality frozen fruit is looking for pure fruit that doesn’t have any additives.

Frozen dough is very versatile and easy to work with when thawed.

iStock/Getty Images Plus Frozen dough has many uses when it comes to meals and desserts.

Whether raw or partially cooked, many types of dough – like puff pastry, phyllo, and pie crust – have a high fat content because they contain butter or shortening. This allows them to thaw and freeze well, said Lomeli.

Plus, dough can be really versatile and easy to work with for savoury or sweet dishes. Mini phyllo shells, in particular, have a number of great uses, according to Alexander.

“These little guys are adorable and great for portion control … I’ve made spanakopita bites in them, pumpkin pie tartlets, lemon blueberry tartlets, peach ‘pie-lets,’ and more,” she told Insider.

Mealy and fibrous frozen vegetables cook well.

funkybg/ iStock Frozen peas can hold up well after they are thawed.

It’s a wise idea to stock your freezer with mealy or fibrous vegetables, like peas and okra, according to Lomeli, because they hold up and cook well after thawing.

“I always have frozen peas on hand to feed to my daughter right from the freezer,” Alexander told Insider. “I also have spinach to make lasagna and other spinach dishes.”

Get your herbs from the freezer section if you want them to last.

Shutterstock You may want to keep parsley in your freezer so you always have some on hand.

Although fresh herbs provide the most flavour, they tend to spoil quickly, Alexander said, so if you’re avoiding frequent grocery trips, stock up on the frozen varieties.

“Though frozen herbs have been around for a pretty long time, I’ve found that most people don’t know about them,” she told Insider.

Since pasta is so easy to cook, buying it frozen won’t save you much time or energy.

Shutterstock Frozen pasta can have an odd texture when it’s heated up.

Frozen pasta dishes can also have an odd texture from being cooked and reheated, said Liberato.

Lomeli added that these frozen dishes are often high in sodium and fat, so you’re better off cooking them yourself so you can control which ingredients go into your meal.

Delicate vegetables don’t always freeze well.

Matthew Mead/AP Images Carrots are often better when purchased fresh.

Delicate vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots aren’t the best produce items to buy frozen, according to Lomeli.

“I believe the fact that they’re precooked before freezing completely affects the flavour and texture of these vegetables resulting in a bland, mushy product,” he told Insider.

Precooked rice is way more expensive than making it yourself.

RkaKoka/Getty Images Rice is fairly inexpensive, so it’s not worth buying it frozen if you can avoid it.

“The texture and flavour of precooked rice will never be the same as home-cooked, and it’s almost four times as expensive than cooking it yourself,” Lomeli told Insider.

Instead, he said, you should cook, portion, and freeze your own rice since it will taste better and save you money.

Frozen smoothie mixes can be deceiving and filled with added sugars.

Shutterstock Frozen smoothie mixes can have added sugar you may not be expecting.

At first glance, many frozen smoothie mixes seem like a healthy choice – but if you read the labels closely you may find they’re loaded with added sugar, Alexander told Insider.

“You’re much better off buying frozen fruit and veggies and creating an easy [smoothie] on your own,” she said.

Frozen sliders or burgers with buns are better when made from scratch.

Shutterstock If you want burgers, you may be better buying the components separately.

Alexander told Insider that frozen sliders and burgers with pre-attached buns are often loaded with low-quality ingredients and have little to offer in terms of taste.

Instead, she said, you’re better off buying ground beef and buns to make high-quality burgers yourself and freeze them for later.

