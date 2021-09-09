The 10 best and 10 worst Adam Sandler movies of all time

One of Sandler’s highest-rated films is “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (2017).

Summary: In the family drama “The Meyerowitz Stories,” three siblings — Danny (Adam Sandler), Matthew (Ben Stiller), and Jean (Elizabeth Marvel) — vie for the affection of their father, Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman).

Critics praised “The Meyerowitz Stories” for its painstaking attention to detail, sharp dialogue, and talented ensemble cast.

“A hilarious and poignant portrayal of a broken family, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ is truly sublime,” Louise Burrell wrote for One Room With a View.