The Best And Worst Dressed At The Academy Awards

Aly Weisman
Johnny Weir Tara LipinskiJason Merritt/GettyFresh off the Olympics, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski take on the Oscars red carpet.

Before celebrities enter the Dolby Theatre for tonight’s 86th annual Academy Awards, they will first have to brave the rain outside on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more are expected to attend.

So far, white seems to be the colour of the night.

See who brought the glitz and glamour, and who maybe should have stayed off the red carpet.

'12 Years A Slave' Best Supporting Actress nominee Lupita Nyong'o in custom-made Prada. She says she chose blue because 'it reminds me of Nairobi so I wanted to have a little bit of home with me.'

'American Hustle' Best Supporting Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence in Dior.

'Gravity' Best Actress nominee Sandra Bullock in navy blue.

Jason Sudeikis, in Prada, took a picture of his pregnant fiancé, Olivia Wilde, who is wearing Valentino.

'Gravity' Best Director nominee Alfonso Cuaron took a photo of Sheherazade Goldsmith.

John Legend, who is performing at the Governor's Ball after the show, with wife Chrissy Teigen in Monique Lhullier.

'American Hustle' Best Actress nominee Amy Adams in Gucci. She says of the dress, 'It felt like me and that doesn't always happen.'

Oscar winner Charlize Theron will be a presenter during tonight's show.

Presenter Anne Hathaway in Gucci.

'Wolf of Wall Street' Best Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio embraces Christoph Waltz on the red carpet.

Kate Hudson, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

'12 Years A Slave' Best Actor nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor brought girlfriend Sari Mercer as his date.

'Before Midnight' actors Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

Show host Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia De Rossi, in Naeem Khan.

'Frozen' star Kristen Bell also chose a light pastel gown.

'Captain Phillips' nominee Barkhad Abdi gives the red carpet two thumbs up.

'Dallas Buyer's Club' Best Supporting actor nominee Jared Leto arrived on the red carpet with his beautiful mother and brother.

'August: Osage County' Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep

Presenter Harrison Ford with wife Calista Flockhart.

Oscar winner Sidney Poitier with daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier.

'12 Years A Slave' actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be presenting during the show.

'Scandal' star Kerry Washington draped her baby bump.

Actresses Anna Kendrick and Cristin Milioti in contrasting gowns.

Jimmy Kimmel really dressed up for the occasion.

Liza Minnelli matched her hair to her bright blue pant-outfit.

Olympics-turned-Oscar commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski were among the first on the red carpet.

Let's take a closer look at Johnny Weir's shoes, shall we?

E! host Giuliana Rancic braved the rain in a princess gown and super chic umbrella accessory.

As did 'Fashion Police' host Kelly Osbourne.

E! host Ryan Seacrest was all smiles despite the weather.

'Extra!' host Maria Menounos continued the white theme.

