The Best & Worst Dressed Of The SAG Awards

Sofia Vergara SAG Awards 2013

The SAG awards are an accolade given by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to recognise outstanding performances by its members — both in film and television.While the statue given to winners is a nude male, this year’s stars were anything but bare.

From sparkling gowns to one major wardrobe malfunction, see which A-listers rocked the red carpet … and who needs to hire a new stylist.

WORST: January Jones looked like her Prabal Gurung dress was on backwards.

WORST: Marion Cotillard's Dior Haute Couture dress looked more like drapes.

this two-tone, bow-adorned Dior Haute Couture gown

BEST: Jessica Chastain matched her Alexander McQueen dress to her fiery locks.

WORST: Freida Pinto looked older than her 28 years in this conservative pink Roland Mouret gown.

BEST: Nicole Kidman went a little wilder in this Vivienne Westwood Couture column gown and simple Fred Leighton jewelry.

WORST: Kerry Washington's Rodarte dress had a few too many frills.

WORST: Justin Timberlake looked less hip than usual in this Tom Ford suit.

BEST: Nina Dobrev looked statuesque in this Elie Saab design with subtle lace cut-outs.

