The Best & Worst Dressed Of The SAG Awards

Photo: Getty
The SAG awards are an accolade given by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to recognise outstanding performances by its members — both in film and television.While the statue given to winners is a nude male, this year’s stars were anything but bare.
From sparkling gowns to one major wardrobe malfunction, see which A-listers rocked the red carpet … and who needs to hire a new stylist.
this two-tone, bow-adorned Dior Haute Couture gown
BEST: Nicole Kidman went a little wilder in this Vivienne Westwood Couture column gown and simple Fred Leighton jewelry.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.