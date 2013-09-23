The Best And Worst Dressed At The Emmy Awards [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
Heidi Klum EmmysFrazer Harrison/Getty

Tonight’s 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will recognise and celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Celebrities ranging from Tina Fey and Sofia Vergara to the cast of “Girls” and “Breaking Bad” all converged on the red carpet before the show.

But before the stars take home their golden statues, see who won the awards for best and worst dressed.

BEST: Sofia Vergara matched the red carpet in this Vera Wang gown.

WORST: 'Girls' creator and star Lena Dunham in printed Prada.

BEST: 'Breaking Bad' actress Anna Gunn looked sleek in a black and pink dress by Romona Keveza.

WORST: Actress Amanda Peet in lace and polka dots.

BEST: Zooey Deschanel is no longer the 'New Girl' at the Emmys in this J.Mendel dress.

WORST: Heidi Klum, in a giant neck piece, told Ryan Seacrest she was wearing 'Versace, Versace, Versace.'

BEST: 'Orange Is The New Black' star Taylor Schilling won with white Thakoon.

WORST: 'Girls' star Zosia Mamet wore a custom made floral dress by Honour.

BEST: 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington looking lovely as always in Marchesa.

WORST: 'Mindy Project' star Mindy Kaling opted for an eggplant colour Georges Chakra dress.

BEST: 'Veep' Best Comedic Actress winner Julia Louis Dreyfuss in Monique Lhullier.

WORST: 'Good Wife' actress Julianna Margulies went flowy in a white strapless dress by Reed Krakoff.

BEST: 'Mad Men' actress Christina Hendricks said her Christian Siriano dress 'reminded me of a Sargeant painting.'

WORST: But her co-star Jessica Paré went with a too billowy blue Oscar de la Renta gown.

BEST: 'Mad Men' star January Jones in custom made, nude-coloured Marchesa.

BEST: 'Homeland' star Claire Danes wore a beautiful Armani Privé nude gown and won Best Actress In A Drama Series.

BEST: Rose Byrne in a pink, custom Calvin Klein top and matching skirt.

WORST: Writer/producer Julian Fellowes with Emma Fellowes, who channeled Cruella De Vil.

BEST: Sarah Silverman told Ryan Seacrest she spent a whopping $US60 on her little black dress. 'Stop staring, I got it online,' she said.

BEST: Amy Poehler looked nothing like her 'Parks and Recreation' character in this sophisticated Basler dress.

WORST: 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Derek Hough with sister, actress Julianne Hough, in sheer Jenny Packham.

BEST: 'Glee' star Jane Lynch, in a simple black suit, honored her late co-star Corey Monteith during the show.

WORST: Carrie Underwood, who performed during the show, in yet another purple princess gown.

BEST: Allison Janney in purple done right.

BEST: 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco coordinated with the carpet.

WORST: 'Girls' actress Allison Williams went too simple in bright blue.

BEST: Tina Fey also went simple in blue, but the Narciso Rodriguez gown fit the '30 Rock' star and creator perfectly.

WORST: Actress Anna Faris in bright yellow Monique Lhuiller that nearly matched her hair.

BEST: 'Big Bang Theory' regular Mayim Bialik in green, though she could have used a steamer.

BEST: 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland also wowed in green.

WORST: 'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey left little to the imagination.

BEST: 'Mad Men' star Elisabeth Moss in a 'princess' dress, as she described, by Andrew Gn.

WORST: 'House of Cards' actress Kristen Connolly looked glum in a busy dress by Nicholas Oakwell.

BEST: 'How I Met Your Mother' actress Cobie Smulders looked simple and sleek.

WORST: 'American Horror Story' star Lily Rabe in too much draping.

BEST: 'How I Met Your Mother' actress Alyson Hannigan looking pretty in purple.

BEST: Laura Dern in a coral-coloured Naeem Khan dress.

WORST: 'Nashville' nominee Connie Britton channeling ... a pillow?

BEST: Malin Akerman in Marchesa.

BEST: 'Downton Abbey' star Michelle Dockery mastered colour-blocking in this red and maroon Prada gown.

WORST: Actress Constance Zimmer

BEST: '30 Rock' actress Jane Krakowski in Zac Posen.

BEST: 13-year-old 'Mad Men' actress Kiernan Shipka looked mod in this Delpozo dress.

BEST: Adorable 'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Now check out more award show fashion ...

The most outrageous outfits at MTV's Video Music Awards >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.