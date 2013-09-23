The Best And Worst Dressed At The Emmy Awards [PHOTOS]

Tonight’s 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will recognise and celebrate excellence in the television industry.
Celebrities ranging from Tina Fey and Sofia Vergara to the cast of “Girls” and “Breaking Bad” all converged on the red carpet before the show.
But before the stars take home their golden statues, see who won the awards for best and worst dressed.
WORST: Heidi Klum, in a giant neck piece, told Ryan Seacrest she was wearing 'Versace, Versace, Versace.'
WORST: 'Good Wife' actress Julianna Margulies went flowy in a white strapless dress by Reed Krakoff.
BEST: 'Mad Men' actress Christina Hendricks said her Christian Siriano dress 'reminded me of a Sargeant painting.'
BEST: 'Homeland' star Claire Danes wore a beautiful Armani Privé nude gown and won Best Actress In A Drama Series.
BEST: Sarah Silverman told Ryan Seacrest she spent a whopping $US60 on her little black dress. 'Stop staring, I got it online,' she said.
BEST: Amy Poehler looked nothing like her 'Parks and Recreation' character in this sophisticated Basler dress.
WORST: 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Derek Hough with sister, actress Julianne Hough, in sheer Jenny Packham.
BEST: 'Glee' star Jane Lynch, in a simple black suit, honored her late co-star Corey Monteith during the show.
BEST: Tina Fey also went simple in blue, but the Narciso Rodriguez gown fit the '30 Rock' star and creator perfectly.
BEST: 'Downton Abbey' star Michelle Dockery mastered colour-blocking in this red and maroon Prada gown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.