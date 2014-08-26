Here's What Everyone Wore To Last Night's Emmy Awards

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Lena Dunham and boyfriend Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2014 Emmys.

Monday night’s 66th Primetime Emmy Awards recognised excellence in the television industry.

Celebrities ranging from Kaley Cuoco and Sofia Vergara to the cast of “Girls” and “Breaking Bad” all converged on the red carpet before the show.

But before the stars took home their golden statues, see who won the red carpet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.