Here's What Everyone Wore To Last Night's Emmy Awards

Michael Buckner/Getty ImagesLena Dunham and boyfriend Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2014 Emmys.
Monday night’s 66th Primetime Emmy Awards recognised excellence in the television industry.
Celebrities ranging from Kaley Cuoco and Sofia Vergara to the cast of “Girls” and “Breaking Bad” all converged on the red carpet before the show.
But before the stars took home their golden statues, see who won the red carpet.
'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara said she didn't bring new boyfriend Joe Manganiello as her date because 'He's too hot, he's too tall, he takes up a lot of space. He's too sexy!'
'The Normal Heart' nominee Julia Roberts didn't take home the award for Best Supporting Actress In A Miniseries, but she did lead our best dressed in this beaded Elie Saab dress.
Lena Dunham, never one to play it safe on the red carpet, opted for an ombré Giambattista Valli Couture gown. Her best accessory was her boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.
Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special winner Sarah Silverman joked she was wearing 'Marni, the character from 'Girls.''
'True Detective' Lead Actor nominee Matthew McConaughey with wife Camila Alves, who wore a Zuhair Murad gown.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco, wearing a Monique Lhuillier Resort 2015 rouge strapless gown, with husband Ryan Sweeting.
'Veep' Best Actress in a Comedy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a raspberry red Carolina Herrera gown.
'Breaking Bad' Best Actor winner Bryan Cranston sporting what Julia Louis-Dreyfus called his 'Clark Gable' mustache.
'Breaking Bad' Best Actress winner Anna Gunn in a one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown and an Edie Parker clutch.
'The Good Wife' Best Actress Julianna Margulies, in a custom black crystal embroidered dress by Narciso Rodriguez, with husband Keith Lieberthal.
Her co-star Laura Prepon wore a teal Gustavo Cadile gown, while Natasha Lyonne chose Opening Ceremony.
'New Girl' Zooey Deschanel debuted her new boyfriend, producer Jacob Pechenik, while wearing a pink column gown by Oscar de la Renta.
'Game of Thrones' writer/director David Benioff with his pregnant actress-wife, Amanda Peet, who wore Giambattista Valli.
Actress Keke Palmer, wearing a better blue gown by Rubin Singer, was nominated for the TV movie 'Trip to Bountiful.'
Presenter Debra Messing, wearing an Angel Sanchez gown, stars in new NBC show 'The Mysteries of Laura' this fall.
'Mike and Molly' star Melissa McCarthy, in a custom Marchesa skirt with a beaded belt, with husband Ben Falcone.
