Here's What Everyone Wore To Last Night's Emmy Awards

Lena dunham jack antonoff emmysMichael Buckner/Getty ImagesLena Dunham and boyfriend Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2014 Emmys.

Monday night’s 66th Primetime Emmy Awards recognised excellence in the television industry.

Celebrities ranging from Kaley Cuoco and Sofia Vergara to the cast of “Girls” and “Breaking Bad” all converged on the red carpet before the show.

But before the stars took home their golden statues, see who won the red carpet.

Emmys host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe in J. Mendel.

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara said she didn't bring new boyfriend Joe Manganiello as her date because 'He's too hot, he's too tall, he takes up a lot of space. He's too sexy!'

'Scandal' Best Actress nominee Kerry Washington looking radiant in Prada.

'The Normal Heart' nominee Julia Roberts didn't take home the award for Best Supporting Actress In A Miniseries, but she did lead our best dressed in this beaded Elie Saab dress.

Lena Dunham, never one to play it safe on the red carpet, opted for an ombré Giambattista Valli Couture gown. Her best accessory was her boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.

Dunham's 'Girls' co-star star Allison Williams also wore a gorgeous Giambattista Valli Couture.

Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special winner Sarah Silverman joked she was wearing 'Marni, the character from 'Girls.''

'True Detective' Lead Actor nominee Matthew McConaughey with wife Camila Alves, who wore a Zuhair Murad gown.

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco, wearing a Monique Lhuillier Resort 2015 rouge strapless gown, with husband Ryan Sweeting.

'Mad Men' nominee Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt, wearing Marchesa.

'Mad Men' actress Christina Hendricks, in Marchesa, with husband Geoffrey Arend.

'Veep' Best Actress in a Comedy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a raspberry red Carolina Herrera gown.

'Breaking Bad' Best Actor winner Bryan Cranston sporting what Julia Louis-Dreyfus called his 'Clark Gable' mustache.

'Breaking Bad' Best Supporting Actor winner Aaron Paul with wife Lauren Parsekian.

'Breaking Bad' Best Actress winner Anna Gunn in a one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown and an Edie Parker clutch.

Best Supporting Comedy Actress winner Allison Janney in a velvet fuchsia gown by Nicolas Jebran.

'The Good Wife' Best Actress Julianna Margulies, in a custom black crystal embroidered dress by Narciso Rodriguez, with husband Keith Lieberthal.

'Homeland' Lead Actress nominee Claire Danes, wearing Givenchy, with husband Hugh Dancy.

'Orange Is The New Black' star Taylor Schilling in Zuhair Murad.

Her co-star Laura Prepon wore a teal Gustavo Cadile gown, while Natasha Lyonne chose Opening Ceremony.

'Crazy Eyes' actress Uzo Aduba cleaned up nicely.

Pregnant 'Nashville' star Hayden Panettiere in Lorena Sarbu.

'Mad Men' star January Jones in Prabal Gurung.

14-year-old 'Mad Men' actress Kiernan Shipka in a Rubin Singer dress.

'Modern Family' actress Sarah Hyland in a Christian Siriano crop top and skirt.

'New Girl' Zooey Deschanel debuted her new boyfriend, producer Jacob Pechenik, while wearing a pink column gown by Oscar de la Renta.

'Game of Thrones' writer/director David Benioff with his pregnant actress-wife, Amanda Peet, who wore Giambattista Valli.

Heidi Klum in coral Zac Posen. She took the designer as her date to the show.

E! red carpet host Kelly Osbourne in an Honour gown and Aldo heels.

'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik in too-bright blue.

Actress Keke Palmer, wearing a better blue gown by Rubin Singer, was nominated for the TV movie 'Trip to Bountiful.'

Minnie Driver was nominated for Lifetime TV movie 'Return to Zero.'

Julia Roberts clearly approved of Kate Walsh's canary yellow gown.

Presenter Debra Messing, wearing an Angel Sanchez gown, stars in new NBC show 'The Mysteries of Laura' this fall.

'Mike and Molly' star Melissa McCarthy, in a custom Marchesa skirt with a beaded belt, with husband Ben Falcone.

'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey in Rubin Singer.

Her 'Thrones' co-star Natalie Dormer.

Dapper 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage.

16-year-old 'Modern Family' actor Rico Rodriguez was all smiles.

'Portlandia' stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

Jimmy Kimmel with wife Molly McNearney were another comedy couple.

'Mad Men' actor Harry Hamlin with wife Lisa Rinna.

Best Actor In A Miniseries nominee Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney.

'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen in Peter Som.

Seth Meyers introduced nominee and presenter Amy Poehler as 'Beyoncé.'

'The Mindy Project' star Mindy Kaling announced the nominees but failed to get nominated.

'Masters of Sex' actress Lizzy Caplan mastered the red carpet in Donna Karan.

'American Horror Story' star Sarah Paulson -- it was also the title of her dress.

'American Horror Story' star Gabourey Sidibe in the colour trend of the night.

'House of Cards' actress Kate Mara had a good hand with this white gown.

Nominee Kristen Wiig also went with white.

Julianne Hough continued the white trend, but her hair was going for a more alternative look.

Katherine Heigl wasn't nominated for an Emmy, so she dressed like one.

'Downton Abbey' actress Michelle Dockery in a Rosie Assoulin gown.

TV personalities Drew Scott, J.D. Scott, and Jonathan Silver Scott were looking for laughs.

