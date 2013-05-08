The Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At The Met Gala [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning Rodarte

Dozens of celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba to Psy and Victoria’s Secret models attended Monday night’s 

Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus and others fully embraced the event’s punk theme — but not all did it well.

See who rocked the red carpet.

BEST: Anne Hathaway shocked with her newly bleached blonde hair as she walked the carpet with designer Valentino, wearing a vintage Valentino gown from 1992.

WORST: Ashley Olsen floated down the red carpet in a beaded orange Dior Couture dress with a sheer overlay.

BEST: Sarah Jessica Parker committed to the punk theme in this amazing Philip Treacey mohawk headpiece, Gilles dress, Fred Leighton jewels, and Christian Louboutin custom boots.

WORST: Mary-Kate Olsen covered her Dior dress with a fur-trimmed robe.

BEST: Met Gala co-chair Beyoncé dominated the red carpet in a Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci leather and flame ensemble.

a Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci long black skirt with flame motifs worn with matching printed cady thigh high boots and high gloves, python leather corset and python belt with gold eyelets.

WORST: There is nothing punk or pretty about Kate Upton's simple green dress by Diane Von Furstenberg.

BEST: Creative directors of Valentino Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli with Gwyneth Paltrow, who claimed pink is a punk colour.

BEST: Rooney Mara looked like a gothic beauty in this lace and metal Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci custom dress.

WORST: This Dolce and Gabbana look didn't crown Katy Perry as one of the night's best dressed.

BEST: Madonna, fully in her element, embraced the punk theme in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.

WORST: Kristen Stewart wore an ill-fitting jumpsuit by Stella Mccartney.

BEST: Blake Lively looked statuesque and stunned in this Gucci Première gown.

WORST: Jessica Biel rocked the dress over pants look in this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ensemble.

BEST: Tom Brady and Gisele, in a revealing Anthony Vacarello dress, made the Met date night.

BEST: Tory Burch accompanied Jessica Alba and Ginnifer Goodwin, who were wearing her designs.

WORST: Kerry Washington wore a purple metallic dress by Vera Wang, and had purple streaks in her hair to match.

BEST: Olivia Wilde looked modern and chic in a white silk Calvin Klein gown, but the same can't be said about Jason Sudeikis' footwear.

BEST: Dior designer Raf Simons attended with Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard, both wearing his designs.

WORST: Alicia Keys wore an ill-fitting leather and sequin gown by Jason Wu.

BEST: Carey Mulligan looked simple and chic in a black Balenciaga dress and Tiffany jewels.

WORST: Cameron Diaz covered herself up in this Stella McCartney gown.

BEST: Jennifer Lopez channeled her inner animal in this custom black leopard sequin-embroidered gown by Michael Kors.

WORST: Actress Amanda Seyfried, covered in camouflage Givenchy, attended with director Pedro Almodovar.

BEST: Taylor Swift, who attended with designer Gilles Mendel, looked perfectly punk in her J. Mendel black silk dress.

WORST: Nicki Minaj traded her usual crazy get-ups for this simple, navy blue Tommy Hilfiger dress.

BEST: We give Nicole Richie credit for daring to rock light blue hair and a custom Topshop dress.

WORST: Katie Holmes paired her sky-high hair with a Calvin Klein gown.

BEST: Kate Beckinsale looked more pretty than punk in this Alberta Ferretti dress and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

WORST: Fashion-forward couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale mismatched in Maison Martin Margiela.

BEST: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dared to bare in a revealing Gucci black and gold gown.

WORST: Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte.

BEST: Miranda Kerr looked killer in this Michael Kors cut-out dress.

WORST: Elle Fanning looked dazed and confused in this Rodarte gown.

BEST: But her sister Dakota Fanning looked chic in a Rodarte gown with wings on the back embroidered with Van Cleef & Arpels Jewels.

WORST: Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie looked fun, but failed, in Tommy Hilfiger.

BEST: Psy was perfectly in theme in this anti-tuxedo.

WORST: Ashley Greene should wave goodbye to her Marchesa gown.

BEST: Vogue editor and the event's host Anna Wintour, along with her daughter Bee Shaffer, did not embrace the punk theme — but looked lovely in Chanel and Dior (respectively) nonetheless.

And finally, Kimye's Givenchy looks, love it or hate it?

