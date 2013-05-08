The Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At The Met Gala [Photos]

Dozens of celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba to Psy and Victoria’s Secret models attended Monday night’s
Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus and others fully embraced the event’s punk theme — but not all did it well.
See who rocked the red carpet.
BEST: Anne Hathaway shocked with her newly bleached blonde hair as she walked the carpet with designer Valentino, wearing a vintage Valentino gown from 1992.
WORST: Ashley Olsen floated down the red carpet in a beaded orange Dior Couture dress with a sheer overlay.
BEST: Sarah Jessica Parker committed to the punk theme in this amazing Philip Treacey mohawk headpiece, Gilles dress, Fred Leighton jewels, and Christian Louboutin custom boots.
BEST: Met Gala co-chair Beyoncé dominated the red carpet in a Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci leather and flame ensemble.
WORST: There is nothing punk or pretty about Kate Upton's simple green dress by Diane Von Furstenberg.
BEST: Creative directors of Valentino Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli with Gwyneth Paltrow, who claimed pink is a punk colour.
BEST: Rooney Mara looked like a gothic beauty in this lace and metal Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci custom dress.
BEST: Madonna, fully in her element, embraced the punk theme in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.
WORST: Jessica Biel rocked the dress over pants look in this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ensemble.
WORST: Kerry Washington wore a purple metallic dress by Vera Wang, and had purple streaks in her hair to match.
BEST: Olivia Wilde looked modern and chic in a white silk Calvin Klein gown, but the same can't be said about Jason Sudeikis' footwear.
BEST: Dior designer Raf Simons attended with Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard, both wearing his designs.
BEST: Jennifer Lopez channeled her inner animal in this custom black leopard sequin-embroidered gown by Michael Kors.
WORST: Actress Amanda Seyfried, covered in camouflage Givenchy, attended with director Pedro Almodovar.
BEST: Taylor Swift, who attended with designer Gilles Mendel, looked perfectly punk in her J. Mendel black silk dress.
BEST: Kate Beckinsale looked more pretty than punk in this Alberta Ferretti dress and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
BEST: But her sister Dakota Fanning looked chic in a Rodarte gown with wings on the back embroidered with Van Cleef & Arpels Jewels.
BEST: Vogue editor and the event's host Anna Wintour, along with her daughter Bee Shaffer, did not embrace the punk theme — but looked lovely in Chanel and Dior (respectively) nonetheless.
